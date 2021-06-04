Our Favorite Photos: Fine Art Edition

Editor’s picks from the thousands of real wedding photos submitted to us for the current issue.

Emma Frankart Henterly
Columbus Monthly
Would you believe this was shot in a parking garage? We nearly didn’t, either. Mackenzie and Jim Hirst, Sept. 19, 2020

We’ll be the first to recognize that fine-art wedding photography isn’t for everyone. Some people prefer the candid feel of photojournalistic photography styles, while others stick to tried-and-true, traditional wedding photography. But we’ll always have a soft spot for a highly editorial shot—we are a weddings magazine, after all. So in honor of that—and maybe in an attempt to sway those who think editorial styles aren’t for them—here's a roundup of our favorite fine-art shots from the submissions to our current issue. 

The unique angle of this pre-first-look photo at the Ohio Statehouse has us feeling the couple’s anticipation. Emily and Ben Keller, Jan. 11, 2020
There’s something so sweet about these boutonnieres all lined up so perfectly. Eileen and Matthieu McLean, March 14, 2020
We can just imagine this printed on a big canvas and hanging as the focal point of a gallery wall. Abby and Matt Wrieden, Sept. 26, 2020
Vue Columbus’ setup is perfect for a shot like this. The lighting is *chef’s kiss.* Lydia and Conor Hollern, Feb. 29, 2020
Gown fluff + a perfect beam of light + unique backdrop = formula for success. Danielle and Zach Hume, May 18, 2019
Everyone knows the Hocking Hills are beautiful, including this couple and their photographer. Ameira and Davy Staudt, May 13, 2020
Another first look, another Statehouse setting, another A+ from us. Kristina and Wilson Pak, Jan. 11, 2020