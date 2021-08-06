Alexis Nikole Nelson and Four Other Must-Follow Columbus TikTok Creators

As the latest social media craze has taken hold over the last year, you might be wondering, “What exactly is TikTok, and why should I care about its local creators?” Well, Columbus Monthly’s resident millennials have the answers: It’s the hottest platform out there today, and these creators are entertaining as hell.

Frequent readers will recall that in the May issue, we profiled TikTok superuser and forager extraordinaire Alexis Nikole Nelson (@alexisnikole on the app). Nelson entertains her 1.3 million followers through her often hilarious account dedicated to the art of foraging for edible plants in an urban environment. But while she may be the most well-known, Nelson is far from the only popular Columbusite on TikTok.

There’s Brian Hood, aka @bgrowin_with_bhood, who has gained a cool 135,000-plus followers with his lush apartment that’s filled with more than 200 plants. One glance at his “jungle bedroom” will have even the greenest of thumbs turning greener with envy. Home décor website The Spruce even featured him on its site and Instagram in May.

Don’t sleep on Mik Zazon (@mikkzazon), either. The model, writer, motivational speaker and body positivity guru posts an engaging mix of her takes on current TikTok trends, each one sprinkled with positive, uplifting messages about healthy eating, loving your body and combating the practice of shaming people for their physical appearance. With 1.2 million followers, one thing is certain: Her message is coming through loud and clear.

For a more random assortment of content, we recommend Jeremiah Taylor (@jeremiah.taylorr). The local real estate agent’s feed features an amalgamation of recipes, funny stories, makeup tutorials, inspirational messages, jokes and TikTok trends. This account is a little more sporadic than others on this list, but nearly 222,000 followers seem to enjoy it.

Finally, photographer Mitchell Bienvenue (@mitchellbienvenue) posts reviews and recommendations for destinations all around Ohio, not just on his home turf. Join his nearly 185,000 followers to get tons of ideas for places to go, dishes to eat and things to do throughout the great Buckeye State.