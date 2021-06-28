Dispatch Magazines Earns 42 Awards in the Press Club of Cleveland's Statewide Contest

Staff

Dispatch Magazines won plenty of accolades in recent journalism contests.

Columbus CEO, competing in the Medium Class, won two gold medals in a national awards contest sponsored by the Alliance of Area Business Publishers and administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism. The staff won for best local coverage of a national business/economic story for its COVID-19 special issue. Tatyana Tandanpolie took the gold for best personality profile.

Meanwhile, in the statewide Press Club of Cleveland’s Excellence in Journalism Awards, Columbus Alive, Columbus CEO and Columbus Monthly collected a combined 42 awards—including 17 first-place honors. (Joel Oliphint of Columbus Alive won four of those.)

Here’s the breakdown.

Columbus Monthly

First Place

Open: Analysis: Women and Power, Suzanne Goldsmith

Open: Single Essay: Isolated But Not Alone, Suzanne Goldsmith

General Circulation Magazines: Features: Art: A Diva for All, Suzanne Goldsmith

Photography - All Others: Portrait/Personality: Lost Dances, Tim Johnson

Photography – All Others: Pictorial: Schiller Park, Tim Johnson

Visuals: Spread or Multiple Page-Magazines: Best New Restaurants, Betsy Becker

Visuals: Covers: General Circulation Magazines: The Coronavirus Issue, Alyse Pasternak and Tim Johnson

General Circulation Magazines: Sports: Let the Games Begin, Chris Gaitten

General Circulation Magazines: Public Service/Investigative: Out of the Shadows, Dave Ghose and D.A. Steward

Second Place

Best Magazine in Ohio

Best in Ohio: Staff Reporter, Suzanne Goldsmith

Best in Ohio: Page Design: Betsy Becker

Photography - All Others: Photojournalism: Homestead, Tim Johnson

Open: Technology Writing: Let the Games Begin, Chris Gaitten

Third Place

General Circulation Magazines: Food: Year of the Baker, Staff

General Circulation Magazines: News: The Deceptive Life and Death of Doctor Lake, Chris Gaitten

Photography - All Others Pictorial: Magnificent Mushrooms, Tim Johnson

Photography - All Others: Portrait/Personality: Macarons, Tim Johnson

General Circulation Magazines: Features: Consumer: Real Estate Right Now, Staff

Columbus CEO

First Place

Covers Business Publications: So Many Questions, Yogesh Chaudhary

General Circulation Magazines: Features: Personality Profile: Open-Hearted: Dionte Johnson, Tatyana Tandanpolie

Business Publications: Features: General: The Crumbling Ivory Tower, Katy Smith

Business Publications: Features: Trends: Work Shift, Bob Vitale

Second Place

Best Business Publication in Ohio

Open: COVID-19 Coverage: So Many Unknowns, Staff

Open: Analysis: Black execs: Here's how to advance change, Katy Smith

Business Publications: General News: COVID-19 deadline package, Staff

Business Publications: Features: Personality Profile: Breaking the concrete ceiling: Janica Pierce Tucker, Steve Wartenberg

Business Publications: Features: Package: Emerging Business, Brittany Moseley

Photography - All Others: Portrait/Personality: Ian Labitue: Do the Right Thing, Rob Hardin

Third Place

Photography - All Others: Photojournalism: Pandemic Short North, Rob Hardin

General Circulation Magazines: Public Service/Investigative: Racial equity initiative, Katy Smith

Columbus Alive

First Place

Arts & Entertainment: When murals matter more than lives, Joel Oliphint

Features: General: “We were terrified and confused:” The curious case of the colorful school bus, Joel Oliphint

Public Service: “We were terrified and confused:” The curious case of the colorful school bus, Joel Oliphint

Community/Local Coverage: “We were terrified and confused:” The curious case of the colorful school bus, Joel Oliphint

Second Place

Elections 2020: The inevitability and dire consequences of “Stop the Steal,” Joel Oliphint

Public Service: Bursting the Bexley bubble: A series of racist online attacks spur conversation, reflection, Andy Downing

Third Place

Best in Ohio: Staff Reporter, Andy Downing

Features: General: Open to interpretation: How an 18-second video landed one local in President Trump's crosshairs, Andy Downing

Reviews/Criticism: The story behind the slow rollout of live music in Ohio, Joel Oliphint

Community/Local Coverage: Black lives matter comes to Canal Winchester, Andy Downing