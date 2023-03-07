The Go-To Guide: Top Central Ohio Indoor Play Places for Family Fun

Jim Fischer

Central Ohio is a great place for families, and fortunately for parents and grandparents, there are plenty of ways to stay busy.

Indoor play places are a fun way to get active year-round, though they come in particularly handy on days when the weather doesn’t cooperate. Some also offer seasonal outdoor activities, such as mini golf and go-karts.

We’ve compiled a list of some of the region’s most popular multiple-activity play venues. In addition to open play, some offer classes and other programming. Before visiting, call or check online to verify prices, hours and other details, such as age and height restrictions.

Gaming and Sports Options

Buckeye Raceway

4050 W. Broad St., Columbus; 614-272-7888; buckeyeraceway.com

Buckeye Raceway offers European-style performance karts that compete on an indoor course. Drivers must be at least 56 inches tall and 12 years old to race at full speed, while juniors must be over 48 inches and 8 years old. A single race is $21. Racing is available by reservation or first come, first served. The West Side facility also offers ax throwing ($15 per person per half-hour) and footbowl, a blend of football and bowling ($10 per person per hour).

Magic Mountain Fun Center

5890 Scarborough Blvd., Columbus;614-490-5071; magicmountainfuncenter.com/east

Magic Mountain offers a mix of indoor and seasonal outdoor attractions, including go-karts, arcade games, a KidsGym play area, mini golf, batting cages and bumper cars. Food and drinks are available. Prices vary by attraction, and packages are offered; note that some costs are lower online.

Putt N Play

4021 Thistlewood Drive, Grove City; 614-594-0077; puttnplayfuncenter.com

Putt N Play may be best known for mini golf and its batting and soccer cages, but it does operate an indoor arcade. The family fun center operates seasonally. Golf is $8 for adults and $7 for kids; cage tokens are $2.

Rule (3)

650 Windmiller Drive, Pickerington; 614-864-7853; rule3.com

Traditional 10-pin bowling, mini-bowling and sand volleyball (seasonally) are highlights at Rule (3), along with a 50-game arcade. The business also operates three escape rooms, plus a full-service bar and grill. Bowling lanes are $24 to $48 per hour; mini-bowling is $2 to $3 per game. Escape rooms cost $25 per person and can accommodate eight players.

Scene75

5033 Tuttle Crossing Blvd., Dublin; 614-495-8660; scene75.com/columbus

Scene75, located inside the Mall at Tuttle Crossing, offers 16 attractions that appeal to kids and adults alike. Go-karts, laser tag, inflatables, blacklight mini golf, karaoke, a 4D motion theater, a 200-game arcade and rides such as a drop tower, a roller coaster and bumper cars are among the highlights. Pricing is by attraction.

SportsOhio

6314 Cosgray Road, Dublin; 614-791-3003; sportsohio.org

In business more than 25 years, Sports-Ohio features 100 acres of space in which to get active. The facility is known for its sports classes and leagues, including baseball, basketball, kickball, lacrosse and volleyball. But seasonal family activities such as FootGolf, batting cages, a driving range, mini golf and go-karts also are available.

Ten Pin Alley

5499 Ten Pin Alley, Hilliard; 614-876-2475; tenpinalley.com

Ten Pin Alley has 20 lanes of bowling, an arcade with more than 40 games, and a 2,000-square-foot, two-story laser tag arena. The full-service restaurant has a kids menu and a full bar. Lanes are $30 to $52 per hour; laser tag is $5 to $7 per mission.

Adventure and Trampoline Parks

Big Air Trampoline Park

1400 Polaris Parkway, Columbus; 614-943-8703; bigairusa.com/columbus

The former Airhouse Adventure Park is now Big Air. Despite the new name, the space still features similar activities, including trampolines, dodgeball, climbing walls, a ninja course, a zip line and a ropes course. Admission is $20 for the first hour. Daily deals can be found online.

The Bounce Club

3967 Presidential Parkway, Powell; 614-792-2582

1645 Gateway Circle, Grove City; 614-957-5382; thebounceclub.com

The former Grove City Big Bounce has joined the Bounce Club, giving the company two Central Ohio trampoline parks. Visitors will find trampolines, foam pits, slides and more. Open jump time rates are $11 to $15 per hour. Separate sessions are available for toddlers and preschoolers, and kids and teen nights are offered weekly.

Get Air

3708 Fishinger Blvd., Hilliard; 614-335-9864; getairsports.com/columbus

1075 Hill Road N, Pickerington; 614-490-1286; getairsports.com/pickerington

Both Get Air locations offer loads of trampolines, as well as foam pits, a ninja course, dodgeball, a slam-dunk area, and slackline and ladder challenges. A separate Kiddie Court area caters to children under 46 inches tall. Parents can watch from benches or massage chairs. Open jump rates are $15.81 for the first hour, $10.23 for kids under 46 inches tall. Specials are available on select days. Get Air offers toddler time and separate hours for children with special needs.

Ninja Citi

2620 Sawmill Place Blvd., Columbus; 614-659-7700; ninjaciti.com

Ninja Citi combines obstacle courses, a trampoline park and an arcade under one roof. The 30,000-square-foot play space features 12 ninja courses, five warped walls, a parkour arena, a rock wall and a trampoline area with spaces for basketball and dodgeball. The open gym rate is $15 for the first hour; family specials and memberships are available.

Play: CBUS

535 Lakeview Plaza Blvd., Worthington; 614-505-8586; playadventureparks.com/location/columbus

This 53,000-square-foot indoor adventure park boasts a two-story ropes course with 100 elements, 20 climbing walls, the largest indoor via ferrata climbing wall in the U.S., a zip line and two ninja courses, including the only elevated course in Ohio. Play: CBUS also offers a full-service bar and restaurant. Admission is $44.95, $24.95 for ages 6 and younger. Special pricing, passes and other deals are available. Reservations must be made in advance.

Rockin’ Jump

1220 County Line Road, Westerville; 614-508-6088; rockinjump.com/westerville 5625 Shier Rings Road, Dublin; 614-407-0095; rockinjump.com/dublin-oh

Both Rockin’ Jump locations have trampolines, climbing walls, padded “combat” zones, slam-dunk areas, dodgeball and more. Westerville also has a ninja course, while Dublin offers a bungee attraction, warped wall, stunt bag and zip line. Snacks can be purchased from the in-house café. Special jump times are available for ages 5 and younger. Ninety minutes of open jump time in Westerville is $19, $15.99 for ages 5 and younger. Dublin prices are $22 and $17.

Urban Air Adventure Park

6314 E. Livingston Ave., Reynoldsburg; 614-739-1654

7679 Dublin-Plain City Road, Dublin; 380-204-6390; urbanair.com

Urban Air Adventure Park offers a variety of attractions including a ropes course, tumble track, climbing walls, trampolines, Sky Rider zip line, playground, ninja course and more. The Reynoldsburg location also has virtual reality gaming. Admission is $16.49 to $30.99 based on park and attractions chosen; half-price parent passes are available.

