Columbus Monthly’s Best of Columbus 2021

It’s been a year of death, division and anger in the streets. It’s also been a year of resilience, compassion and creativity. In the following stories, Columbus Monthly highlights the best of what the city offered during an unforgettable time, as well as some things to look forward to as Central Ohio opens up again. Plus, 90 top picks from our readers.

Contributors: Erin Edwards, Chris Gaitten, Dave Ghose, Suzanne Goldsmith, Emma Frankart Henterly, Brittany Moseley, Sherry Beck Paprocki, Ana Piper and Peter Tonguette

Around Town

Editors’ Picks for Around Town

Five of the Coolest Zoom Rooms in Columbus

Alexis Nikole Nelson and Four Other Must-Follow Columbus TikTok Creators

Meeting the Moment: How Skaters, Musicians, a Manatee Helped Us Through the Pandemic

What Got Me Through the Pandemic: How Columbus Residents Made it Through COVID

Food & Drink

Editors’ Picks for Food & Drink

Dolly Parton vs. Tyler, the Creator: Clash of the Jeni’s Collaborators

Five Top Restaurants in the Columbus Suburbs

A Guide to Columbus’ New Food Halls and Markets

Arts & Entertainment

Editors’ Picks for Arts & Entertainment

A Guide to Frank Packard’s Broad Street Buildings

Goods & Services

Editors’ Picks for Goods & Services

12 Products to Create a Summer Sanctuary

Sports

Editors’ Picks for Sports