Columbus Monthly is Nominated for Two National Awards

The City and Regional Magazine Association Awards have again recognized Columbus Monthly for general excellence while the magazine’s annual publication Columbus Monthly Health was honored for the second time in three years.

For the fifth consecutive year, Columbus Monthly is a finalist for the prestigious general excellence award for its circulation size, an honor the magazine won in 2018. Columbus Monthly’s general excellence entry featured its April, May and July issues from 2020, which included cover stories on Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, the COVID-19 crisis and Best of Columbus. Entries in this category needed to include three complete issues from last year, two of which had to be consecutive. Other finalists are Honolulu Magazine, Louisville Magazine, Madison Magazine and Sonoma Magazine.

Since launching in 2018, Columbus Monthly Health, edited by Sherry Beck Paprocki, has twice been named a finalist in the ancillary general interest publication category, winning the award in the publication’s debut year. Columbus Monthly Health’s 2020 issue featured stories about Alzheimer’s disease research, the health consequences of too much sugar and writer Laurie Allen’s personal wellness journey.

Entries were reviewed by more than 100 judges from such publications as The Atlantic, Discover, ESPN, The New York Times, Marie Claire and New York Magazine. Winners will be announced in May.