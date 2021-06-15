Styled Shoot: Local “Destination” Wedding

When Bree Ridgeway of Bree Lea Photography set out to create some destination-wedding vibes for a styled shoot, she headed straight to Dublin—but not to Ireland.

“My concept was to create a wedding atmosphere that felt like a destination wedding right here in Ohio,” Ridgeway says. “Especially with the pandemic, I think it’s important to show my [couples] that they can get that dream wedding here without spending their entire savings to go to Italy.” Indeed, working with other local vendors, she was able to capture the vibe and aesthetic of Tuscany—no passport required.

Vendors

Photography: Bree Lea Photography

Venue: The Club at Corazón

Florist: Stem Floral Studio

Gowns: Riki Dalal Couture from Attelé Bridal Boutique

Hair and makeup: Beauty by JLou

Models: Bethany Synder (blonde) and Allison Harris (brunette)