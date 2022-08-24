Photos We Love: Room Reveal

When you hire an event designer or wedding planner, you might find yourself handing over control of creative vision for your big day. That’s a good thing! These are the pros, after all; you chose these vendors for their keen aesthetic eye and attention to detail … not to mention the help with décor setup. The result? You might not see your ceremony or reception space until your wedding is well underway. Take advantage of this opportunity for surprise by having your photographer capture your reaction to seeing your wedding vision come to life, as these couples did.

Hannah and Adam Schaefer

Married: Sept. 25, 2021, at St. Mary Catholic Church; reception at the Ohio StatehousePlanner: Aisle & Co.Florist: Prema DesignsDécor pieces: Ohio Statehouse and Prema Designs

Emilee Deutchman-Blaschke and Brian Blaschke

Married: Nov. 20, 2021, at the Athletic Club of ColumbusPlanner: StR EventsFlorist: Vessel Floral and Event DesignDécor pieces: Event Source, Aiden & Grace

Carson and Andrew Kitzmiller

Married: Sept. 25, 2021, at Carson’s parents’ homePlanner: Events Held DearFlorist: Bear Roots FloralDécor pieces: Lasting Impressions Event Rental, Aiden & Grace, Serendipity Designs

