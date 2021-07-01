S'wich Social Offers Modern Take on a Childhood Classic

Nicholas Dekker

The new S’wich Social in Italian Village bets on the undeniable draw of a good ice cream sandwich. Owners Sean Whited and Addison Brown met in business school at Ohio State, starting what eventually became S’wich Social as a class project in 2019. The duo homed in on the North Fourth Street corridor for a simple concept: build-your-own ice cream sandwiches and sundaes. There’s the option of pairing a single scoop of ice cream with one cookie as a sundae, or picking two cookies—they can be the same or different—to make a sandwich.

While it seems basic, Whited and Brown put serious thought into their offerings. Ice cream is sourced from a creamery in Madison, Wisconsin. Whited won’t share the name but adds, “We were obsessed with their ice cream, and they were looking for someone in the Columbus market.”

The cookies are baked from scratch daily and are specifically constructed for the rigors of ice cream sammies. “A lot of the ice cream sandwiches you’ll buy, the cookies are hard and crunchy,” says Whited, “or they’re too big or too puffy. You want it to have some structure on the outside, but soft and chewy on the inside.”

It’s hard to go wrong with flavor combinations. The colorful confetti sugar cookies pair well with Birthday Cake ice cream. Chocolate lovers should try the Brownie Bash ice cream with the cocoa-laced Zanzibar Chocolate ice cream.

Overall, S’wich doesn’t take itself too seriously, with creations like Couch Potato cookies filled with chocolate chunks, caramel chips, pretzels and potato chips, or the seasonal Exhausted Parent ice cream, which marries bourbon-spiked espresso and bittersweet chocolate.

S’wich Social, 869 N. Fourth St., Italian Village, 614-824-5888