The Fam Five: Fall Arts & Entertainment Picks Around Central Ohio

Jim Fischer

A MARVEL-OUS DISNEY SHOW

As Spiderman learns, with great power comes great responsibility. And so, “Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza,” finds Spidey, in his first such appearance with Disney, doing his best to rescue the costume party that Mickey, Minnie and their pals are planning to throw. Also around for the fun are Alice from Alice’s Wonderland Bakery and friends from Puppy Dog Pals, Doc McStuffins and more Disney Junior favorites. The tour stops at the Palace Theatre on Oct. 11. Tickets start at $30.50.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St. (Downtown), Columbus, 614-469-0939, capa.com

NEW WORKS BY CATCO

CATCO offers a reminder that good theater doesn’t just show up at your door in completely finished form. Its New Works Festival for Young Audiences, slated for Dec. 2-11 at the Columbus Performing Arts Center, offers a look at new and in-progress productions at three different stages of development. The festival is targeted for ages 7 and older, but it’s really for anyone who’s willing to suspend a little more disbelief upon entering the hall. Not to mention, you’ll get a look at unfamiliar work that might just be moving or touching in just the right way. Festival passes are $15 for students, $25 for adults. Individual performance tickets also will be available as the shows approach.

Columbus Performing Arts Center, 549 Franklin Ave. (Discovery District), Columbus, 614-469-0939, catco.org

DOO DOO DOO DOO DOO DOO…

While you finish singing, we’ll tell you about “Baby Shark Live: The Christmas Show.” It’s a stage production with all the Baby Shark friends as they learn about colors, shapes and numbers. Come prepared to sing and dance. The tour swings into Columbus on Nov. 10, postponed from an April date. Tickets start at $29.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St. (Downtown), Columbus, 614-469-0939, capa.com

PROMUSICA PERFORMS TWO CLASSICS

ProMusica Chamber Orchestra has two opportunities this fall for parents or grandparents to introduce older children to classical music through two well-loved standards. Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 5” will be performed Oct. 8-9, followed by Handel’s “Messiah” on Nov. 12-13. Keep in mind, the October concerts feature other works on the program, and, of course, the “Hallelujah” chorus isn’t the sum total of “Messiah.” General admission tickets start at $18.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St. (Downtown), Columbus, 614-464-0066, promusicacolumbus.org

NEW AT COSI

COSI visitors can take advantage of two new exhibitions for fall. Preschoolers will enjoy “Doc McStuffins: The Exhibit,” a traveling production from The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis and Riley Children’s at Indiana University Health. Visitors can learn about health in an interactive way while visiting Doc’s backyard clinic and the McStuffins Toy Hospital. It runs through Jan. 3.

Dinosaur fans will have even more to admire starting Oct. 15, when “Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs” takes over COSI’s American Museum of Natural History Special Exhibition Gallery. Life-size models, interactive exhibits will allow visitors to learn about these flying animals that lived more than 66 million years ago.

Both exhibitions are included with general admission.

COSI, 333 W. Broad St. (Downtown), Columbus, 614-228-2674, cosi.org