Five Top Restaurants in the Columbus Suburbs

Sometimes you just want to see what’s beyond your own neighborhood—which you’ve rarely left in the past year. Several dining destinations outside I-270 have opened within the past couple of years. Here are five that make it worth (gasp) leaving your house.

49-1/2 S. Main St., Johnstown, 740-809-1104

Located far off the beaten path in the heart of this small village, Ghostwriter boasts one of the most stunning dining rooms in Central Ohio. Here, executive chef Brett Fife (formerly of Lindey’s) deftly executes a menu of elevated yet approachable modern American fare such as tempura cheese curds, wood-fired walleye and steak frites.

170 W. Olentangy St., Powell, 614-389-6698

Handmade pasta, a handsome dining room and well-appointed bar are the big draws at this downtown Powell restaurant, owned by the restaurant’s chef, Matthew Phelan. Dishes include bucatini cacio e pepe, squid ink strozzapreti and Sunday gravy with rigatoni.

1256 Columbus Road, Granville, 740-920-9103

When you drive up to James Anderson’s first sit-down barbecue restaurant, you’ll see a statue of Anderson’s prized stud boar, Malcolm. That’s how you know you’re in the right place. At this casual Granville spot, pork is king and, yes, sometimes there’s a receiving line. There’s no bad order among the brisket, ribs, pulled pork, house-made sides and more.

8791 Lyra Drive, Polaris, 614-468-1313

Walter Carpenter opened The Royce amid the pandemic, bringing a welcome independent restaurant to Polaris. Romantic lighting, leather chairs and live jazz on Thursdays make for a special night out. Veteran Columbus chef Jonathan Olson serves up a menu of deviled eggs, oysters, steaks, daily brunch and more.

15 E. Winter St., Delaware, 740-417-4074

Chef Josh Dalton’s Speck has seamlessly filled the void left by Veritas Tavern when it relocated to Columbus. Chef Olivia Hamann leads the Speck kitchen, which puts out an Italian-inspired menu featuring handmade pastas and small plates celebrating seasonal ingredients. The cocktails and service are top notch, too.