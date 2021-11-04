Earn money and support impactful journalism

Dispatch Magazines wants to partner with a sales professional who would work as an independent contractor to provide audience-based solutions for clients. You would sell print advertising for our array of nationally recognized magazines that make a difference in our community: Columbus Monthly, Columbus CEO, Columbus Monthly Home & Garden, Columbus Parent and Columbus Weddings, among others.

Candidates must be self-motivated, well-organized and collaborative, as well as strong in new business development. You set your own hours but need to meet specific deadlines.

This sales professional will work with the publisher of Dispatch Magazines in identifying opportunities and representing our trusted brands. It is an excellent opportunity for someone with solid sales experience looking for gig work that has a purpose: supporting impactful journalism.

If interested, email a résumé and a cover letter to Dispatch Magazines Publisher Ray Paprocki at rpaprocki@dispatch.com.