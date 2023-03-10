STYLE

Styled Shoot: Tuscan Vibes in Dublin

Get inspired by this mini-shoot at the Club at Corazón

Emma Frankart Henterly
Columbus Monthly
This shoot at the Club at Corazón was “inspired by love and a life well-lived.”

The Club at Corazón may be one of Central Ohio’s better-kept venue secrets. Who would think that to get a taste of Tuscan flair, one only has to travel to Dublin? 

“As a Dublin, Ohio, native, I have always been drawn to the Club at Corazón. There is nothing quite like it,” says Tracey Castrejon, owner and lead coordinator at Opulent Events by Tracey. “The wine vineyards, ivy wall and stunning fountain make for breathtaking backdrops.” She adds that she was “inspired by love and a life well-lived,” and the shape and details of the shoot’s gowns, “which felt like true Tuscany.” 

“[The shoot] also took on the feel of opulence and ease, with a beautiful blue palette of textured prints and features of gold,” Castrejon adds. “While the Club at Corazón is not in Italy, it is the next best thing!” 

Vendors 

Photographer:Ryan Holland Photography 

Coordinator/host: Opulent Events by Tracey 

Venue:Club at Corazón 

Flowers:Dalay Ket Event Design 

Stationery: Avant-Garde Impressions 

Tablescape:Aiden & Grace 

Linens:Got Ya Covered Linens 

Rentals: A Vision of Elegance 

Gown:White of Dublin 

Hair and makeup:Le Rêve Makeup & Hair 

Model:Neeharika Pesala 