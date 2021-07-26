Sangeet Style for Indian and Southeast Asian Weddings in Central Ohio

This story first appeared in the fall/winter 2021 issue of Columbus Weddings, which published in June 2021.

When wedding receptions faced massive restrictions in 2020 to help curb the spread of COVID-19, many vendors found themselves with an unexpected glut of free time. But instead of relaxing, the folks at B3 Event, an event design and planning company that specializes in Indian and Southeast Asian weddings, staged a series of elaborate photo shoots featuring local vendors at the company’s North Side warehouse. The first focused on the sangeet, a celebratory precursor to many Indian weddings.

The Sanskrit word “sangeet” can be loosely translated to “music night,” and the celebration typically features choreography, freestyle dancing or both. Elaborate décor is often a focal point of the party, too.

“With this campaign, we have managed to capture the spirit, voice and aesthetic of the sangeet,” reads the introduction of Band Baaja Bride, the magazine B3E created to showcase photos from the project. The shoot helped B3E staff “discover how the art of an entire industry was re-defined in 2020.”

Visit b3event.com to order your copy of the sangeet edition of Band Baaja Bride.

The Vendors

Design, creative direction, location and production: B3 Event

Style coordinator: Rekha Nair

Photography: A1 Photography, Enabeld Photography, Nitsydego Photography, Photosaga, Seth and Beth Wedding Photography

Attire: Koudr’e by Anushka, Manyavar, Rosy Ahluwalia, Reign by Rekha

Jewelry: Aadi Collection, Frm TheRoots, Reign by Rekha, Square Pinwheel

Hair and makeup: 614 Beauty, Amber Smith, Kiran Joshi, Tanvi Akotiya

Lighting: DJ Mavi Productions

Rentals and décor: B3 Event, Connie Duglin Linens, David Clark Wedding Chairs

Models: Ananya B., April D., Arturo G., Emily D., Justin S., Lian E., Mahek S., Meredith V., Rakesh M., Rexon R., Roshni A. (former wedding clients, Heyman Talent, NV Models & Talent)