Styled Shoot: Retreat from Reality

Self-described as an immersive outdoor oasis, Retreat 21—the latest venture from Vue Columbus owners Liz and Carl Seiley—opened in 2022 amid 60-plus acres of trees and meadows. For photographer Annie Darr and planner Dana Watts of Thyme & Details, the new property was the perfect site to host a photo shoot. “I came to Dana with this idea [of] a summery and bright styled shoot with lots of life and color,” Darr says. “We were inspired by colorful florals and citrus, so we were more than thrilled when SunflowerKate Florals and Boards by Brooke could take our vision of color and deliver beautiful floral pieces and a grazing table.” The team aimed to use as many of Retreat 21’s on-site amenities and spaces as possible, Watts adds, including the event space itself, the adjacent courtyard, the natural swimming pond, the prairie area and more.

