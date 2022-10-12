Photos We Love: Venue Exteriors

We’re back with more photos that we just love to look at! Today it’s all about something you might be tempted to overlook: the exterior of your venue. There’s something so romantic and dreamy about a photo from the outside looking in, especially when it’s taken at night. It makes for a totally frame-worthy photo that’s both fine art and a cherished memory. For maximum effect, choose a venue that has an abundance of tall windows—you’ll get great natural light during the day, and a prime setting for these types of shots at night.

If your venue lacks big, dramatic windows, fear not—you can jump in on this trend and get a similar vibe by asking your photographer to shoot up close to a window that it does have, capturing both the exterior reflection and the interior scene.

Daytime shots can have their drama, too, with the right framing and composition.

The modern venue space at Oak Grove practically begs for this style of shot, with a vaulted ceiling and windows that go all the way up.

The industrial-chic vibes of North Bank Park Pavilion can serve spooky or romantic, depending on the lighting and your preferences.

Rustic venues can get in on the fun, too. If they don’t have tall windows like these at Flora and Field, an open-air patio can provide the same effect.

Even a patio can work in a pinch, especially when it’s framed by romantic café lights and rendered in black and white.

Swan Lake Event Center does boast spaced-out floor-to-ceiling windows, but the drama in this shot comes from the colorfully lit water feature in the foreground as much as it does from the equally colorful dance floor on the right side of the scene.