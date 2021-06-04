Our Favorite Photos: Fine Art Edition

We’ll be the first to recognize that fine-art wedding photography isn’t for everyone. Some people prefer the candid feel of photojournalistic photography styles, while others stick to tried-and-true, traditional wedding photography. But we’ll always have a soft spot for a highly editorial shot—we are a weddings magazine, after all. So in honor of that—and maybe in an attempt to sway those who think editorial styles aren’t for them—here's a roundup of our favorite fine-art shots from the submissions to our current issue.