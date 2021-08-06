A Guide to Columbus’ New Food Halls and Markets
A breakdown of North Market Bridge Park, Bubby Hall, Center Street Market, Budd Dairy Hall and the Trolley District’s East Market
If 2017–2019 was the era of new rooftop patios in Columbus, 2020–2021 is ushering in a food hall/city market boom. Dublin, Franklin Park, Hilliard, Italian Village and New Albany are all welcoming new gathering spaces at a time when we’re looking to reconnect with our community. Here’s a breakdown.
Bubbly Hall
6031 Central College Road, New Albany
Status: Opening fall 2021
About the building: New build
Prepared foods/restaurants: Afra Grill, Beyond the Brix, Fay’s Crêpes, Levant Mediterranean Eatery, Rocoto, Solo Merengues Bakery, Tortilla, Willowbeez SoulVeg
Beverage options: A wine bar is forthcoming.
Outdoor spaces: 11,000-plus square feet of outdoor patio and green space
What sets it apart: There’s nothing like it in New Albany, with a very diverse lineup of cuisines.
Budd Dairy Food Hall
1086 N. Fourth St., Italian Village
Status: Open
About the building: Renovated 19th century dairy
Prepared foods/restaurants: Alphabetical, Boni Filipino Street Food, Borgata Pizza, Cluck Norris, Cousins Maine Lobster, Pokebap, Modern Southern Table, Stauf’s Coffee, Tacos Rudos
Beverage options: Offers bars on three levels with ample beer, wine and cocktail
offerings
Outdoor spaces: A first-floor beer garden plus a rooftop bar
What sets it apart: The food hall boasts a stunning renovation, full service by Cameron Mitchell staffers and nice rooftop vistas.
Center Street Market
5354 Center St., Hilliard
Status: Open
About the building: New build replacing a NAPA Auto store
Prepared foods/restaurants: Al’s Delicious Popcorn, Bakes by Lo, The Cheesecake Girl, Coffee Connections, Dumplings of Fury, Meatball Mafia, Pitabilities, Rime Time, Serendipity, Two Step Tacos
Beverage options: Crooked Can Brewing Co. is the cornerstone vendor.
Outdoor spaces: A large patio/beer garden
What sets it apart: The open-air space, located in the heart of Old Hilliard, is part of a DORA (Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area)
North Market Bridge Park
6750 Longshore St., Dublin
Status: Open
About the building: New build
Prepared foods/restaurants: Bake Me Happy, Black Radish Creamery, BREaD Bakery + Café, Bubbles Tea & Juice Co., Coastal Local Seafood, Dos Hermanos, Falafel Kitchen, Lan Viet, The Little Kitchen, Pasta Ditoni’s, Kintsugi Sushi Bar
Beverage options: Market Bar offers beer, wine and cocktails to enjoy there or take away.
Outdoor spaces: Market Bar’s patio, bistro tables along the building and some outdoor counters
What sets it apart: This state-of-the-art public market serves as a one-stop shop for proteins, fresh seafood, baked goods, wine, grocery items and lots of prepared foods.
Trolley District’s East Market
Kelton Avenue and Oak Street, Franklin Park
Status: Opening August 2021, with brewpub to follow
About the building: Renovated 1880s trolley car barn
Prepared foods/restaurants: Creole to Geaux, Fourteen Twenty Nine bakery, Yellow Brick Pizza and more yet-to-be named vendors
Beverage options: A Columbus Brewing Co. taproom and a speakeasy are in the works.
Outdoor spaces: An elevated patio is planned, along with a CBC beer garden.
What sets it apart: This ambitious reimagination of a stunning old building complex will likely transform Franklin Park.
