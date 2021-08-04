Columbus Monthly’s Best of Columbus 2021: Readers’ Poll
Ninety top picks from Columbus Monthly readers
Food & Drink
Best African Restaurant
- Hoyo’s Kitchen 34.62%
- Afra Grill 16.35%
- Lalibela Ethiopian Restaurant 13.46%
Best Bar Food
- The Rusty Bucket Restaurant & Tavern 13.50%
- Club 185 11.81%
- High Bank Distillery 10.97% & Old Bag of Nails 10.97%
Best Barbecue
- Ray Ray’s Hog Pit 40.44%
- City Barbeque 27.56%
- Smoked on High Barbeque Co. 9.78%
Best Beer Selection
- The Daily Growler 15.48%
- 101 Beer Kitchen 14.19%
- Bob’s Bar 12.90%
Best Breakfast
- DK Diner 10.09% & Katalina’s 10.09%
- The Lox Bagel Shop 9.51%
Best Brunch
- Lindey’s 18.42%
- Northstar Café 17.11%
- Wolf’s Ridge Brewing 7.57%
Best Burger
- The Thurman Café 21.25%
- Northstar Café 12.82%
- Pat and Gracie’s 10.62%
Best Cheap Eats
- Condado Tacos 27.30%
- Dirty Frank’s Hot Dog Palace 23.81%
- Momo Ghar 10.79%
Best Chinese Restaurant
- Hunan Lion 17.81%
- Hunan House 15.07%
- Sunflower Chinese Restaurant 13.70%
Best Classic Bakery
- Resch’s 28.94%
- Mozart’s 18.68%
- Schneider’s 17.22%
Best Classic Pizza
- Adriatico’s 14.29%
- Tommy’s Pizza 12.66%
- Mikey’s Late Night Slice 8.12% & Rubino’s Pizza 8.12%
Best Cocktails
- Law Bird 13.79%
- Natalie’s Music Hall & Kitchen 13.22%
- Antiques on High 11.49%
Best Coffee Shop
- Fox in the Snow Café 24.92%
- Stauf’s Coffee Roasters 22.12%
- Crimson Cup Coffee 12.15%
Best Comfort Food Restaurant
- Cap City Fine Diner 33.22%
- Hot Chicken Takeover 12.70%
- The Old Mohawk 10.10%
Best Deli
- Katzinger’s Delicatessen 40.39%
- The Brown Bag Delicatessen 27.45%
- Block’s Bagels Bakery & Deli 10.98%
Best Desserts
- Pistacia Vera 24.18%
- Mozart’s 13.52%
- Cap City Fine Diner 12.30%
Best Diner
- Tommy’s Diner 21.05%
- DK Diner 18.42%
- Starliner Diner 13.16%
Best Doughnuts
- Buckeye Donuts 31.68%
- DK Diner 10.89%
- Schneider’s Bakery 9.90%
Best Fast-Casual
- Brassica 28.43%
- Bibibop 13.40%
- Sweet Carrot 12.75%
Best Food Truck
- Cousins Maine Lobster 20.90%
- The Little Kitchen 9.45%
- Explorers Club 7.96%
Best Gourmet Pizza
- Harvest Pizzeria 24.64%
- Dewey’s 14.49% & Natalie’s Coal-Fired Pizza 14.49%
Best Happy Hour
- Lindey’s 16.67%
- Marcella’s 13.89%
- The Pearl 8.89%
Best Ice Cream
- Graeter’s Ice Cream 34.21%
- Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams 32.24%
- Johnson’s Real Ice Cream 10.53%
Best Indian Restaurant
- Aab India 39.06%
- Rooh 14.06%
- Indian Oven 11.46%
Best Italian Restaurant
- Novella Osteria 15.09%
- La Tavola 10.95%
- Basi Italia 9.76%
Best Kids Menu
- Cap City Fine Diner 17.62%
- Northstar Café 15.54%
- Bob Evans 15.03%
Best Korean Restaurant
- Gogi Korean BBQ 35.40%
- Min Ga Korean Restaurant 15.04%
- Restaurant Silla 12.39%
Best Latin American Restaurant
- Arepazo 56.33%
- Sí Señor Peruvian Sandwiches & More 12.03%
- El Pollo Perucho 8.86%
Best Mediterranean/Middle Eastern Restaurant
- Mr. Hummus Grill 22.57%
- Lavash Café 11.11%
- Mazah Mediterranean Eatery 10.42%
Best Mexican Restaurant
- El Vaquero 25.66%
- Los Guachos 18.11%
- Chile Verde 12.45%
Best Patio
- Lindey’s 37.06%
- Barcelona 22.36%
- Milestone 229 15.02%
Best Romantic Restaurant
- The Refectory 18.29%
- Lindey’s 16.77%
- Basi Italia 10.98%
Best Rooftop Patio
- Vaso 23.23%
- Lincoln Social Rooftop 19.29%
- BrewDog Franklinton 15.35%
Best Sandwiches
- Katzinger’s Delicatessen 35.94%
- The Brown Bag Delicatessen 23.84%
- Wario’s Beef and Pork 7.83%
Best Seafood
- Mitchell’s Ocean Club 22.03%
- Columbus Fish Market 17.80%
- Coastal Local Seafood (North Market) 13.56%
Best Sports Bar
- Roosters 28.82%
- Gallo’s Tap Room 18.24%
- Urban Meyer’s Pint House 15.29%
Best Spot for Plant-Based Dining
- Northstar Café 36.22%
- Comune 18.37%
- Portia’s Café 10.71%
Best Steakhouse
- The Top Steak House 33.85%
- Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse 18.68%
- Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse 12.06%
Best Sushi
- Akai Hana 39.32%
- Mr. Sushi 9.22%
- 1126 Restaurant 8.74%
Best Tacos
- Condado Tacos 32.46%
- Los Guachos 18.66%
- Dos Hermanos 10.07%
Best Thai Restaurant
- Lemongrass 24.60%
- Basil 19.79%
- Thai Grille 12.83%
Best Vietnamese Restaurant
- Buckeye Pho 25.00%
- Lan Viet Market 22.79%
- Huong Vietnamese Restaurant 19.12%
Best Wine Bar
- Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant 20.90%
- The Wine Bistro 16.38%
- Coast Wine House 8.47% & House Wine 8.47% & Napa Kitchen & Bar 8.47%
Best Wings
- Roosters 47.26%
- Gallo’s Tap Room 9.45%
- Winking Lizard 5.97%
Best Himalayan/Nepalese Restaurant
- Momo Ghar 57.04%
- Everest Cuisine 20.74%
- Himalayan Grille 15.56%
Best Modern Bakery
- Fox in the Snow Café 24.32%
- Pistacia Vera 23.65%
- Bake Me Happy 11.49%
Best Taproom
- Wolf’s Ridge Brewing 15.93%
- Seventh Son Brewing 14.29%
- Land-Grant Brewing 13.19%
Out & About
Best Beer Shop
- Weiland’s Market 29.05%
- Giant Eagle Market District 18.92%
- The Daily Growler 13.51%
Best Bike Shop
- Roll 29.63%
- Trek Bicycle 22.22%
- Paradise Garage 14.81%
Best Bowling Alley
- Pins Mechanical Co. 28.57%
- Square Bowling Palace 15.65%
- AMF Sawmill Lanes 12.93% & Capri Lanes 12.93% & Star Lanes Polaris 12.93%
Best Clothing Resale Shop
- Rag-o-Rama 31.37%
- Flower Child Vintage 16.67% & One More Time 16.67%
Best Farmers Market
- Worthington 35.78%
- Clintonville 20.64%
- North Market 18.35%
Best Fitness Studio
- Orangetheory Fitness 21.43%
- Pure Barre 13.10% & Title Boxing Club 13.10%
Best Furniture Resale Shop
- Grandview Mercantile 60.91%
- One More Time 13.64%
- Boomerang Room Vintage 10.00%
Best Gallery
- Hawk Galleries 16.67%
- Studios on High Gallery 15.74%
- Urban Arts Space 13.89%
Best Garden Center
- Oakland Nursery 61.50%
- Strader’s Garden Center 26.50%
- A Proper Garden 3.50%
Best Grocery Store
- Giant Eagle Market District 21.08%
- Weiland’s Market 19.73%
- Trader Joe’s 14.80%
Best Gym
- YMCA 18.68%
- Athletic Club of Columbus 16.48%
- Planet Fitness 15.38%
Best Hair Salon
- Salon Lofts 15.33%
- Penzone Salons + Spas 14.60%
- Kenneth’s 13.87%
Best Hardware Store
- Beechwold Hardware 25.60%
- Schreiner Ace Hardware 22.02%
- Roush Hardware 21.43%
Best LGBTQ Bar/Club
- Union Café 38.61%
- Slammers 15.84%
- Club Diversity 11.88%
Best Local Band
- Twenty One Pilots 34.59%
- MojoFlo 20.13%
- Caamp 10.06%
Best Local Musician
- Bobby Floyd 29.60%
- Angela Perley 16.80%
- Counterfeit Madison 10.40%
Best Movie Theater
- The Drexel Theatre 18.99%
- Marcus Crosswoods Cinema 15.08% & Studio 35 Cinema & Drafthouse 15.08%
Best Museum
- Columbus Museum of Art 46.23%
- COSI 30.15%
- National Veterans Memorial and Museum 5.53% & Ohio History Center 5.53%
Best Park
- Highbanks 16.22%
- Columbus Park of Roses 15.32%
- Inniswood 13.06%
Best Place for Children’s Clothing
- Cub Shrub 37.63%
- Von Maur 25.81%
- Lilylimes 17.20%
Best Place for Home Décor
- Elm & Iron 40.63%
- Grandview Mercantile 17.19%
- Ethan Allen Home 5.47% & Oakland Home 5.47%
Best Place for Last-Minute Gifts
- Wild Cat Gift and Party 15.72%
- Museum Store at Columbus Museum of Art 14.47%
- Helen Winnemore’s 13.21%
Best Place for Men’s Fashions
- Jeffrey Thomas 50.33%
- Nordstrom 23.84%
- Samson Men’s Emporium 7.95%
Best Place for Women’s Fashions
- Jeffrey Thomas 37.57%
- Nordstrom 17.92%
- Von Maur 9.83%
Best Place to Buy Jewelry
- Worthington Jewelers 28.57%
- Diamond Cellar 18.57%
- Argo & Lehne Jewelers 9.29%
Best Place to Take Out-of-Towners
- Columbus Zoo and Aquarium 29.02%
- German Village 17.65%
- Franklin Park Conservatory & Botanical Gardens 14.12% & Short North 14.12%
Best Public Art
- “Scioto Lounge” deer sculptures 22.22%
- Goodale Park elephant fountain 21.64%
- “Field of Corn,” Dublin 16.37%
Best Spa
- Penzone Salons + Spas 27.36%
- Woodhouse Day Spa 25.47%
- Kenneth’s Salons + Day Spas 13.21%
Best Store for Housewares
- Crate and Barrel 32.82%
- Sur La Table 28.24%
- Wasserstrom 11.45%
Best Wine Shop
- Weiland’s Market 31.08%
- Hausfrau Haven 15.54%
- The Refectory Restaurant & Wine Shop 9.46%
Best Yoga Studio
- Yoga on High 40.00%
- GoYoga 13.33%
- The Yoga Factory 6.67%
Best Florist
- DeSantis Florist 17.09%
- 5th Ave. Floral Co. 15.38%
- Orchard Lane Flowers 9.40%
Best Running/Walking or Biking Event
- Pelotonia 37.50%
- Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure 18.06%
- Nationwide Children’s Hospital Marathon & Half Marathon 15.97%
People & Places
Best Blue Jackets Player
- Nick Foligno 26.00%
- Seth Jones 21.00%
- Boone Jenner 17.00%
Best Buckeyes Football Player
- Chris Olave 60.53%
- Master Teague III 17.54%
- Garrett Wilson 6.14% & Zach Harrison 6.14%
Best Chef
- Matthew Phelan, Novella Osteria 23.12%
- Richard Blondin, The Refectory Restaurant & Wine Shop 14.52%
- Avishar Barua, Service Bar 11.29% & BJ Lieberman, Chapman’s Eat Market 11.29%
Best Crew Player
- Lucas Zelarayán 34.33%
- Pedro Santos 25.37%
- Gyasi Zardes 16.42%
- Harrison Afful 16.42%
Best Female TV Anchor
- Colleen Marshall, NBC4 30.77%
- Monica Day, NBC4 19.87%
- Yolanda Harris, 10TV 18.59%
Best Male TV Anchor
- Matt Barnes, NBC4 41.13%
- Kurt Ludlow, ABC6/FOX28 21.28%
- Bob Kendrick, ABC6/FOX28 18.44%
Best Radio Morning Show
- Dave and Jimmy, 97.9 WNCI 22.22%
- Torg and Elliott, QFM96 17.95%
- Brian Phillips, CD92.9 16.24%
Best Radio Station
- 89.7 WOSU 17.49%
- CD92.9 16.94%
- 90.5 WCBE 11.48%
Best Talk Radio Personality
- Ann Fisher, 89.7 WOSU 50.41%
- Mike Ricordati “The Common Man,” 97.1 The Fan 23.97%
- Anthony Rothman, 97.1 The Fan 11.57%
Best Weatherperson
- Dave Mazza, NBC4 20.51%
- Ashlee Baracy, 10TV 17.95%
- Bob Nunnally, NBC4 14.10%