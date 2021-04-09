Vote in Columbus Monthly’s 2021 Best of Columbus Poll

Columbus Monthly

Now is your chance to share some Columbus love.

The Columbus Monthly 2021 Best of Columbus readers’ poll is live. Log on to celebrate the most delicious dining options, the most interesting boutiques, the most fascinating local notables and more. If you can’t find your favorite among the choices, write it in and tell your friends to do the same.

Polling closes on April 23 and just one vote per person. And thanks for telling us what makes our city special.

Find the Columbus Monthly 2021 ballot here.