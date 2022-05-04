Styled Shoot: Bridal Style

Big-city aesthetic meets Midwest charm

Emma Frankart Henterly
Columbus Monthly

They say a picture’s worth a thousand words, and as much as we love to wax poetic (we are primarily a print magazine, after all), we think the images in this styled shoot speak for themselves. The theme to the shoot, says photographer Bree Ridgeway, was creating a “a couture, high-end fashion vibe” in a Downtown Columbus locale. 

Vendors 

Photography: Bree Lea Photography 

Attire: Amsale gowns and accessories from Gilded Social 

Hair: Denise Chesser 

Makeup: Erica Eigensee 

Flowers: Sweet Blossom Floral

Models: Laney Stroud and Quinn Gardner 