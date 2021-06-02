Columbus Monthly is a Finalist for 18 Awards from the Press Club of Cleveland

Columbus Monthly Staff

Columbus Monthly has learned that the magazine is a finalist for 18 awards in a statewide journalism contest, including best magazine, best designer, best staff reporter and six nominations for photo editor Tim Johnson. We won’t know which place we will finish until a virtual ceremony for the All Ohio Excellence in Journalism Awards on June 24, hosted by the Press Club of Cleveland.

Columbus Alive, Columbus CEO and Columbus Monthly—all part of Dispatch Magazines—received a total of 38 finalist distinctions.

Here are the finalist awards for Columbus Monthly:

· Best Magazine in Ohio

· Best in Ohio–Page Design: Betsy Becker

· Best in Ohio–Staff Reporter: Suzanne Goldsmith

· Analysis: “Women and Power,” Suzanne Goldsmith

· Covers–General Circulation Magazines: The Coronavirus Issue, Alyse Pasternak and Tim Johnson

· Features–Art: “A Diva for All,” Suzanne Goldsmith

· Food: “Year of the Baker,” Staff

· News: “The Deceptive Life and Death of Doctor Lake,” Chris Gaitten

· Photo Journalism–All Others: “Homestead,” Tim Johnson

· Pictorial–All Others: “Magnificent Mushrooms,” Tim Johnson

· Pictorial–All Others: “Schiller Park,” Tim Johnson

· Portrait/Personality Photography–All Others: “Macarons,” Tim Johnson

· Portrait/Personality Photography–All Others: “Lost Dances,” Tim Johnson

· Public Service/Investigative: “Out of the Shadows,” Dave Ghose and D.A. Steward

· Single Essay: “Isolated But Not Alone,” Suzanne Goldsmith

· Sports: “Let the Games Begin,” Chris Gaitten

· Spread or Multiple Page–Magazines: Best New Restaurants, Betsy Becker

· Technology Writing: “Let the Games Begin,” Chris Gaitten