The Go-To Guide: 17 Free Splash Pads and Spraygrounds to Explore Around Columbus

Compiled by Jim Fischer

Families are always on the lookout for cool things to do, especially when the weather gets hot.

Good thing, then, that Central Ohio boasts a bevy of splash pads and spraygrounds—ideal spots for a refreshing cool-down during sizzling summer days.

Looking for a spot in your corner of town, or to try someplace new? Here’s a roundup of 17 popular spots that should keep your crew entertained all season. All are free and open to the public. (The Scioto Mile Fountain at Bicentennial Park will not open this season due to construction.)

Note that splash pads occasionally close for weather or maintenance, so consider checking social media or calling ahead to verify your destination of choice is open.

To suggest a location we should consider adding to our list, send an email to contact@columbusparent.com.

Ballantrae Community Park

6350 Woerner Temple Road, Dublin; 614-410-4700;dublinohiousa.gov

At the top of the hill are giant dancing bunnies. At the bottom is a giant splash pad/sprayground operated by the city of Dublin. Children can get plenty wet, as water courses from the hillside and sprays from numerous fountains. The park also features a large, grassy area, plus restrooms adjacent to the parking area.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, May 27 through Labor Day

Barnett Community Center

1184 Barnett Road (Linwood), Columbus; 614-645-3065;columbus.gov

Barnett is one of four community center splash pads operated by the Columbus Recreation and Parks Department. This one features sprayers, fountains and fun, plumbing-pipe-style water features. There is abundant space for picnicking, as well. Parking, restrooms and other amenities are located at the community center.

Hours: TBD

Blackburn Community Center

263 Carpenter St. (Olde Towne East), Columbus; 614-645-7670;columbus.gov

The splash pad at Blackburn Park and community center offers colorful, fanciful water features and in-ground spouts, giving kids a sweet spot to stay cool. Parking and restrooms are available at the community center.

Hours: TBD

Dorrian Green

50 Belle St. (Downtown), Columbus; 614-645-3300;columbus.gov

The interactive splash pad at this 6.32-acre park in front of COSI will boast added programming this summer during construction at the Scioto Mile Fountain. The park also includes multiple playsets, outdoor musical instruments, swings and pollinator, sensory and prairie gardens.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

Easton

Use 3993 Easton Station, Columbus, for navigation purposes; 614-337-2200;eastontowncenter.com

The Town Square splash pad fountain, located adjacent to Brio Tuscan Grille, offers a fun spot for younger children to unwind (and for parents to take a break) during shopping trips.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays through Labor Day. The fountain periodically closes for special events.

Fryer Park

3899 Orders Road, Grove City; 614-277-3060;grovecityohio.gov/parks-and-recreation

The splash pad at 110-acre Fryer Park includes 17 water features in a 2,800-square-foot, space-themed play area. Restrooms and parking are located within the park. Visitors also will find a Century Village historic area, an accessible playground, fishing, biking, walking trails and more.

Hours: noon to 7:45 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, noon to 6:45 p.m. Fridays, noon to 4:45 p.m. Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Sundays. The splash pad operates Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend; it is closed when the YMCA outdoor pool is closed.

Gahanna Swimming Pool

148 Parkland Drive, Gahanna; 614-342-4272;gahanna.gov

The Gahanna Swimming Pool debuted a new splash pad for the 2022 season. The 3,100-square-foot area boasts more than 40 features suitable for tots to teens, according to the city. Use of the splash pad is free before the pool opens; otherwise, standard admission rates apply. Shaded picnic areas and restrooms are available.

Hours: 8 a.m. to noon daily (free), plus during pool hours, May to October

Hanby Park

1115 E. Park St., Westerville; 614-901-6545;parks.westerville.org

Twelve in-ground jets in the splash pad’s eyebrow-shaped fountain move plenty of cool water at this city of Westerville park. Hanby Park also has a playground with a climbing tower, bench swings and a train depot-styled shelter and restrooms.

Hours: Dawn to dusk daily, Memorial Day through Labor Day

Hilliard’s Station Park

4021 Main St., Hilliard; 614-876-5200;hilliardohio.gov/hilliard-station-park

This small city park in Old Hilliard, named for the train depot that once operated there, hosts a large pad of lighted, in-ground fountains. The park sits at the beginning of the 7-mile Heritage Rail Trail and across from Center Street Market’s sizable patio. Fixed café tables, amphitheater seating and a restroom are available.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, May through August; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily Sept. 1 through Oct. 1

John Bishop Park

4815 Etna Road, Whitehall; 614-863-0121;whitehall-oh.us

Water features shaped like palm trees and a collection of ground fountains make up the splash pad in this Whitehall city park. An adjacent building offers shade, tables and restrooms.

Hours: Noon to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays, May 25 through the start of the school year

Lancaster Park

4390 Lancaster Ave., Obetz; 614-491-1080;obetz.oh.us

This 4.5-acre village of Obetz park has a sprawling water play area chock-full of water features of varying sizes and shapes. Parking, restrooms and lockers are all located conveniently to the splash pad, which doubles as an ice rink in winter.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, May 27 through Aug. 28

Linden Community Center

1350 Briarwood Ave. (Northeast Side), Columbus; 614-645-3067;columbus.gov

This newer community center features a sprayground with plenty of ways to get wet, including fountains, nozzles and sprayers. Parking, restrooms and other amenities are located at the community center.

Hours: TBD

North Bank Park on the Scioto Mile

311 W. Long St. (Arena District), Columbus; 614-645-3300;sciotomile.com/parks/north-bank-park

This Arena District park, which occupies 9 acres along the Scioto River, has an interactive spray fountain designed for younger children and a view of Downtown that all ages will appreciate. Parking is available in nearby lots and garages, as well as metered, on-street spaces. It operates through Oct. 1.

Hours: The fountain doesn’t have a set operating schedule because it is closed to the public when the park’s pavilion is rented.

Partners Park

125 E. Sixth St., Marysville; 937-645-7350;marysvilleohio.org

This quaint city park in the center of Uptown Marysville features an in-ground fountain, green space, a pavilion, restrooms and other amenities.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily

Scioto Southland Community Center

3901 Parsons Ave. (South Side), Columbus; 614-645-3224;columbus.gov

The former Indian Mound Community Center houses a cool and colorful sprayground. Parking, restrooms and other amenities are located at the community center.

Hours: TBD

Veterans Park

1121 S. Houk Road, Delaware; 740-203-1810;delawareohio.net

The whole play area at this city of Delaware park is dinosaur-themed, including the “spray and play” zone, which features sprayers and a splash pad. A nearby pavilion offers shade and table seating.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, Memorial Day through Labor Day

Village Green Park

47 Hall St., Powell; 614-885-9820;cityofpowell.us

Children will find an array of fountains, nozzles, buckets and other water features at this city of Powell park splash pad. The park itself has picnic tables and a pavilion, with restrooms nearby in City Hall.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, Memorial Day through Labor Day

This story is from the Columbus Parent section in the June 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.