A Guide to Columbus’ New Food Halls and Markets

If 2017–2019 was the era of new rooftop patios in Columbus, 2020–2021 is ushering in a food hall/city market boom. Dublin, Franklin Park, Hilliard, Italian Village and New Albany are all welcoming new gathering spaces at a time when we’re looking to reconnect with our community. Here’s a breakdown.

6031 Central College Road, New Albany

Status: Opening fall 2021

About the building: New build

Prepared foods/restaurants: Afra Grill, Beyond the Brix, Fay’s Crêpes, Levant Mediterranean Eatery, Rocoto, Solo Merengues Bakery, Tortilla, Willowbeez SoulVeg

Beverage options: A wine bar is forthcoming.

Outdoor spaces: 11,000-plus square feet of outdoor patio and green space

What sets it apart: There’s nothing like it in New Albany, with a very diverse lineup of cuisines.

1086 N. Fourth St., Italian Village

Status: Open

About the building: Renovated 19th century dairy

Prepared foods/restaurants: Alphabetical, Boni Filipino Street Food, Borgata Pizza, Cluck Norris, Cousins Maine Lobster, Pokebap, Modern Southern Table, Stauf’s Coffee, Tacos Rudos

Beverage options: Offers bars on three levels with ample beer, wine and cocktail

offerings

Outdoor spaces: A first-floor beer garden plus a rooftop bar

What sets it apart: The food hall boasts a stunning renovation, full service by Cameron Mitchell staffers and nice rooftop vistas.

5354 Center St., Hilliard

Status: Open

About the building: New build replacing a NAPA Auto store

Prepared foods/restaurants: Al’s Delicious Popcorn, Bakes by Lo, The Cheesecake Girl, Coffee Connections, Dumplings of Fury, Meatball Mafia, Pitabilities, Rime Time, Serendipity, Two Step Tacos

Beverage options: Crooked Can Brewing Co. is the cornerstone vendor.

Outdoor spaces: A large patio/beer garden

What sets it apart: The open-air space, located in the heart of Old Hilliard, is part of a DORA (Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area)

6750 Longshore St., Dublin

Status: Open

About the building: New build

Prepared foods/restaurants: Bake Me Happy, Black Radish Creamery, BREaD Bakery + Café, Bubbles Tea & Juice Co., Coastal Local Seafood, Dos Hermanos, Falafel Kitchen, Lan Viet, The Little Kitchen, Pasta Ditoni’s, Kintsugi Sushi Bar

Beverage options: Market Bar offers beer, wine and cocktails to enjoy there or take away.

Outdoor spaces: Market Bar’s patio, bistro tables along the building and some outdoor counters

What sets it apart: This state-of-the-art public market serves as a one-stop shop for proteins, fresh seafood, baked goods, wine, grocery items and lots of prepared foods.

Trolley District’s East Market

Kelton Avenue and Oak Street, Franklin Park

Status: Opening August 2021, with brewpub to follow

About the building: Renovated 1880s trolley car barn

Prepared foods/restaurants: Creole to Geaux, Fourteen Twenty Nine bakery, Yellow Brick Pizza and more yet-to-be named vendors

Beverage options: A Columbus Brewing Co. taproom and a speakeasy are in the works.

Outdoor spaces: An elevated patio is planned, along with a CBC beer garden.

What sets it apart: This ambitious reimagination of a stunning old building complex will likely transform Franklin Park.

More:Trolley District near Franklin Park aims for August opening with food hall, brewpub