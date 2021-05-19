Columbus Bakeries: Kennedy's Kakes

Baking is a skill handed down to Adrian Jones by her grandmother and mother. Using their recipes as a foundation, Jones Adrian Jones started Kennedy’s Kakes (named after her own daughter, Kennedy) in 2009 as a part-time business from her home kitchen.

“I just took a leap of faith and started selling the things that people always asked me for, and it was my pound cake that my mom made and sweet potato pie,” says the baker and cake artist. “And it evolved into what I’m doing now. I would’ve never thought wedding cakes. It was just traditional desserts in the beginning, but my own business is something I’ve always wanted to have.”

About six years ago, Jones went full-time, and a year ago, she moved Kennedy’s Kakes into a commercial kitchen in the YWCA Downtown. “Even though I was making a profit, it never seemed outrageous enough to have my own kitchen or my own building. I was just too scared to do that,” she says. “The opportunity came to me, and I really felt like I just closed my eyes and stepped out. It’s been amazing.”

This year, Jones was primed to have one of her busiest years yet, with 26 weddings on the calendar. She’s ended up with less than half that number because of the pandemic. It was a wakeup call.

“I started doing some of the things that I had I wanted to do, like tasting boxes and intimate, small cakes,” she says. “And it worked. There was a demand for it.”

Now, you don’t have to be a bride or groom to feel like one. Jones offers tasting boxes to anyone, filled with various cake flavors as well as special items like macarons and cookies.

Visit kkakes.com to order custom celebratory cakes, pound cakes, cupcakes and more.