Why You May Want to Consider a Weekday Wedding

Abernathy Miller

After two years of canceled events and pandemic restrictions, wedding season is once again in full effect. But with two years’ worth of rescheduled weddings, couples excited to finally say “I do” are finding their dream venue has every Saturday booked until next year … or even the year after. Rather than having their dream of the perfect wedding dashed, a new trend has emerged from the post-pandemic wedding boom: Weekday weddings are in—with surprising advantages.

For us, all our Saturdays are booked from May to October. I’ve had brides reschedule their weddings four or five times, and they’re just exhausted by it,” says Lisa Johnson, private event sales director at Royal American Links. “But couples are getting creative and realizing there’s no ‘wrong day’ to get married.”

For many Columbus couples, the pros of a weekday wedding far outweigh any cons. Not only does booking a venue on a non-Saturday allow couples to exchange vows at their dream venue, but a weekday wedding often means lower costs, better vendor availability and, for some, extra celebrating.

That was the case for newlyweds Sydney Keene-Grimes and her husband, Adam Grimes. The couple got married on a Friday at Jorgensen Farms.

“Most of our guests were coming from out of town and staying until Monday anyway, so we decided to make it a weekendlong thing,” Keene-Grimes says. “We had a welcome cocktail at the hotel with everyone, then the next night we all went to Pins Mechanical Co. It was so great actually spending quality time with the people we love outside the chaos of the wedding day.”

While the couple hoped for a Saturday, having a September wedding was most important to Keene-Grimes.

“My parents were married in September,” she says. “My father passed when I was 14, and having a September wedding felt like a way to honor him.”

The Friday date was also less expensive, leaving room in the budget for several special touches, including customized ice cubes and bar garnishes.

“We also wanted a photo booth prop we could keep, so we splurged on a neon sign that said, ‘Drunk in Love,’ ” Keene-Grimes says.

Cost savings can be a major reason for couples to consider planning a Friday, Sunday or even Thursday wedding.

“If you book an off-season wedding on a Monday, the price break is going to be significant,” says Jorgensen Farms event director Molly Blundred. “Many times, the savings on the venue alone frees up enough of the budget for the couple to upgrade whatever they want.”

That was the case for Kaitlynne and Thomas Flanigan, who were married on a Sunday in October at Pinnacle Golf Club.

“We saved $2,000 just for having it on Sunday,” says Kaitlynne Flanigan. “We used the extra money to upgrade our beer [and] get some nice gifts for our guests.”

The lower rate wasn’t the only perk the couple and their guests enjoyed.

“The couple from the wedding the night before didn’t feel like taking down their furniture, so they let us use it for free,” Flanigan says. “It was like a little surprise upgrade.”

Having a weekday wedding has other perks—like not competing with the Buckeyes for your guests’ attention.

“Our whole family is huge Ohio State fans,” says Keene-Grimes. “And we’ve all been at a wedding where people are constantly checking scores.”

However, weekday fetes require different considerations than a traditional Saturday event. Factors like increased traffic and work schedules should be taken into account.

“It can be hard for people to make travel arrangements or get off work during the week. Be sure to check that people can make it,” says Johnson. “It’s important to remember people don’t stay out as late on weeknights, so think about your timeline as well.”

In addition, Johnson and Blundred both suggest checking on the venue’s timeline for removing any décor or rental furniture for the space’s next event.

“It was kind of a time crunch to get our rental furniture out of the venue for the wedding the next day,” says Keene-Grimes. “We didn’t love having to go back to the venue that early the next day, but it worked out.”

Whether planning a Sunday brunch reception or a Friday party that melds into a laid-back Saturday hang, the most important thing is celebrating the best way for you and your spouse.

“I think people would talk about it forever,” Johnson says. “Like, ‘remember when you got married on a Thursday?’ ”

This story first appeared in the fall/winter 2022 issue of Columbus Weddings, which published in June 2022.