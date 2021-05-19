Columbus Bakeries: Mjomii

Calvin Kim and his wife, Sasha, dove into the world of home bakers after discovering that Columbus lacked a sweet treat readily available in his home country of South Korea. That’s where the pair met, while Sasha was living there as an expat.

“While we were dating and living in South Korea, we tried some macarons in Seoul and really enjoyed them,” Calvin says. “But after moving to Columbus in 2014, we couldn’t find anything like the ones we tried [there].”

They went to Pistacia Vera, of course, and other local bakeries. But nothing matched the crispy-meets-chewy shell texture and the abundant-but-not-too-sweet filling of Korean macarons.

Calvin started to experiment. “After lots of trial and error, I made a pretty decent salted caramel macaron recipe of my own,” he says. “Friends and family loved them and encouraged me to sell them. … I was more than confident that this business would go well.” In 2018, Calvin quit his full-time job as art director at an ad agency, and Mjomii was born.

The name—which is pronounced “meeyo-me” and means “subtle and delicious flavor” in Korean, Calvin says—is a blend of ideas from both Calvin and Sasha, who is herself half Korean and has a graduate degree in speech language pathology from Ohio State University. “The ‘J’ is the symbol for the ‘Y’ in the phonetic alphabet,” Sasha says.

Mjomii’s flavors have a decidedly Asian influence; think taro cream, walnut and red bean, black sesame and even soy—though you’ll also find flavors like chocolate orange, raspberry and salted caramel, the flavor that started it all. When asked whether Mjomii offers other treats, Calvin cryptically replies, “Not yet.”

Order online for pickup or mail delivery at mjomii.square.site.