Unique Engagement Photos at Otherworld

Ever since Otherworld opened in 2019, we’ve been waiting for an adventurous couple willing to venture to the 32,000-square-foot immersive art experience east of Downtown for engagement photos or even a wedding. Now the wait is over. Meet Chris Croce and Catleya Sornmayura, residents of Nashville, Tennessee, who traveled to Columbus for their engagement session.

“My best friend and some of my fiancé’s family lives in Columbus, so we had been up there a couple of times and had specifically been to Otherworld on Halloween,” says Sornmayura. “We were blown away … and when we decided to have a concert wedding down in Nashville, we thought Otherworld would definitely set the vibe for our guests and help build up the wedding.”

Sornmayura, an event planner, and Croce, a musician, are planning an LED-filled, concert-themed event at Saint Elle in Nashville, but decided to make the trek to Central Ohio to fulfill their vision for their engagement shoot. “I am obsessed with projectors and projection mapping,” Sornmayura says, “so we wanted to do something bright and unique for the photos.” Nashville is about six hours from Columbus by car, but Sornmayura says the drive was “totally worth it.”

The pair met more than a decade ago as freshman at University of Miami but parted ways at the end of their sophomore year. They reconnected about eight years later, “and we haven’t looked back since,” Sornmayura says. They will marry on Jan. 20, 2023.