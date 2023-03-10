Styled Shoot: Tuscan Vibes in Dublin

The Club at Corazón may be one of Central Ohio’s better-kept venue secrets. Who would think that to get a taste of Tuscan flair, one only has to travel to Dublin?

“As a Dublin, Ohio, native, I have always been drawn to the Club at Corazón. There is nothing quite like it,” says Tracey Castrejon, owner and lead coordinator at Opulent Events by Tracey. “The wine vineyards, ivy wall and stunning fountain make for breathtaking backdrops.” She adds that she was “inspired by love and a life well-lived,” and the shape and details of the shoot’s gowns, “which felt like true Tuscany.”

“[The shoot] also took on the feel of opulence and ease, with a beautiful blue palette of textured prints and features of gold,” Castrejon adds. “While the Club at Corazón is not in Italy, it is the next best thing!”

Vendors

Photographer:Ryan Holland Photography

Coordinator/host: Opulent Events by Tracey

Venue:Club at Corazón

Flowers:Dalay Ket Event Design

Stationery: Avant-Garde Impressions

Tablescape:Aiden & Grace

Linens:Got Ya Covered Linens

Rentals: A Vision of Elegance

Gown:White of Dublin

Hair and makeup:Le Rêve Makeup & Hair

Model:Neeharika Pesala