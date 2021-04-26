Styled Shoot: LGBTQ Spring Luxury

When we first saw this styled shoot pop up on our Instagram feed, we were shook. It’s not just the beautiful brides—real-life couple Megan Barnard and Rachel Kalafut—it's every meticulously planned detail of the ultra-luxe scene set at The Ivory Room, a Cameron Mitchell Premier Events property in the Miranova building in Downtown Columbus.

“This team of creatives got together to showcase a few non-traditional wedding touches to inspire an edgy feel mixed with traditional luxury,” says Heather Hanselman of Fezz & Hazel, the florist for the shoot. “This inspiration definitely had its feminine touches, with a gorgeous hand-tied bouquet, real floral earrings, and lots of pearls and lace. The linens that adorn our table were carefully chosen to reflect the theme, with chic white crinkle linen and a feminine lavender petal overlay that screams soft romance.”

The centerpiece also combined styles: a classic topiary shape paired with a tall, modern, matte white stand. For the place settings, the team aimed to make a statement without losing a sense of simplicity. “Silver [was] our metallic of choice,” Hanselman says. “The beaded charger plates mixed with the sculpted dinnerware set off the reflection of the glow from the floating candles.” The cake, a tall and elegant confection, was topped with pulled sugar.

“All of these details served to highlight our couple’s attire. Megan wore a modern, chic, fitted dress, while Rachel’s dress served us soft feminine energy with its layers of tulle and pearls,” Hanselman adds. Accessories included touches of pearls, rhinestones and floral elements. “Both women had bold elements to their makeup with a statement lip and a smoky eye while maintaining a soft bridal look.”

Vendors

Photographer: Ashley D Photography

Venue: The Ivory Room

Florist: Fezz & Hazel

Rentals: Got Ya Covered Linens & Event Rental

Ribbon: The Lesser Bear

Cake: Le Gateau

Gowns: La Jeune Mariee

Shoes: Angela Nuran Shoes

Accessories: Laura Jayne Accessories

Makeup: State of Face

Hair: Goode Beauty

Videography: Bear Creative Co.

Models: Megan Barnard and Rachel Kalafut