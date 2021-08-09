Columbus Monthly’s Best of Columbus 2021
Praise for what sustains us, from groovy plants to delicious eats, TikTok creators to triumphant athletes
It’s been a year of death, division and anger in the streets. It’s also been a year of resilience, compassion and creativity. In the following stories, Columbus Monthly highlights the best of what the city offered during an unforgettable time, as well as some things to look forward to as Central Ohio opens up again. Plus, 90 top picks from our readers.
Contributors: Erin Edwards, Chris Gaitten, Dave Ghose, Suzanne Goldsmith, Emma Frankart Henterly, Brittany Moseley, Sherry Beck Paprocki, Ana Piper and Peter Tonguette
Around Town
Editors’ Picks for Around Town
Five of the Coolest Zoom Rooms in Columbus
Alexis Nikole Nelson and Four Other Must-Follow Columbus TikTok Creators
Meeting the Moment: How Skaters, Musicians, a Manatee Helped Us Through the Pandemic
What Got Me Through the Pandemic: How Columbus Residents Made it Through COVID
Food & Drink
Editors’ Picks for Food & Drink
Dolly Parton vs. Tyler, the Creator: Clash of the Jeni’s Collaborators
Five Top Restaurants in the Columbus Suburbs
A Guide to Columbus’ New Food Halls and Markets
Arts & Entertainment
Editors’ Picks for Arts & Entertainment
A Guide to Frank Packard’s Broad Street Buildings
Goods & Services
Editors’ Picks for Goods & Services
12 Products to Create a Summer Sanctuary