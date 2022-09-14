Insta-Love: Floral Edition

Let’s face it: You probably spend way too much time on Instagram, scrolling through #weddinginspo hashtags and experiencing thumb fatigue as a result. If that’s the case, we’re here to help with some local, curated content—our favorite Columbus-area Instagram posts from the last couple of weeks. This time, we're featuring all things floral, with content from some awesome area florists.

This is a recurring series here the site, so make sure you tag us in your posts or use hashtags like #columbusweddings to help us find them for future roundups!