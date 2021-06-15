Styled Shoot: Local “Destination” Wedding

Photographer Bree Ridgeway shows that a luxe destination-wedding vibe can be achieved without leaving Central Ohio.

Emma Frankart Henterly
Columbus Monthly
Bethany Synder, wearing a gown by Riki Dalal Couture, at The Club at Corazón

When Bree Ridgeway of Bree Lea Photography set out to create some destination-wedding vibes for a styled shoot, she headed straight to Dublin—but not to Ireland.  

“My concept was to create a wedding atmosphere that felt like a destination wedding right here in Ohio,” Ridgeway says. “Especially with the pandemic, I think it’s important to show my [couples] that they can get that dream wedding here without spending their entire savings to go to Italy.” Indeed, working with other local vendors, she was able to capture the vibe and aesthetic of Tuscany—no passport required.  

Vendors

Photography: Bree Lea Photography  

Venue: The Club at Corazón  

Florist: Stem Floral Studio  

Gowns: Riki Dalal Couture from Attelé Bridal Boutique  

Hair and makeup: Beauty by JLou  

Models: Bethany Synder (blonde) and Allison Harris (brunette)