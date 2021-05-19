Columbus Pets Guide: Meet the Petfluencers

A recent walk in Downtown Columbus confirmed Whitney Chewston’s internet fame. Like a doggie version of “A Hard Day’s Night,” a pack of fans recognized the white miniature dachshund and pursued her and Ben Campbell, one of her owners, while they strolled along the Scioto Mile. “They’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, we’ve been trying to catch up with you,’” says Logan Hickman, Campbell’s partner and Whitney’s other dog dad. “‘We’ve seen her on Instagram. Can we take a picture of her?’”

Pets are a big thing on the photo-heavy social media platform—more than 278 million posts tagged #dog and more than 219 million tagged #cat. Laurie Arsenault has made connections all over the world thanks to the Instagram popularity of the Columbus resident’s bichon poodle mix, Charlie, including a sponsorship with an Australian dog clothing company and a modeling gig with Thirty-One Gifts. Charlie’s even gotten involved with politics, serving as the canine mascot for a successful 2018 legislative effort to allow dogs on Ohio restaurant patios. “With all the division that seems to be a thing in 2020, everyone can agree that pets bring us together,” Hickman says.

If you seek more online animal joy, here are five local Instagram accounts to follow (information up to date as of early October).

More:Columbus Pets Guide

Followers: 11,300

Posts: 1,412

The 7-year-old bichon poodle mix might be the best-dressed pooch in Columbus, boasting an impressive collection of shirts, sweaters, scarves, bowties and eyewear.

Followers: 37,100

Posts: 663

The dachshund diva’s unique white coloring isn’t her only selling point. “People love the tongue photos,” Hickman says. “I don’t know why.”

Followers: 2,427

Posts: 450

Originally, Ashley Hoying planned to feature just books from her personal collection. Then her three cats started appearing in photos, and they became regular fixtures, too.

Followers: 24,400

Posts: 1,275

Dog dad extraordinaire Sean Haggard takes his well-mannered Belgian Malinois pair, Shadow and Kobra, all over town, including hikes, restaurant patios, martial arts classes and more.

Followers: 10,700

Posts: 1,190

You’ll find plenty of cute photos of German shorthaired pointers Sadie and Millie, plus a dose of inspiration as you learn about Sadie’s life with epilepsy. “If your dog has been diagnosed with epilepsy, they can still live a happy life,” said a September post.