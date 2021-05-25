Mini Styled Shoot: Lowkey Greek Vibes

The Arena District’s McFerson Commons Park—commonly known as Arch Park for the salvaged stone arch from the former Union Station—is a classic Downtown backdrop for wedding portraits. Photographer Bree Ridgeway, of Bree Lea Photography , headed there with model Michaela Neu just before Valentine’s Day this year for a lowkey styled bridal shoot.

We discovered this shoot while scrolling Instagram for our Insta-Love series, and loved the shot we saw so much, we decided to feature the shoot itself as well.

Ridgeway was inspired by Parisian high-scale weddings, but “wanted to do it small scale, without the production, to show that you can have that same vibe right here in Columbus,” she says. Additional inspiration came from the Disney movie “Hercules,” Ridgeway adds about the Neu’s posing in an alcove of the stone structure.

Neu is wearing a handcrafted gown by Wisconsin designer Love Lives Here Bridal , sourced locally from Attelé Bridal Boutique in Upper Arlington. Neu did her own hair and makeup, and Ridgeway created her bouquet using faux wheat from Michael’s.

Ultimately, Ridgeway says, the shoot was about showcasing luxe style with an affordable price tag.

“I’ve done a lot of great styled shoots in the past with expensive dresses, hair, makeup, venues, florals— the whole boot. But at the end of the day, that’s not always accessible to my main client,” Ridgeway says. “I have a lot of DIY, small, backyard wedding brides, so I wanted to limit myself to show that it’s still possible to get that vibe, to get the elegant photos like that, here [in Columbus] on a small budget.”