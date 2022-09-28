Media Reviews: Savoring the Joys of Summer, Any Time of Year

Ashley Taylor

Summer Supper

By Rubin Pfeffer, illustrated by Mike Austin

This delightfully colorful picture book celebrates the process of growing, cooking and eating a delicious summer meal. The vivid illustrations contain lots of fun details that add to the simple text. The story is told only in words beginning with S, making this a fantastic book for building letter sound skills. FOR AGES 3-6

Look What I Found in the Woods

By Moira Butterfield, illustrated by Jesús Verona

This cheerfully illustrated book shows three children exploring the woods, picking up treasures from the ground along the way. Kids will be enthralled by the seek-and-find elements on every page as they learn about leaves, bark, pine cones and more. After reading this book, a walk through the woods may be in your family’s future. FOR AGES 4-8

Stand Up, Yumi Chung!

By Jessica Kim

Korean American Yumi Chung’s comedy aspirations are overshadowed by her shyness and her parents’ academic expectations. When a case of mistaken identity gives her a chance to attend a comedy summer camp led by her YouTube idol, Yumi must learn to balance her family’s desires and her own dreams. This story about finding your own confidence deftly blends humor with warmth. FOR AGES 9-12

Long Distance

By Whitney Gardner

This fun, fast-paced graphic novel follows Vega as she navigates her first summer after moving to a new city and leaving her best friend behind. Her dads send a reluctant Vega to Camp Very Best Friend, where she must team up with her fellow campers when things turn more than a little strange. Clean, colorful illustrations and interesting STEM facts make this exciting story about loneliness and friendship even more of a delight. FOR AGES 9-12

One True Loves

By Elise Bryant

Lenore Bennett is too caught up in anxiety about her upcoming freshman year at NYU to look for romance on her family’s Mediterranean cruise, but that doesn’t mean romance isn’t looking for her. It comes in the form of Alex Lee, a 17-year-old future doctor who is freshly out of a relationship. This charming summer romance takes on topics like racism and mental health with heart and humor. FOR TEENS

Try This Website

Diverse BookFinder

diversebookfinder.org

Looking to find more diverse stories to share with your child? Look no further than Diverse BookFinder, a website that collects picture books featuring diverse characters. Use the search tool to find exactly what you’re looking for, or just browse the collection for the latest releases.

Ashley Taylor is an information services specialist at the Karl Road branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library.

This story is from the Summer 2022 issue of Columbus Parent.