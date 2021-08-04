Columbus Monthly’s Best of Columbus 2021: Readers’ Poll

Food & Drink 

Best African Restaurant 

  1. Hoyo’s Kitchen 34.62% 
  2. Afra Grill 16.35% 
  3. Lalibela Ethiopian Restaurant 13.46% 

Best Bar Food 

  1. The Rusty Bucket Restaurant & Tavern 13.50% 
  2. Club 185 11.81% 
  3. High Bank Distillery 10.97% & Old Bag of Nails 10.97% 

Best Barbecue 

  1. Ray Ray’s Hog Pit 40.44% 
  2. City Barbeque 27.56% 
  3. Smoked on High Barbeque Co. 9.78% 

Best Beer Selection 

  1. The Daily Growler 15.48% 
  2. 101 Beer Kitchen 14.19% 
  3. Bob’s Bar 12.90% 

Best Breakfast 

  1. DK Diner 10.09% & Katalina’s 10.09% 
  2. The Lox Bagel Shop 9.51% 

Best Brunch 

  1. Lindey’s 18.42% 
  2. Northstar Café 17.11% 
  3. Wolf’s Ridge Brewing 7.57% 

Best Burger 

  1. The Thurman Café 21.25% 
  2. Northstar Café 12.82% 
  3. Pat and Gracie’s 10.62% 

Best Cheap Eats 

  1. Condado Tacos 27.30% 
  2. Dirty Frank’s Hot Dog Palace 23.81% 
  3. Momo Ghar 10.79% 

Best Chinese Restaurant 

  1. Hunan Lion 17.81% 
  2. Hunan House 15.07% 
  3. Sunflower Chinese Restaurant 13.70% 

Best Classic Bakery 

  1. Resch’s 28.94% 
  2. Mozart’s 18.68% 
  3. Schneider’s 17.22% 

Best Classic Pizza  

  1. Adriatico’s 14.29% 
  2. Tommy’s Pizza 12.66% 
  3. Mikey’s Late Night Slice 8.12% & Rubino’s Pizza 8.12% 

Best Cocktails  

  1. Law Bird 13.79% 
  2. Natalie’s Music Hall & Kitchen 13.22% 
  3. Antiques on High 11.49% 

Best Coffee Shop  

  1. Fox in the Snow Café 24.92% 
  2. Stauf’s Coffee Roasters 22.12% 
  3. Crimson Cup Coffee 12.15% 

Best Comfort Food Restaurant 

  1. Cap City Fine Diner 33.22% 
  2. Hot Chicken Takeover 12.70% 
  3. The Old Mohawk 10.10% 

Best Deli 

  1. Katzinger’s Delicatessen 40.39% 
  2. The Brown Bag Delicatessen 27.45% 
  3. Block’s Bagels Bakery & Deli 10.98% 

Best Desserts  

  1. Pistacia Vera 24.18% 
  2. Mozart’s 13.52% 
  3. Cap City Fine Diner 12.30% 

Best Diner 

  1. Tommy’s Diner 21.05% 
  2. DK Diner 18.42% 
  3. Starliner Diner 13.16% 

Best Doughnuts 

  1. Buckeye Donuts 31.68% 
  2. DK Diner 10.89% 
  3. Schneider’s Bakery 9.90% 

Best Fast-Casual  

  1. Brassica 28.43% 
  2. Bibibop 13.40% 
  3. Sweet Carrot 12.75% 

Best Food Truck  

  1. Cousins Maine Lobster 20.90% 
  2. The Little Kitchen 9.45% 
  3. Explorers Club 7.96% 

Best Gourmet Pizza 

  1. Harvest Pizzeria 24.64% 
  2. Dewey’s 14.49% & Natalie’s Coal-Fired Pizza 14.49% 

Best Happy Hour  

  1. Lindey’s 16.67% 
  2. Marcella’s 13.89% 
  3. The Pearl 8.89% 

Best Ice Cream  

  1. Graeter’s Ice Cream 34.21% 
  2. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams 32.24% 
  3. Johnson’s Real Ice Cream 10.53% 

Best Indian Restaurant 

  1. Aab India 39.06% 
  2. Rooh 14.06% 
  3. Indian Oven 11.46% 

Best Italian Restaurant 

  1. Novella Osteria 15.09% 
  2. La Tavola 10.95% 
  3. Basi Italia 9.76% 

Best Kids Menu  

  1. Cap City Fine Diner 17.62% 
  2. Northstar Café 15.54% 
  3. Bob Evans 15.03% 

Best Korean Restaurant 

  1. Gogi Korean BBQ 35.40% 
  2. Min Ga Korean Restaurant 15.04% 
  3. Restaurant Silla 12.39% 

Best Latin American Restaurant  

  1. Arepazo 56.33% 
  2. Sí Señor Peruvian Sandwiches & More 12.03% 
  3. El Pollo Perucho 8.86% 

Best Mediterranean/Middle Eastern Restaurant 

  1. Mr. Hummus Grill 22.57% 
  2. Lavash Café 11.11% 
  3. Mazah Mediterranean Eatery 10.42% 

Best Mexican Restaurant 

  1. El Vaquero 25.66% 
  2. Los Guachos 18.11% 
  3. Chile Verde 12.45% 

Best Patio 

  1. Lindey’s 37.06% 
  2. Barcelona 22.36% 
  3. Milestone 229 15.02% 

Best Romantic Restaurant 

  1. The Refectory 18.29% 
  2. Lindey’s 16.77% 
  3. Basi Italia 10.98% 

Best Rooftop Patio  

  1. Vaso 23.23% 
  2. Lincoln Social Rooftop 19.29% 
  3. BrewDog Franklinton 15.35% 

Best Sandwiches  

  1. Katzinger’s Delicatessen 35.94% 
  2. The Brown Bag Delicatessen 23.84% 
  3. Wario’s Beef and Pork 7.83% 

Best Seafood  

  1. Mitchell’s Ocean Club 22.03% 
  2. Columbus Fish Market 17.80% 
  3. Coastal Local Seafood (North Market) 13.56% 

Best Sports Bar  

  1. Roosters 28.82% 
  2. Gallo’s Tap Room 18.24% 
  3. Urban Meyer’s Pint House 15.29% 

Best Spot for Plant-Based Dining 

  1. Northstar Café 36.22% 
  2. Comune 18.37% 
  3. Portia’s Café 10.71% 

Best Steakhouse  

  1. The Top Steak House 33.85% 
  2. Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse 18.68% 
  3. Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse 12.06% 

Best Sushi 

  1. Akai Hana 39.32% 
  2. Mr. Sushi 9.22% 
  3. 1126 Restaurant 8.74% 

Best Tacos 

  1. Condado Tacos 32.46% 
  2. Los Guachos 18.66% 
  3. Dos Hermanos 10.07% 

Best Thai Restaurant 

  1. Lemongrass 24.60% 
  2. Basil 19.79% 
  3. Thai Grille 12.83% 

Best Vietnamese Restaurant 

  1. Buckeye Pho 25.00% 
  2. Lan Viet Market 22.79% 
  3. Huong Vietnamese Restaurant 19.12% 

Best Wine Bar  

  1. Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant 20.90% 
  2. The Wine Bistro 16.38% 
  3. Coast Wine House 8.47% & House Wine 8.47% & Napa Kitchen & Bar 8.47% 

Best Wings  

  1. Roosters 47.26% 
  2. Gallo’s Tap Room 9.45% 
  3. Winking Lizard 5.97% 

Best Himalayan/Nepalese Restaurant 

  1. Momo Ghar 57.04% 
  2. Everest Cuisine 20.74% 
  3. Himalayan Grille 15.56% 

Best Modern Bakery 

  1. Fox in the Snow Café 24.32% 
  2. Pistacia Vera 23.65% 
  3. Bake Me Happy 11.49% 

Best Taproom  

  1. Wolf’s Ridge Brewing 15.93% 
  2. Seventh Son Brewing 14.29% 
  3. Land-Grant Brewing 13.19% 
Out & About  

Best Beer Shop  

  1. Weiland’s Market 29.05% 
  2. Giant Eagle Market District 18.92% 
  3. The Daily Growler 13.51% 

Best Bike Shop  

  1. Roll 29.63% 
  2. Trek Bicycle 22.22% 
  3. Paradise Garage 14.81% 

Best Bowling Alley  

  1. Pins Mechanical Co. 28.57% 
  2. Square Bowling Palace 15.65% 
  3. AMF Sawmill Lanes 12.93% & Capri Lanes 12.93% & Star Lanes Polaris 12.93% 

Best Clothing Resale Shop 

  1. Rag-o-Rama 31.37% 
  2. Flower Child Vintage 16.67% & One More Time 16.67% 

Best Farmers Market 

  1. Worthington 35.78% 
  2. Clintonville 20.64% 
  3. North Market 18.35% 

Best Fitness Studio  

  1. Orangetheory Fitness 21.43% 
  2. Pure Barre 13.10% & Title Boxing Club 13.10% 

Best Furniture Resale Shop 

  1. Grandview Mercantile 60.91% 
  2. One More Time 13.64% 
  3. Boomerang Room Vintage 10.00% 

Best Gallery  

  1. Hawk Galleries 16.67% 
  2. Studios on High Gallery 15.74% 
  3. Urban Arts Space 13.89% 

Best Garden Center 

  1. Oakland Nursery 61.50% 
  2. Strader’s Garden Center 26.50% 
  3. A Proper Garden 3.50% 

Best Grocery Store  

  1. Giant Eagle Market District 21.08% 
  2. Weiland’s Market 19.73% 
  3. Trader Joe’s 14.80% 

Best Gym 

  1. YMCA 18.68% 
  2. Athletic Club of Columbus 16.48% 
  3. Planet Fitness 15.38% 

Best Hair Salon  

  1. Salon Lofts 15.33% 
  2. Penzone Salons + Spas 14.60% 
  3. Kenneth’s 13.87% 

Best Hardware Store 

  1. Beechwold Hardware 25.60% 
  2. Schreiner Ace Hardware 22.02% 
  3. Roush Hardware 21.43% 

Best LGBTQ Bar/Club 

  1. Union Café 38.61% 
  2. Slammers 15.84% 
  3. Club Diversity 11.88% 

Best Local Band  

  1. Twenty One Pilots 34.59% 
  2. MojoFlo 20.13% 
  3. Caamp 10.06% 

Best Local Musician  

  1. Bobby Floyd 29.60% 
  2. Angela Perley 16.80% 
  3. Counterfeit Madison 10.40% 

Best Movie Theater  

  1. The Drexel Theatre 18.99% 
  2. Marcus Crosswoods Cinema 15.08% & Studio 35 Cinema & Drafthouse 15.08% 

Best Museum  

  1. Columbus Museum of Art 46.23% 
  2. COSI 30.15% 
  3. National Veterans Memorial and Museum 5.53% & Ohio History Center 5.53% 

Best Park 

  1. Highbanks 16.22% 
  2. Columbus Park of Roses 15.32% 
  3. Inniswood 13.06% 

Best Place for Children’s Clothing  

  1. Cub Shrub 37.63% 
  2. Von Maur 25.81% 
  3. Lilylimes 17.20% 

Best Place for Home Décor 

  1. Elm & Iron 40.63% 
  2. Grandview Mercantile 17.19% 
  3. Ethan Allen Home 5.47% & Oakland Home 5.47% 

Best Place for Last-Minute Gifts  

  1. Wild Cat Gift and Party 15.72% 
  2. Museum Store at Columbus Museum of Art 14.47% 
  3. Helen Winnemore’s 13.21% 

Best Place for Men’s Fashions 

  1. Jeffrey Thomas 50.33% 
  2. Nordstrom 23.84% 
  3. Samson Men’s Emporium 7.95% 

Best Place for Women’s Fashions  

  1. Jeffrey Thomas 37.57% 
  2. Nordstrom 17.92% 
  3. Von Maur 9.83% 

Best Place to Buy Jewelry 

  1. Worthington Jewelers 28.57% 
  2. Diamond Cellar 18.57% 
  3. Argo & Lehne Jewelers 9.29% 

Best Place to Take Out-of-Towners  

  1. Columbus Zoo and Aquarium 29.02% 
  2. German Village 17.65% 
  3. Franklin Park Conservatory & Botanical Gardens 14.12% & Short North 14.12% 

Best Public Art  

  1. “Scioto Lounge” deer sculptures 22.22% 
  2. Goodale Park elephant fountain 21.64% 
  3. “Field of Corn,” Dublin 16.37% 

Best Spa 

  1. Penzone Salons + Spas 27.36% 
  2. Woodhouse Day Spa 25.47% 
  3. Kenneth’s Salons + Day Spas 13.21% 

Best Store for Housewares 

  1. Crate and Barrel 32.82% 
  2. Sur La Table 28.24% 
  3. Wasserstrom 11.45% 

Best Wine Shop  

  1. Weiland’s Market 31.08% 
  2. Hausfrau Haven 15.54% 
  3. The Refectory Restaurant & Wine Shop 9.46% 

Best Yoga Studio  

  1. Yoga on High 40.00% 
  2. GoYoga 13.33% 
  3. The Yoga Factory 6.67% 

Best Florist  

  1. DeSantis Florist 17.09% 
  2. 5th Ave. Floral Co. 15.38% 
  3. Orchard Lane Flowers 9.40% 

Best Running/Walking or Biking Event 

  1. Pelotonia 37.50% 
  2. Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure 18.06% 
  3. Nationwide Children’s Hospital Marathon & Half Marathon 15.97% 
People & Places 

Best Blue Jackets Player 

  1. Nick Foligno 26.00% 
  2. Seth Jones 21.00% 
  3. Boone Jenner 17.00% 

Best Buckeyes Football Player  

  1. Chris Olave 60.53% 
  2. Master Teague III 17.54% 
  3. Garrett Wilson 6.14% & Zach Harrison 6.14% 

Best Chef 

  1. Matthew Phelan, Novella Osteria 23.12% 
  2. Richard Blondin, The Refectory Restaurant & Wine Shop 14.52% 
  3. Avishar Barua, Service Bar 11.29% & BJ Lieberman, Chapman’s Eat Market 11.29% 

Best Crew Player  

  1. Lucas Zelarayán 34.33% 
  2. Pedro Santos 25.37% 
  3. Gyasi Zardes 16.42% 
  4. Harrison Afful 16.42% 

Best Female TV Anchor 

  1. Colleen Marshall, NBC4 30.77% 
  2. Monica Day, NBC4 19.87% 
  3. Yolanda Harris, 10TV 18.59% 

Best Male TV Anchor 

  1. Matt Barnes, NBC4 41.13% 
  2. Kurt Ludlow, ABC6/FOX28 21.28% 
  3. Bob Kendrick, ABC6/FOX28 18.44% 

Best Radio Morning Show 

  1. Dave and Jimmy, 97.9 WNCI 22.22% 
  2. Torg and Elliott, QFM96 17.95% 
  3. Brian Phillips, CD92.9 16.24% 

Best Radio Station  

  1. 89.7 WOSU 17.49% 
  2. CD92.9 16.94% 
  3. 90.5 WCBE 11.48% 

Best Talk Radio Personality 

  1. Ann Fisher, 89.7 WOSU 50.41% 
  2. Mike Ricordati “The Common Man,” 97.1 The Fan 23.97% 
  3. Anthony Rothman, 97.1 The Fan 11.57% 

Best Weatherperson 

  1. Dave Mazza, NBC4 20.51% 
  2. Ashlee Baracy, 10TV 17.95% 
  3. Bob Nunnally, NBC4 14.10% 