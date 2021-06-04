Our Favorite Photos: Fine Art Edition
Editor’s picks from the thousands of real wedding photos submitted to us for the current issue.
Emma Frankart Henterly
Columbus Monthly
We’ll be the first to recognize that fine-art wedding photography isn’t for everyone. Some people prefer the candid feel of photojournalistic photography styles, while others stick to tried-and-true, traditional wedding photography. But we’ll always have a soft spot for a highly editorial shot—we are a weddings magazine, after all. So in honor of that—and maybe in an attempt to sway those who think editorial styles aren’t for them—here's a roundup of our favorite fine-art shots from the submissions to our current issue.