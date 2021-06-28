Dispatch Magazines Earns 42 Awards in the Press Club of Cleveland's Statewide Contest

Columbus CEO also wins two national honors from the Alliance of Area Business Publishers.

Staff
Columbus Monthly
Dispatch Magazines won plenty of accolades in recent journalism contests. 

Columbus CEO, competing in the Medium Class, won two gold medals in a national awards contest sponsored by the Alliance of Area Business Publishers and administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism. The staff won for best local coverage of a national business/economic story for its COVID-19 special issue. Tatyana Tandanpolie took the gold for best personality profile.  

Meanwhile, in the statewide Press Club of Cleveland’s Excellence in Journalism Awards, Columbus Alive, Columbus CEO and Columbus Monthly collected a combined 42 awards—including 17 first-place honors. (Joel Oliphint of Columbus Alive won four of those.) 

Here’s the breakdown. 

Columbus Monthly

First Place 

Open: Analysis: Women and Power, Suzanne Goldsmith 

Open: Single Essay: Isolated But Not Alone, Suzanne Goldsmith 

General Circulation Magazines: Features: Art: A Diva for All, Suzanne Goldsmith 

Photography - All Others: Portrait/Personality: Lost Dances, Tim Johnson 

Photography – All Others: Pictorial: Schiller Park, Tim Johnson 

Visuals: Spread or Multiple Page-Magazines: Best New Restaurants, Betsy Becker 

Visuals: Covers: General Circulation Magazines: The Coronavirus Issue, Alyse Pasternak and Tim Johnson 

General Circulation Magazines: Sports: Let the Games Begin, Chris Gaitten 

General Circulation Magazines: Public Service/Investigative: Out of the Shadows, Dave Ghose and D.A. Steward 

Second Place 

Best Magazine in Ohio 

Best in Ohio: Staff Reporter, Suzanne Goldsmith 

Best in Ohio: Page Design: Betsy Becker 

Photography - All Others: Photojournalism: Homestead, Tim Johnson 

Open: Technology Writing: Let the Games Begin, Chris Gaitten 

Third Place 

General Circulation Magazines: Food: Year of the Baker, Staff 

General Circulation Magazines: News: The Deceptive Life and Death of Doctor Lake, Chris Gaitten 

Photography - All Others Pictorial: Magnificent Mushrooms, Tim Johnson 

Photography - All Others: Portrait/Personality: Macarons, Tim Johnson 

General Circulation Magazines: Features: Consumer: Real Estate Right Now, Staff 

Columbus CEO 

First Place 

Covers Business Publications: So Many Questions, Yogesh Chaudhary 

General Circulation Magazines: Features: Personality Profile: Open-Hearted: Dionte Johnson, Tatyana Tandanpolie 

Business Publications: Features: General: The Crumbling Ivory Tower, Katy Smith 

Business Publications: Features: Trends: Work Shift, Bob Vitale 

Second Place 

Best Business Publication in Ohio 

Open: COVID-19 Coverage: So Many Unknowns, Staff  

Open: Analysis: Black execs: Here's how to advance change, Katy Smith 

Business Publications: General News: COVID-19 deadline package, Staff  

Business Publications: Features: Personality Profile: Breaking the concrete ceiling: Janica Pierce Tucker, Steve Wartenberg 

Business Publications: Features: Package: Emerging Business, Brittany Moseley 

Photography - All Others: Portrait/Personality: Ian Labitue: Do the Right Thing, Rob Hardin 

Third Place 

Photography - All Others: Photojournalism: Pandemic Short North, Rob Hardin 

General Circulation Magazines: Public Service/Investigative: Racial equity initiative, Katy Smith 

Columbus Alive 

First Place 

Arts & Entertainment: When murals matter more than lives, Joel Oliphint 

Features: General: “We were terrified and confused:” The curious case of the colorful school bus, Joel Oliphint 

Public Service: “We were terrified and confused:” The curious case of the colorful school bus, Joel Oliphint 

Community/Local Coverage: “We were terrified and confused:” The curious case of the colorful school bus, Joel Oliphint 

Second Place 

Elections 2020: The inevitability and dire consequences of “Stop the Steal,” Joel Oliphint 

Public Service: Bursting the Bexley bubble: A series of racist online attacks spur conversation, reflection, Andy Downing 

Third Place 

Best in Ohio: Staff Reporter, Andy Downing 

Features: General: Open to interpretation: How an 18-second video landed one local in President Trump's crosshairs, Andy Downing 

Reviews/Criticism: The story behind the slow rollout of live music in Ohio, Joel Oliphint 

Community/Local Coverage: Black lives matter comes to Canal Winchester, Andy Downing 