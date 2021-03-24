Escape: Best Driving Vacations 2021

Edited by Chris Gaitten

A beachside getaway or trip to wine country never sounded so good. Everyone wants an escape right now, to literally get away from a stir-crazy 2020. The destinations in this year’s Best Driving Vacations—from the vineyards of Michigan to the foothills of North Carolina—tap into that desire. They’re outdoorsy and less dense, and therefore less risky.

Vaccines should help travel rebound in the months ahead, and though some may feel uncomfortable taking a trip for a while, it’s never too early to begin planning. These stories offer guidance. Plus, they serve another purpose: They’re a means of escape in their own right.