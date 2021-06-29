Things to See and Do in Columbus in July

Chris Gaitten

Honda Indy 200, July 2–4

After last year’s event was postponed until September, the state’s only IndyCar race returns to July at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington. All tickets must be purchased in advance and printed at home. Race tickets $40–$75, parking and camping separate, midohio.com

Dublin Independence Day Festival, July 3

Dublin will hold a fireworks display and have two physically distanced concerts—one at Coffman Park and another at Coffman High School. The festivities will include neighborhood bike brigades, fishing derbies and a parade, which may be a traditional procession through downtown Dublin or a reverse parade, in which people drive through a festival setting with entertainment along the route. Schedule and ticketing information to come. dublinohiousa.gov/independence-day-celebration

The 38th annual iteration of the satirical July Fourth tradition requires no registration or payment to participate this year. Just show up in costume at noon on Park Street between Buttles Avenue and Goodale Street. Step-off is at 1 p.m., and organizers plan to have several bands perform throughout the afternoon. Free, doodahparade.com

Goodguys PPG Nationals, July 9–11

The word from the Goodguys media team is that the event is going full steam ahead (though surely they meant firing on all cylinders). The full slate of activities hadn’t been released as of press time, but there will be an autocross, family fun and an abundance of classic cars. Tickets $10–$20 in advance, $25 at the gate, good-guys.com/ggn-spectator

Express Live concerts, July–September

Remember live music? The Express pavilion’s long-anticipated return arrives in midsummer, though the first show in over a year is, well, a big bummer—Sad Summer Festival brings emo and pop punk to the stage July 13. The good news: Hometown favorites Caamp will play their popular brand of jingle-jangle folk during back-to-back sets Aug. 27–28. The bad: Both shows sold out in no time. Maybe grab tickets for tribute band Brit Floyd on Aug. 13 instead? Prices vary, promowestlive.com

CAPA Summer Movie Series, July 22–Aug. 29

After a horrific year for theaters, CAPA plans to bring its annual film celebration back to the Ohio Theatre. The series will feature 21 films over six weeks, including “Mary Poppins,” “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” “The Day the Earth Stood Still” and more. There will also be an edition of Friday Nite with Fritz Aug. 13, though he won’t be there in person—the film will air like an episode of his cult TV show. $6, capa.com/events-ticketing/capa-programs/capa-summer-movie-series

AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, July 23–25

A few weeks after the Honda Indy 200, two-wheelers take over the Mid-Ohio course. The property’s campgrounds are open for motor homes and tents during the season. Event tickets $35–$60, parking and camping separate, midohio.com

Columbus Food and Wine Festival, July 30–31

Now in its third year, the Columbus Food and Wine Festival will move from the riverfront to Goodale Park, with plans for an in-person event. The fest runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. both days, with performers and food and drink vendors to be announced. Free admission, columbusfoodwine.com