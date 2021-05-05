Year of Discovery: Black Columbus Artists in a Time of Crisis

How a dancer/poet, a ceramicist, a photographer, a painter and a sculptor are adapting amid tumult and change

Dave Ghose
Columbus Monthly
Brianna Rhodes choreographs a dance to a poem she wrote.

Brianna Rhodes, Poet and Dancer 

Lalese Stamps, Ceramicist 

April Sunami, Painter 

Tariq Tarey, Photographer

Omar Shaheed, Sculptor 

This story was published in the May 2021 edition of Columbus Monthlya special issue dedicated to exploring the experiences of Black people in Central Ohio. The issue is available on newsstands through May