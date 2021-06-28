Dispatch Magazines Earns 42 Awards in the Press Club of Cleveland's Statewide Contest
Columbus CEO also wins two national honors from the Alliance of Area Business Publishers.
Dispatch Magazines won plenty of accolades in recent journalism contests.
Columbus CEO, competing in the Medium Class, won two gold medals in a national awards contest sponsored by the Alliance of Area Business Publishers and administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism. The staff won for best local coverage of a national business/economic story for its COVID-19 special issue. Tatyana Tandanpolie took the gold for best personality profile.
Meanwhile, in the statewide Press Club of Cleveland’s Excellence in Journalism Awards, Columbus Alive, Columbus CEO and Columbus Monthly collected a combined 42 awards—including 17 first-place honors. (Joel Oliphint of Columbus Alive won four of those.)
Here’s the breakdown.
Columbus Monthly
First Place
Open: Analysis: Women and Power, Suzanne Goldsmith
Open: Single Essay: Isolated But Not Alone, Suzanne Goldsmith
General Circulation Magazines: Features: Art: A Diva for All, Suzanne Goldsmith
Photography - All Others: Portrait/Personality: Lost Dances, Tim Johnson
Photography – All Others: Pictorial: Schiller Park, Tim Johnson
Visuals: Spread or Multiple Page-Magazines: Best New Restaurants, Betsy Becker
Visuals: Covers: General Circulation Magazines: The Coronavirus Issue, Alyse Pasternak and Tim Johnson
General Circulation Magazines: Sports: Let the Games Begin, Chris Gaitten
General Circulation Magazines: Public Service/Investigative: Out of the Shadows, Dave Ghose and D.A. Steward
Second Place
Best Magazine in Ohio
Best in Ohio: Staff Reporter, Suzanne Goldsmith
Best in Ohio: Page Design: Betsy Becker
Photography - All Others: Photojournalism: Homestead, Tim Johnson
Open: Technology Writing: Let the Games Begin, Chris Gaitten
Third Place
General Circulation Magazines: Food: Year of the Baker, Staff
General Circulation Magazines: News: The Deceptive Life and Death of Doctor Lake, Chris Gaitten
Photography - All Others Pictorial: Magnificent Mushrooms, Tim Johnson
Photography - All Others: Portrait/Personality: Macarons, Tim Johnson
General Circulation Magazines: Features: Consumer: Real Estate Right Now, Staff
Columbus CEO
First Place
Covers Business Publications: So Many Questions, Yogesh Chaudhary
General Circulation Magazines: Features: Personality Profile: Open-Hearted: Dionte Johnson, Tatyana Tandanpolie
Business Publications: Features: General: The Crumbling Ivory Tower, Katy Smith
Business Publications: Features: Trends: Work Shift, Bob Vitale
Second Place
Best Business Publication in Ohio
Open: COVID-19 Coverage: So Many Unknowns, Staff
Open: Analysis: Black execs: Here's how to advance change, Katy Smith
Business Publications: General News: COVID-19 deadline package, Staff
Business Publications: Features: Personality Profile: Breaking the concrete ceiling: Janica Pierce Tucker, Steve Wartenberg
Business Publications: Features: Package: Emerging Business, Brittany Moseley
Photography - All Others: Portrait/Personality: Ian Labitue: Do the Right Thing, Rob Hardin
Third Place
Photography - All Others: Photojournalism: Pandemic Short North, Rob Hardin
General Circulation Magazines: Public Service/Investigative: Racial equity initiative, Katy Smith
Columbus Alive
First Place
Arts & Entertainment: When murals matter more than lives, Joel Oliphint
Features: General: “We were terrified and confused:” The curious case of the colorful school bus, Joel Oliphint
Public Service: “We were terrified and confused:” The curious case of the colorful school bus, Joel Oliphint
Community/Local Coverage: “We were terrified and confused:” The curious case of the colorful school bus, Joel Oliphint
Second Place
Elections 2020: The inevitability and dire consequences of “Stop the Steal,” Joel Oliphint
Public Service: Bursting the Bexley bubble: A series of racist online attacks spur conversation, reflection, Andy Downing
Third Place
Best in Ohio: Staff Reporter, Andy Downing
Features: General: Open to interpretation: How an 18-second video landed one local in President Trump's crosshairs, Andy Downing
Reviews/Criticism: The story behind the slow rollout of live music in Ohio, Joel Oliphint
Community/Local Coverage: Black lives matter comes to Canal Winchester, Andy Downing