Styled Shoot: Belle Vous Editorial Session

Spring has sprung, and we’re ready for all the lush florals and bright colors it brings. Today’s featured photo shoot perfectly encapsulates those vibes! Photographer Sierra Dyer of Sierra Dyer Co. teamed up with Alexa Kate Events to achieve this dreamy styled shoot.

“This fresh wedding inspiration is for the bride who is both modern and minimalistic, yet drawn to romantic, clever colors,” says Dyer. “With the help of Alexa Rivera of Alexa Kate Events, we were able to marry monochromatic tones with whimsically colorful elements.”

The shoot took place at a rentable photo studio in Sunbury, proving that with the right styling and keen photographic eye, any space can be elevated to great heights!

“From the sleek and feminine gown to the clean and modern neutrals of the tablescape, combined with exquisitely sculptured florals in an unexpected palette—all the details create a beautiful story for the modern bride vibing with playful color,” Dyer adds.

We couldn’t have said it better ourselves! Scroll through some of our favorite shots from the session below.

Vendors

Photography:Sierra Dyer Co.

Design:Alexa Kate Events

Location:Belle Vous Studio

Flowers:Bear Roots Floral

Ribbon:The Lesser Bear

Rentals: Tabletop from Borrow Curated (Cleveland), fireplace mantel from Lost and Found Event Rentals (Springboro), chairs from Aiden & Grace, linens from BBJ La Tavola Specialty Linen (Napa, California)

Cake:By Cenza Cake Studio (Cleveland)

Stationery:Paxton Hale Custom Design

Gown:La Jeune Mariee

Makeup:Eigensee Artistry

Hair:Lauren Wolff Hair Design

Model:Rachel Peete, Sigal Models & Talent