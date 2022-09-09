Styled Shoot: Downtown Funk

Courtney Armpriester, former Columbus Weddings Show marketing manager, has been documenting her wedding planning journey on her Tiktok and Instagram for months. So when we saw a styled shoot featuring Courtney and her then-fiancé (now husband), Kyle Napierala, we jumped at the chance to feature the gorgeous photos.

“The inspiration [for this shoot] was really set around the fact that anyone, anywhere can get married and look fabulous while doing it,” says photographer Annie Darr. “Some of my couples go to the courthouse and then have a big party a year later, and I thought this would be a fun way to show [how] you can get funky with your hair, order a bouquet and a photographer and run around Downtown with your person!”

Vendors

Photographer/coordinator:Annie Darr Photo + Film

Bride: By Watters gown from Gilded Social, hair by Stacy Wilk Hair, DIY makeup

Groom: Own attire

Flowers:Ampersand Flowers & Events

Models:Courtney Armpriester and Kyle Napierala