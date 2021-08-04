Columbus Monthly’s Best of Columbus 2021: Readers’ Poll

Columbus Monthly

Food & Drink

Best African Restaurant

Hoyo’s Kitchen 34.62% Afra Grill 16.35% Lalibela Ethiopian Restaurant 13.46%

Best Bar Food

The Rusty Bucket Restaurant & Tavern 13.50% Club 185 11.81% High Bank Distillery 10.97% & Old Bag of Nails 10.97%

Best Barbecue

Ray Ray’s Hog Pit 40.44% City Barbeque 27.56% Smoked on High Barbeque Co. 9.78%

Best Beer Selection

The Daily Growler 15.48% 101 Beer Kitchen 14.19% Bob’s Bar 12.90%

Best Breakfast

DK Diner 10.09% & Katalina’s 10.09% The Lox Bagel Shop 9.51%

Best Brunch

Lindey’s 18.42% Northstar Café 17.11% Wolf’s Ridge Brewing 7.57%

Best Burger

The Thurman Café 21.25% Northstar Café 12.82% Pat and Gracie’s 10.62%

Best Cheap Eats

Condado Tacos 27.30% Dirty Frank’s Hot Dog Palace 23.81% Momo Ghar 10.79%

Best Chinese Restaurant

Hunan Lion 17.81% Hunan House 15.07% Sunflower Chinese Restaurant 13.70%

Best Classic Bakery

Resch’s 28.94% Mozart’s 18.68% Schneider’s 17.22%

Best Classic Pizza

Adriatico’s 14.29% Tommy’s Pizza 12.66% Mikey’s Late Night Slice 8.12% & Rubino’s Pizza 8.12%

Best Cocktails

Law Bird 13.79% Natalie’s Music Hall & Kitchen 13.22% Antiques on High 11.49%

Best Coffee Shop

Fox in the Snow Café 24.92% Stauf’s Coffee Roasters 22.12% Crimson Cup Coffee 12.15%

Best Comfort Food Restaurant

Cap City Fine Diner 33.22% Hot Chicken Takeover 12.70% The Old Mohawk 10.10%

Best Deli

Katzinger’s Delicatessen 40.39% The Brown Bag Delicatessen 27.45% Block’s Bagels Bakery & Deli 10.98%

Best Desserts

Pistacia Vera 24.18% Mozart’s 13.52% Cap City Fine Diner 12.30%

Best Diner

Tommy’s Diner 21.05% DK Diner 18.42% Starliner Diner 13.16%

Best Doughnuts

Buckeye Donuts 31.68% DK Diner 10.89% Schneider’s Bakery 9.90%

Best Fast-Casual

Brassica 28.43% Bibibop 13.40% Sweet Carrot 12.75%

Best Food Truck

Cousins Maine Lobster 20.90% The Little Kitchen 9.45% Explorers Club 7.96%

Best Gourmet Pizza

Harvest Pizzeria 24.64% Dewey’s 14.49% & Natalie’s Coal-Fired Pizza 14.49%

Best Happy Hour

Lindey’s 16.67% Marcella’s 13.89% The Pearl 8.89%

Best Ice Cream

Graeter’s Ice Cream 34.21% Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams 32.24% Johnson’s Real Ice Cream 10.53%

Best Indian Restaurant

Aab India 39.06% Rooh 14.06% Indian Oven 11.46%

Best Italian Restaurant

Novella Osteria 15.09% La Tavola 10.95% Basi Italia 9.76%

Best Kids Menu

Cap City Fine Diner 17.62% Northstar Café 15.54% Bob Evans 15.03%

Best Korean Restaurant

Gogi Korean BBQ 35.40% Min Ga Korean Restaurant 15.04% Restaurant Silla 12.39%

Best Latin American Restaurant

Arepazo 56.33% Sí Señor Peruvian Sandwiches & More 12.03% El Pollo Perucho 8.86%

Best Mediterranean/Middle Eastern Restaurant

Mr. Hummus Grill 22.57% Lavash Café 11.11% Mazah Mediterranean Eatery 10.42%

Best Mexican Restaurant

El Vaquero 25.66% Los Guachos 18.11% Chile Verde 12.45%

Best Patio

Lindey’s 37.06% Barcelona 22.36% Milestone 229 15.02%

Best Romantic Restaurant

The Refectory 18.29% Lindey’s 16.77% Basi Italia 10.98%

Best Rooftop Patio

Vaso 23.23% Lincoln Social Rooftop 19.29% BrewDog Franklinton 15.35%

Best Sandwiches

Katzinger’s Delicatessen 35.94% The Brown Bag Delicatessen 23.84% Wario’s Beef and Pork 7.83%

Best Seafood

Mitchell’s Ocean Club 22.03% Columbus Fish Market 17.80% Coastal Local Seafood (North Market) 13.56%

Best Sports Bar

Roosters 28.82% Gallo’s Tap Room 18.24% Urban Meyer’s Pint House 15.29%

Best Spot for Plant-Based Dining

Northstar Café 36.22% Comune 18.37% Portia’s Café 10.71%

Best Steakhouse

The Top Steak House 33.85% Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse 18.68% Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse 12.06%

Best Sushi

Akai Hana 39.32% Mr. Sushi 9.22% 1126 Restaurant 8.74%

Best Tacos

Condado Tacos 32.46% Los Guachos 18.66% Dos Hermanos 10.07%

Best Thai Restaurant

Lemongrass 24.60% Basil 19.79% Thai Grille 12.83%

Best Vietnamese Restaurant

Buckeye Pho 25.00% Lan Viet Market 22.79% Huong Vietnamese Restaurant 19.12%

Best Wine Bar

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant 20.90% The Wine Bistro 16.38% Coast Wine House 8.47% & House Wine 8.47% & Napa Kitchen & Bar 8.47%

Best Wings

Roosters 47.26% Gallo’s Tap Room 9.45% Winking Lizard 5.97%

Best Himalayan/Nepalese Restaurant

Momo Ghar 57.04% Everest Cuisine 20.74% Himalayan Grille 15.56%

Best Modern Bakery

Fox in the Snow Café 24.32% Pistacia Vera 23.65% Bake Me Happy 11.49%

Best Taproom

Wolf’s Ridge Brewing 15.93% Seventh Son Brewing 14.29% Land-Grant Brewing 13.19%

Out & About

Best Beer Shop

Weiland’s Market 29.05% Giant Eagle Market District 18.92% The Daily Growler 13.51%

Best Bike Shop

Roll 29.63% Trek Bicycle 22.22% Paradise Garage 14.81%

Best Bowling Alley

Pins Mechanical Co. 28.57% Square Bowling Palace 15.65% AMF Sawmill Lanes 12.93% & Capri Lanes 12.93% & Star Lanes Polaris 12.93%

Best Clothing Resale Shop

Rag-o-Rama 31.37% Flower Child Vintage 16.67% & One More Time 16.67%

Best Farmers Market

Worthington 35.78% Clintonville 20.64% North Market 18.35%

Best Fitness Studio

Orangetheory Fitness 21.43% Pure Barre 13.10% & Title Boxing Club 13.10%

Best Furniture Resale Shop

Grandview Mercantile 60.91% One More Time 13.64% Boomerang Room Vintage 10.00%

Best Gallery

Hawk Galleries 16.67% Studios on High Gallery 15.74% Urban Arts Space 13.89%

Best Garden Center

Oakland Nursery 61.50% Strader’s Garden Center 26.50% A Proper Garden 3.50%

Best Grocery Store

Giant Eagle Market District 21.08% Weiland’s Market 19.73% Trader Joe’s 14.80%

Best Gym

YMCA 18.68% Athletic Club of Columbus 16.48% Planet Fitness 15.38%

Best Hair Salon

Salon Lofts 15.33% Penzone Salons + Spas 14.60% Kenneth’s 13.87%

Best Hardware Store

Beechwold Hardware 25.60% Schreiner Ace Hardware 22.02% Roush Hardware 21.43%

Best LGBTQ Bar/Club

Union Café 38.61% Slammers 15.84% Club Diversity 11.88%

Best Local Band

Twenty One Pilots 34.59% MojoFlo 20.13% Caamp 10.06%

Best Local Musician

Bobby Floyd 29.60% Angela Perley 16.80% Counterfeit Madison 10.40%

Best Movie Theater

The Drexel Theatre 18.99% Marcus Crosswoods Cinema 15.08% & Studio 35 Cinema & Drafthouse 15.08%

Best Museum

Columbus Museum of Art 46.23% COSI 30.15% National Veterans Memorial and Museum 5.53% & Ohio History Center 5.53%

Best Park

Highbanks 16.22% Columbus Park of Roses 15.32% Inniswood 13.06%

Best Place for Children’s Clothing

Cub Shrub 37.63% Von Maur 25.81% Lilylimes 17.20%

Best Place for Home Décor

Elm & Iron 40.63% Grandview Mercantile 17.19% Ethan Allen Home 5.47% & Oakland Home 5.47%

Best Place for Last-Minute Gifts

Wild Cat Gift and Party 15.72% Museum Store at Columbus Museum of Art 14.47% Helen Winnemore’s 13.21%

Best Place for Men’s Fashions

Jeffrey Thomas 50.33% Nordstrom 23.84% Samson Men’s Emporium 7.95%

Best Place for Women’s Fashions

Jeffrey Thomas 37.57% Nordstrom 17.92% Von Maur 9.83%

Best Place to Buy Jewelry

Worthington Jewelers 28.57% Diamond Cellar 18.57% Argo & Lehne Jewelers 9.29%

Best Place to Take Out-of-Towners

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium 29.02% German Village 17.65% Franklin Park Conservatory & Botanical Gardens 14.12% & Short North 14.12%

Best Public Art

“Scioto Lounge” deer sculptures 22.22% Goodale Park elephant fountain 21.64% “Field of Corn,” Dublin 16.37%

Best Spa

Penzone Salons + Spas 27.36% Woodhouse Day Spa 25.47% Kenneth’s Salons + Day Spas 13.21%

Best Store for Housewares

Crate and Barrel 32.82% Sur La Table 28.24% Wasserstrom 11.45%

Best Wine Shop

Weiland’s Market 31.08% Hausfrau Haven 15.54% The Refectory Restaurant & Wine Shop 9.46%

Best Yoga Studio

Yoga on High 40.00% GoYoga 13.33% The Yoga Factory 6.67%

Best Florist

DeSantis Florist 17.09% 5th Ave. Floral Co. 15.38% Orchard Lane Flowers 9.40%

Best Running/Walking or Biking Event

Pelotonia 37.50% Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure 18.06% Nationwide Children’s Hospital Marathon & Half Marathon 15.97%

People & Places

Best Blue Jackets Player

Nick Foligno 26.00% Seth Jones 21.00% Boone Jenner 17.00%

Best Buckeyes Football Player

Chris Olave 60.53% Master Teague III 17.54% Garrett Wilson 6.14% & Zach Harrison 6.14%

Best Chef

Matthew Phelan, Novella Osteria 23.12% Richard Blondin, The Refectory Restaurant & Wine Shop 14.52% Avishar Barua, Service Bar 11.29% & BJ Lieberman, Chapman’s Eat Market 11.29%

Best Crew Player

Lucas Zelarayán 34.33% Pedro Santos 25.37% Gyasi Zardes 16.42% Harrison Afful 16.42%

Best Female TV Anchor

Colleen Marshall, NBC4 30.77% Monica Day, NBC4 19.87% Yolanda Harris, 10TV 18.59%

Best Male TV Anchor

Matt Barnes, NBC4 41.13% Kurt Ludlow, ABC6/FOX28 21.28% Bob Kendrick, ABC6/FOX28 18.44%

Best Radio Morning Show

Dave and Jimmy, 97.9 WNCI 22.22% Torg and Elliott, QFM96 17.95% Brian Phillips, CD92.9 16.24%

Best Radio Station

89.7 WOSU 17.49% CD92.9 16.94% 90.5 WCBE 11.48%

Best Talk Radio Personality

Ann Fisher, 89.7 WOSU 50.41% Mike Ricordati “The Common Man,” 97.1 The Fan 23.97% Anthony Rothman, 97.1 The Fan 11.57%

Best Weatherperson