Cookies to try from Seven Central Ohio Bakeries

1. Vegan ginger-molasses cookies from Dough Mama

2. The gluten-free Monster cookie and Oatmeal Cream Clouds from Bake Me Happy

3. Snickerdoodle and peanut butter cookies from Sassafras Bakery

4. A selection of cookies from Freedom a la Cart’s annual Cause Cookie campaign (for every $25 donated to Freedom a la Cart, you receive a box of a dozen holiday cookies; donations support survivors of human trafficking)

5. Almond cookies from Belle’s Bread

6. A variety of Lion Cub’s Cookies (Read our story on Lion Cub’s founder, Brad Kaplan.)

7. Italian rainbow cookies from Angie’s Rainbow Cookies

