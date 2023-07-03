Get Inspired by These Fabulous Floral Installations

After several years of minimonies and budget-friendly events brought on by the pandemic’s health and fiscal concerns, couples are embracing extravagance and luxe, large-scale floral installations.

“Our team loves creating large-scale installations,” says Heather Edgar, owner and lead designer at Evergreen Flower Co. “It’s a really rewarding type of design because of the sheer scale, but it’s also rewarding because these designs are so appreciated by clients and guests alike.”

Wedding planner and designer Natasha Churches, owner of Aisle & Co., agrees.

“People are really into the idea of statement florals” as a guest experience, she says. It can be economical, too: “Instead of spending $400 per table [on centerpieces], they’re investing $1,500 on a massive installation that can be repurposed [throughout the day].” Think: a piece that hangs over the couple during the ceremony and the dance floor during the reception.

“[We’re] seeing a lot of couples … really want to do something different and really shake up the design for their wedding,” says Michael Miller, owner and designer at Vessel Floral and Event Design. “Often, they come in with the mindset of wanting their day to be truly unique and to wow their guests.”

That was the case for Ashley and Matt Pedroza, who worked with Vessel and Aisle & Co. to deck out Revery at North 4th Corridor with airy florals for their Sept. 16, 2022, wedding. The Pedrozas knew from the start they wanted an abundance of all-white flowers to match their wedding’s theme of classic elegance with a modern slant, and they wanted to keep the light-filled vibes that Revery offers.

The result?

“We were overwhelmed by the beauty of how the space was transformed. It was simply magical,” Ashley says. “I couldn’t get over the hanging baby’s breath bouquets!”

Because the Pedrozas’ ceremony and reception were in the same space, Vessel employed the tactic of double-duty pieces.

“All of the aisle pieces could be pulled apart and be used as individual centerpieces, completely transforming the look,” Miller says.

If repurposing impact floral pieces isn’t an option—maybe the church hosting your ceremony doesn’t allow for big installations—Churches advises making your reception install something that guests can experience instead of just look at, like a floral-and-greenery wall that serves as a backdrop for photos.

“I always prefer to have a big statement [piece],” says Meleka Jolliff, owner of the design and planning company MMJ Events. “Any sort of installation is such a ‘wow’ impact in a room.” MMJ Events worked with Evergreen Flower Co. to design Lucy and Tony Tanner’s Aug. 6, 2022, wedding at the Columbus Museum of Art.

“My wife had dreamed of this since she was a little girl in Brazil and had a very distinct vision in mind from the start,” Tony says. That vision came to life in the form of a 13-foot floral arch, flanked by matching arrangements lining the aisle—something that guests “are still talking about to this day,” Tony says. “The big arch was something we will never forget. We still go back to pictures now to relive the experience.”

When the Tanners’ guests moved into the reception space, they were met with another visual treat: an elevated showcase piece on the head table, floor arrangements accenting the dessert tables and statement-making greenery suspended from the ceiling.

Such hanging pieces “can add drama and impact to an otherwise cavernous space … creating more of a romantic atmosphere,” Miller says.

For Chelsea and Steven Katz, filling the cavernous rooms of the Ohio Statehouse for their Oct. 29, 2022, event called for multiple moderate-impact moments that tied together several spaces.

“I was drawn to photos of baby’s breath and white blooms and wanted to incorporate them throughout our ceremony and reception,” Chelsea says. To that end, she worked with Aisle & Co. and florist Prema Designs to create several scenes that incorporated the timeless elements of her vision with clear acrylic accents for a modern feel. There was the chuppah in the Rotunda for the ceremony, and at the reception in the Atrium, a head table with “clouds” floating above it and “my favorite, which was the bar statement cloud with a disco bar ‘chandelier,’ ” Chelsea says. “The team did an amazing job taking my inspiration photos … and making [them] a reality.”

If the idea of incorporating these types of designs into your own wedding has your wallet in a tizzy, the pros and newlyweds alike have a few pointers to help.

Both Churches and Jolliff note that for a ceiling installation or similar piece that will be out of guests’ reach, faux florals can be an affordable—and indistinguishable—alternative to the real deal. As a bonus, silk flowers can be installed well in advance of the event, without the worry of wilting.

For live blooms, Ashley Pedroza says she and Matt received a key piece of advice from the folks at Vessel: Whenever possible, opt for flowers that are in-season and available locally or in abundance.

“We loved showcasing florals that aligned with our September nuptials,” Ashley says, adding that choosing in-season options “helped us expand our initial budget to allow for a larger installation.”

See more photos of Hana and Ryan’s wedding here.

See more photos of Ali and Ed’s wedding here.

See more photos of Priya and Ravi’s wedding here.

See more photos of Dinah and Omar’s wedding here.

A version of this story first appeared in the fall/winterF023 issue of Columbus Weddings, published in June 2023.