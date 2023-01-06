STYLE

Special Sneaks for your Wedding Day

Whether worn all day or just at the reception, personalized sneakers are in vogue.

Emma Frankart Henterly
Columbus Monthly
Get fancy on your feet with customized sneakers.

Something borrowed, something blue ... is “something custom” the new “something new”? It was for these couples, who all donned personalized kicks for part or all of their wedding days. Combining comfort and style? We’re all for it.  

Morgan Jeter wore custom Vans all day long when she married James Jeter at Edison777 in Italian Village on Sept. 2, 2022.
Claire and Austin Scheutz changed into personalized Vans for the sparkler exit from their reception at Magnolia Hill Farm on July 2, 2022.
A friend added extra touches to Nikes for Columbia University assistant basketball coaches Tyler (at right in inset photo) and Alexandra Corsetti, who married Aug. 7, 2022, at Vue Columbus.

Anthony Montes surprised Lauren Montes with custom Vans before their Sept. 2, 2022, wedding at Magnolia Hill Farm.

A version of this story first appeared in the spring/summer 2023 issue of Columbus Weddings, published in January 2023.