Decorate Your Space with Marquee Letters

In 2022, we saw a rise in couples using neon or LED lights to spell out their newly shared last name or a cute phrase. The personalized version of this wedding décor item is popular for a reason—it makes for great home décor after the big day—but there's a new light in town. Marquee letters, oversized and lined with bulbs, are shaping up to be the Next Big Thing. Their size means you’ll want to rent the pieces, especially if you want to spell out a long name, word or phrase. Pro tip: Pair with an open-air-style photo booth for the ultimate backdrop!

Above, Allyson and Thomas Cromleigh saw their name in lights during their reception at Retreat 21 on July 9, 2022. They rented the letters from Alpha-Lit Columbus, a local franchise of national brand Alpha-Lit Marquee Letters.

After combining their maiden names to create a last name, Tyler (left in inset photo) and Allie Corsetti honored the moniker with a neon sign and marquee letters rented from BurgundyGinger Events for their Aug. 7, 2022, wedding at Vue Columbus. Ericka Greene Events helped with planning and design. See more from their wedding in our Real Columbus Wedding feature.

Cleveland-based DJ company Lo-Key Entertainment pulled out all the stops for Emilio Amigo (left in inset photo) and Doug Smith's May 15, 2022, wedding at the Fives. In addition to marquee letters, the company provided indoor fireworks and a fog machine for the dance floor.

A simple declaration of “love” fit perfectly for Amber and Aaron Kienzle, who married at Magnolia Hill Farm on May 28, 2022. They displayed their letters, also rented from Alpha-Lit Columbus, in the venue's courtyard.

A version of this story first appeared in the spring/summer 2023 issue of Columbus Weddings, published in January 2023.