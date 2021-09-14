Doctors Near Columbus: Search for Top Doctors in 2021 by Specialty in Central Ohio

Columbus Monthly staff

Jump to the listings

How the list was compiled

Castle Connolly Top Doctors is a health care research company and the official source for Top Doctors for the past 25 years. Castle Connolly’s established nomination survey, research, screening and selection process, under the direction of an M.D., involves many hundreds of thousands of physicians as well as academic medical centers, specialty hospitals and regional and community hospitals all across the nation.

The online nominations process—located at castleconnolly.com/nominations—is open to all licensed physicians in America, who are able to nominate physicians in any medical specialty and in any part of the country, as well as indicate whether the nominated physicians are, in their opinion, among the best in their region in their medical specialty or among the best in the nation in their medical specialty. Once nominated, Castle Connolly’s physician-led team of researchers follow a rigorous screening process to select top doctors on both the national and regional levels.

Careful screening of doctors’ educational and professional experience is essential before final selection is made among those physicians most highly regarded by their peers. The result: We identify the top doctors in America and provide you, the consumer, with detailed information about their education, training and special expertise in our paperback guides, national and regional magazine “Top Doctors” features, and online directories.

Doctors do not and cannot pay to be selected and profiled as Castle Connolly Top Doctors.

Physicians selected for inclusion in this magazine’s “Top Doctors” feature also appear online at castleconnolly.com, or in conjunction with other Castle Connolly Top Doctors databases online on other sites and/or in print.

Castle Connolly was acquired by Everyday Health Group (EHG), one of the world’s most prominent digital health care companies, in late 2018. EHG, a recognized leader in patient and provider education, attracts an engaged audience of more than 53 million health consumers and more than 780,000 U.S. practicing physicians and clinicians to its premier health and wellness websites. EHG combines social listening data and analytics expertise to deliver highly personalized health care consumer content and effective patient engagement solutions. EHG’s vision is to drive better clinical and health outcomes through decision-making informed by highly relevant data and analytics. Health care professionals and consumers are empowered with trusted content and services through the Everyday Health Group’s flagship brands including Everyday Health®, What to Expect®, MedPage Today®, Health eCareers®, PRIME® Education and our exclusive partnership with MayoClinic.org® and The Mayo Clinic Diet.® Everyday Health Group is a division of J2 Global Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) and is headquartered in New York City.

If you're having trouble viewing the below table, click here.

Adolescent Medicine

Multidisciplinary health care specialist trained in the unique physical, psychological and social characteristics of adolescents and their health care needs

Elise DeVore Berlan, Adolescent Gynecology, Reproductive Health, Sexually Transmitted Diseases; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Adolescent Medicine, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2450

Andrea Bonny, Opioid Addiction, Reproductive Health; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 380 Butterfly Gardens Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2450

Cynthia M. Holland-Hall, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Eating Disorders, Reproductive Health; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 380 Butterfly Gardens Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2450

Steven C. Matson, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Opioid Addiction, Addiction/Substance Abuse, Men’s Health-Adolescent; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 380 Butterfly Gardens Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2450

Allergy & Immunology

Treats such conditions as asthma, anaphylaxis, rhinitis, eczema and adverse reactions to drugs, foods and insect stings, as well as immune deficiency issues

Jennifer Z. Bullock, Asthma & Allergy, Food Allergy, Sinus Disorders, Pediatric Allergy & Immunology; Bullock Allergy & Asthma, 170 Northwoods Blvd., Suite 120, Columbus, 614-635-9606

Mitchell Grayson, Asthma, Allergic Rhinitis, Anaphylaxis, Allergy; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Division of Allergy & Immunology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-5500

David W. Hauswirth, Asthma & Allergy, Pediatric Allergy & Immunology; Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians, 6670 Perimeter Drive, Suite 270, Dublin, 614-273-2230

Debora A. Ortega-Carr, Asthma; Family Allergy & Asthma, 6275 E. Broad St., Suite 100, Columbus, 614-759-4730

Philip N. Rancitelli, Asthma Rhinitis, Immune Deficiency; Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians, 6573 E. Broad St., Columbus, 614-827-0021

Grace Y. Ryu, Asthma & Allergy, Pediatric Allergy & Immunology; Midwest Allergy, 8080 Ravines Edge Court, Columbus, 614-846-5944

Cardiac Electrophysiology

Performs intricate technical procedures to evaluate heart rhythms and determine appropriate treatment for them

Kamel Addo, Mount Carmel Columbus Cardiology Consult, 85 McNaughten Road, Suite 200, Columbus, 614-224-2281

Christopher M. Frank, Arrhythmias, Pacemakers/Defibrillators, Autonomic Disorders; OhioHealth Physician Group, 765 N. Hamilton Road, Suite 120, Gahanna, 614-533-5000

John D. Hummel, Arrhythmias, Pacemakers/Defibrillators, Syncope; Richard M. Ross Heart Hospital, 452 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-7677

Steven J. Kalbfleisch, Arrhythmias, Catheter Ablation; Richard M. Ross Heart Hospital, 452 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-7677

Gregory Kidwell, Atrial Fibrillation; OhioHealth Physician Group, Heart & Vascular Physicians, 3705 Olentangy River Road, Suite 100, Columbus, 614-262-6772

Seth J. Rials, Pacemakers/Defibrillators, Catheter Ablation; OhioHealth Physician Group, 765 N. Hamilton Road, Suite 120, Gahanna, 614-533-5000

Internist who specializes in diseases of the heart, lungs and blood vessels and manages complex cardiac conditions such as heart attacks and life-threatening, abnormal heartbeat rhythm

William T. Abraham, Heart Failure, Transplant Medicine-Heart; Richard M. Ross Heart Hospital, 452 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-7677

Anne R. Albers, Cardiac Imaging, Heart Valve Disease, Heart Disease in Women; OhioHealth Physician Group, Heart & Vascular Physicians, 3705 Olentangy River Road, Suite 100, Columbus, 614-262-6772

Cindy M. Baker, Angioplasty & Stent Placement, Cardiac Catheterization, Acute Coronary Syndromes, Coronary Artery Disease; Heart & Vascular Center at Memorial Health, 500 London Ave.,

Suite O, Marysville, 614-293-7677

Richard M. Bardales, Cardiovascular Specialists, 618 Pleasantville Road, Suite 101, Lancaster, 740-653-7511

Anupam Basuray, Heart Failure, Transplant Medicine-Heart; OhioHealth Physician Group, 3525 Olentangy River Road, Suite 6300, Columbus, 614-262-6772

Raymond L. Benza, Pulmonary Hypertension, Heart Failure, Transplant Medicine-Heart; Richard M. Ross Heart Hospital, 452 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-7677

Anthony T. Chapekis, Interventional Cardiology; OhioHealth Physician Group, Heart & Vascular Physicians, 3705 Olentangy River Road, Suite 100, Columbus, 614-262-6772

Nicholas Davakis, Interventional Cardiology; OhioHealth Physician Group, 765 N. Hamilton Road, Suite 120, Gahanna, 614-533-5000

Michael R. Donnally, Ohio State’s Heart & Vascular Center, 500 London Ave., Suite O, Marysville, 937-642-5490

Bruce L. Fleishman, Interventional Cardiology; OhioHealth Heart & Vascular Physicians, 1325 Stringtown Road, Suite 240, Grove City, 614-533-5000

Thomas W. Goodlive, Cardiac Imaging; OhioHealth Physician Group, Heart & Vascular Physicians, 3705 Olentangy River Road, Suite 100, Columbus, 614-262-6772

Ayesha Hasan, Heart Failure, Transplant Medicine-Heart; Richard M. Ross Heart Hospital, 452 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-7677

Debra Ann Heldman, Licking Memorial Hospital, Cardiology Department, 1320 W. Main St., Floor 1, Newark, 220-564-7750

Manmohan K. W. Katapadi, Ohio Heart Group, 800 E. Broad St., Columbus, 614-252-8300

Gregory K. W. Lam, OhioHealth Physician Group, 600 N. Pickaway St., Suite 102, Circleville, 740-420-8174

Todd G. Matros, Cardiac Imaging, Heart Attack Preventive Cardiology; OhioHealth Physician Group, Heart & Vascular Physicians, 3705 Olentangy River Road, Suite 100, Columbus, 614-262-6772

Laxmi S. Mehta, Heart Disease in Women, Preventive Cardiology, Echocardiography, Heart Disease & Gender; Stoneridge Medical Services, 3900 Stoneridge Lane, Suite A, Dublin, 614-293-7677

Daniel W. Mudrick, Atrial Fibrillation, Cardiac Imaging, Echocardiography-Transesophageal; OhioHealth Heart & Vascular Physicians, 600 N. Pickaway St., Suite 102, Circleville, 740-420-8174

Allan J. Nichols, Cardiac Electrophysiology, Arrhythmias, Pacemakers/Defibrillators; OhioHealth Physician Group, Heart & Vascular Physicians, 3705 Olentangy River Road, Suite 100, Columbus, 614-262-6772

Michael G. Reinig, Fairfield Healthcare Professionals Cardiology, 2405 N. Columbus St., Suite 200, Lancaster, 740-689-4480

Timothy Timko, Interventional Cardiology; OhioHealth Physician Group, 260 Polaris Parkway, Floor 2, Westerville, 614-533-3470

Steven J. Yakubov, Interventional Cardiology; OhioHealth Physician Group, Heart & Vascular Physicians, 3705 Olentangy River Road, Suite 100, Columbus, 614-262-6772

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry

Specializes in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of mental, addictive and emotional disorders in minors

David A. Axelson, Mood Disorders, Behavioral Disorders; Downtown Close To Home Center, 444 Butterfly Gardens Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2000

Richard H. Gilchrist, Psychopharmacology, Psychosomatic Disorders; Behavioral Health Pavilion, 444 Butterfly Gardens Drive, Columbus, 614-355-8090

Child Neurology

Specialist who diagnoses and treats all types of disease or impaired function of the brain, spinal cord, peripheral nerves, muscles and autonomic nervous system, as well as the blood vessels that relate to these structures

Anne M. Connolly, Muscular Dystrophy, Neuromuscular Disorders; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Neurology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4625

Warren D. Lo, Stroke; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Neurology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Margie A. Ream, Neonatal Neurology, Epilepsy; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Neurology, 455 Executive Campus Drive, Westerville, 614-722-4625

Laurel Slaughter, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Neurology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Chang-Yong Tsao, Mitochondrial Disorders, Muscular Dystrophy, Epilepsy, Neuromuscular Disorders; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Neurology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Clinical Genetics

Specialist trained in diagnostic and therapeutic procedures for patients with genetically linked diseases

Dennis W. Bartholomew, Genetic Disorders; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Genetics & Genomics Medicine, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Kandamurugu Manickam, Down Syndrome, Williams Syndrome, Cancer Genetics; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Genetics and Genomic Medicine, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3535

Kim L. McBride, Genetic Disorders, Lysosomal Diseases, Inborn Errors of Metabolism; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Genetics and Genomic Medicine, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3535

Colon & Rectal Surgery

Diagnoses and treats various diseases of the intestinal tract, colon, rectum, anal canal and perianal area

Mark W. Arnold, Constipation, Colon & Rectal Cancer & Surgery, Gastrointestinal Surgery, Laparoscopic Surgery; The James at Martha Morehouse Medical Plaza, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-3230

Alan E. Harzman, Outpatient Care Upper Arlington, 1800 Zollinger Road, Columbus, 614-293-3230

Karamjit K. S. Khanduja, Colon & Rectal Cancer, Anorectal Disorders; Colon & Rectal Surgery, 5965 E. Broad St., Suite 250, Columbus, 614-627-1560

Jaswant Madhavan, Colon & Rectal Surgery, 5965 E. Broad St., Suite 250, Columbus, 614-627-1560

Anantha Padmanabhan, Colon & Rectal Surgery, 5965 E. Broad St., Suite 250, Columbus, 614-627-1560

Charles W. Taylor III, Colon & Rectal Surgery, 5965 E. Broad St., Suite 250, Columbus, 614-627-1560

Diagnoses and treats pediatric and adult patients with benign and malignant disorders of the skin, mouth, external genitalia, hair and nails, as well as a number of sexually transmitted diseases

Brian Biernat, Skin Cancer & Moles, Mohs Surgery, Botox & Collagen Therapy, Melanoma; Center for Surgical Dermatology, 428 County Line Road W, Floor 1, Westerville, 614-847-4100

Angela S. Casey, Skin Cancer, Dermatologic Surgery, Cosmetic Dermatology, Botox; Center for Surgical Dermatology, 428 County Line Road W, Floor 1, Westerville, 614-847-4100

Michael C. Duffey, Pediatric Dermatology;

Barrett & Geiss Dermatology, 2000 Newark Granville Road, Suite 202, Granville, 740-587-3376

Dean W. Hearne, Medical Dermatology, Skin Cancer Screening; Buckeye Dermatology, 5720 Blazer Parkway, Dublin, 614-761-1151

Shari Hicks-Graham, Cosmetic Dermatology, Medical Dermatology, Skin Cancer Screening; Downtown Dermatology, 500 E. Main St., Suite 310, Columbus, 614-224-4566

Jessica Kaffenberger, Acne & Rosacea; Medical Dermatology, Psoriasis/Eczema; Ohio State University Dermatology West, 1328 Dublin Road, Suite 100, Columbus, 614-293-1707

David R. Lambert, Skin Cancer & Moles, Skin Cancer Screening, Melanoma; JamesCare Skin and Melanoma Clinic, 2050 Kenny Road, Floor 4, Columbus, 614-293-0404

Deepa C. Lingam, Cosmetic Dermatology, Medical Dermatology, Dermatologic Surgery; Center for Surgical Dermatology, 428 County Line Road W, Floor 2, Westerville, 614-847-4100

Susan Massick, Skin Cancer & Moles, Acne & Rosacea, Atopic Dermatitis, Dysplastic Nevi; Ohio State University Dermatology, 5175 Morse Road, Suite 150, Gahanna, 614-293-1707

Alisha Plotner, Medical Dermatology; Ohio State University Dermatology East, 540 Officenter Place, Suite 240, Gahanna, 614-293-1707

Larisa Ravitskiy, Mohs Surgery, Skin Cancer, Skin Cancer in Transplant Patients, Acne; Ohio Skin Care Institute, 602 Morrison Road, Gahanna, 614-585-9900

Linda S. Rupert, Acne, Psoriasis, Skin Cancer, Warts; Center for Surgical Dermatology, 428 County Line Road W, Floor 2, Westerville, 614-847-4100

Peter C. Seline, Skin Cancer & Moles, Mohs Surgery; Center for Surgical Dermatology, 428 County Line Road W, Floor 1, Westerville, 614-847-4100

Yang Angela Shen, Acne & Rosacea, Eczema, Psoriasis, Skin Cancer Screening; Buckeye Dermatology, 5720 Blazer Parkway, Dublin, 614-761-1151

Bradley S. Soder, Cosmetic Dermatology, Medical Dermatology, Dermatologic Surgery; Center for Surgical Dermatology, 428 County Line Road W, Floor 2, Westerville, 614-847-4100

Patricia M. Witman, Pediatric Dermatology, Vascular Malformations/Birthmarks, Atopic Dermatitis, Hemangiomas/Birthmarks; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Division of Dermatology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-5777

Matthew James Zirwas, Contact Dermatitis; Dermatologists of Southwest Ohio, 2359 E. Main St., Bexley, 614-947-1716

Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics

Specialist trained in physical, emotional, behavioral and social development of children

Rebecca A. Baum, Autism Spectrum Disorders, ADD/ADHD; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4050

Diagnostic Radiology

Uses imaging to diagnose patients

Brent H. Adler, Musculoskeletal Imaging; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Radiology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-8403

David G. Bates, Gastrointestinal Imaging, Genitourinary Radiology, Pediatric Radiology; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Radiology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-355-4195

Mark J. Hogan, Pediatric Radiology, Interventional Radiology; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Radiology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2289

Jerome A. Rusin, Pediatric Neuroradiology; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Radiology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2297

Chadwick L. Wright, PET Imaging, Nuclear Medicine, Cancer Imaging, Cardiac Imaging; Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Department of Radiology, 395 W. 12th Ave., Floor 4, Columbus, 614-685-6628

Deals with conditions such as diabetes, metabolic and nutritional disorders, pituitary diseases, and menstrual and sexual problems

Nora Alghothani, Diabetes, Metabolic Disorders, Thyroid Disorders; OhioHealth Physician Group, 7630 Rivers Edge Drive, Columbus, 614-533-4998

Kathleen M. Dungan, Diabetes; 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-685-3333

Luma Ghalib, Adrenal Disorders, Pituitary Disorders; The James at Martha Morehouse Medical Plaza, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-685-3333

Assem Houssein, COPC Endocrinology Specialists Lancaster, 2405 N. Columbus St., Suite 130, Lancaster, 740-689-6710

Willa A. Hsueh, Heart Disease in Diabetes Patients, Thyroid Disorders, Hypoglycemia; 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-685-3333

Steven W. Ing, Metabolic Bone Disorders, Calcium Disorders, Osteoporosis, Parathyroid Disorders; 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-685-3333

Rebecca Jackson, Osteoporosis; Center for Women’s Health, 1800 Zollinger Road, Floor 5, Columbus, 614-293-2076

Lawrence Kirschner, Endocrine Cancers, Thyroid Cancer; The James at Martha Morehouse Medical Plaza, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-685-3333

Michelle Kovalaske, Diabetes, Metabolic Disorders, Thyroid Disorders; OhioHealth Physician Group, 7630 Rivers Edge Drive, Columbus, 614-533-4998

Amita V. Maturu, Diabetes, Metabolic Disorders, Thyroid Disorders; OhioHealth Physician Group, 7630 Rivers Edge Drive, Columbus, 614-533-4998

Sophia B. Meis, Central Ohio Primary Care, 4895 Olentangy River Road, Suite 100, Columbus, 614-457-4346

Fadi Nabhan, Thyroid Cancer; The James at Martha Morehouse Medical Plaza, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-685-3333

Pallavy Reddy, Diabetes & Endocrinology Center of Ohio, 7281 Sawmill Road, Suite 100, Dublin, 614-764-0707

Jennifer Taeko Rittenberry, Diabetes & Endocrinology Center of Ohio, 7281 Sawmill Road, Suite 100, Dublin, 614-764-0707

Laura Ryan, Osteoporosis, Thyroid Disorders; Center for Women’s Health, 1800 Zollinger Road, Floor 5, Columbus, 614-293-2076

Jennifer Sipos, Thyroid Cancer; The James at Martha Morehouse Medical Plaza, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-685-3333

Rundsarah M. Tahboub, Adrenal Disorders, Diabetes, Metabolic Disorders, Thyroid Disorders; OhioHealth Physician Group, 7630 Rivers Edge Drive, Columbus, 614-533-4998

Family Medicine

Treats all ages, sexes, organ systems and disease entities

Sarah J. Alley, Fairfield Medical Associates, 1781 Countryside Drive, Lancaster, 740-687-8600

Kimberly B. Austin, Women’s Health, Preventive Medicine, Chronic Illness; OhioHealth Primary Care Physicians, 300 Polaris Parkway, Suite 3000, Westerville, 614-533-3354

Scott R. Baker, Fairfield Healthcare Professionals, Old Schoolhouse Family Practice, 1955 Lancaster-Newark Road, Lancaster, 740-689-2820

Lucas D. Beeley, OhioHealth Primary Care Physicians, 6905 Hospital Drive, Suite 200, Dublin, 614-544-8150

Mimi Ghosh, Diabetes, Cholesterol/Lipid Disorders, Telemedicine, Post COVID-19 Care; Ohio State University Family Physicians Crown Park, 1980 Bethel Road, Suite 100, Columbus, 614-685-6056

Rebecca Grant, Diabetes, Hypertension, Adolescent Medicine; Ohio State Outpatient Care East, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-688-6490

John F. Hedge, Primary Care Sports Medicine, OhioHealth MAX Sports Medicine, 3705 Olentangy River Road, Suite 260, Columbus, 614-533-6600

Randy L. Hinkle, Preventive Medicine, Sports Medicine, Women’s Health; OhioHealth Primary Care Physicians, 300 Polaris Parkway, Suite 300, Westerville, 614-533-3354

Susanna E. Johnson, Central Ohio Primary Care, McConnell Family Practice, 118 Morey Drive, Suite E, Marysville, 937-738-2126

Joseph C. Linscott, Linscott Family Practice, 225 Stocksdale Drive, Marysville, 937-644-2070

Jean E. McKee, Adolescent Medicine, Asthma, Diabetes, Preventive Medicine; Mount Carmel Medical Group, 7100 Graphics Way, Suite 2400, Lewis Center, 740-953-4100

Lakshmi Seshadri, Diabetes, Preventive Medicine, Women’s Health; OhioHealth Primary Care Physicians, 6905 Hospital Drive, Suite 200, Dublin, 614-544-8150

Samuel D. Weller, Madison Health Primary Care of West Jefferson, 101 E. Main St., West Jefferson, 740-845-7500

Gastroenterology

Internist who specializes in diagnosis and treatment of diseases of the digestive organs, including the stomach, bowels, liver and gallbladder

Scott W. Arlin, Endoscopy & Colonoscopy; Ohio Gastroenterology Group, 6670 Perimeter Drive, Suite 200, Dublin, 614-754-5500

Lanla Conteh, Liver Disease, Transplant Medicine-Liver; The James at Martha Morehouse Medical Plaza, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-6255

Darwin L. Conwell, Pancreatic Disease; University Hospital, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-6255

Darrell M. Gray II, Colon Cancer Screening, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Endoscopy; Ohio State Outpatient Care East, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-6255

Philip Hart, Pancreatic Disease, Pancreatic Cancer; The James at Martha Morehouse Medical Plaza, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-6255

Bruce L. Hennessy, Enteroscopy-Small Bowel; Ohio Gastroenterology Group, 6670 Perimeter Drive, Suite 200, Dublin, 614-754-5600

Seth D. Hoffman, Endoscopy & Colonoscopy, Enteroscopy-Small Bowel; Ohio Gastroenterology Group, 85 McNaughten Road, Suite 320, Columbus, 614-754-5500

Brian M. Isler, Endoscopy & Colonoscopy, Esophageal Disorders, Inflammatory Bowel Disease; Ohio Gastroenterology Group, 85 McNaughten Road, Suite 320, Columbus, 614-754-5500

Sean G. Kelly, Liver Disease, Cirrhosis, Hepatitis, Transplant Medicine-Liver; Ohio State University Arlington, 1800 Zollinger Road, Columbus, 614-293-6255

Somashekar G. Krishna, Pancreatic Disease, Pancreatic Cancer-Early Detection, Endoscopic Ultrasound, Pancreatic/Biliary Endoscopy (ERCP); Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Division of Gastroenterology, 395 W. 12th Ave., Suite 262, Columbus, 614-293-6255

Luis F. Lara, Pancreatic Disease, Pancreatic Cancer; The James at Martha Morehouse Medical Plaza, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-6255

Priya M. Roy, Ohio Gastroenterology Group, 450 Alkyre Run Drive, Suite 350, Westerville, 614-754-5500

Peter P. Stanich, Cancer Risk Assessment, Cancer Genetics, Colon Polyps & Cancer, Hereditary Cancer; University Hospital, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-6255

John J. Ward, Ohio Gastroenterology Group, 450 Alkyre Run Drive, Suite 350, Westerville, 614-754-5500

Geriatric Medicine

Internist or family physician with special knowledge of the aging process and special skills in the diagnostic, therapeutic, preventative and rehabilitative aspects of illness in the elderly

Tanya R. Gure, Martha Morehouse Outpatient Care, 2050 Kenny Road, Suite 2400, Columbus, 614-293-8054

Robert Murden, Ohio State Outpatient Care Upper Arlington, 1800 Zollinger Road, Floor 3, Columbus, 614-293-2130

Gynecologic Oncology

Obstetrician/gynecologist who provides consultation and comprehensive management of all patients with a gynecologic cancer

Floortje J. Backes, Gynecologic Cancers, Gynecologic Surgery-Complex, Clinical Trials, Gynecologic Cancer-Rare; JamesCare Gynecologic Oncology, 3651 Ridge Mill Drive, Hilliard, 614-293-3873

David E. Cohn, Robotic Surgery; JamesCare Gynecologic Oncology, 3651 Ridge Mill Drive, Hilliard, 614-293-3873

Larry J. Copeland, Ovarian Cancer, Uterine Cancer, Gynecologic Cancers, Gynecologic Cancer-Rare; JamesCare Gynecologic Oncology, 3651 Ridge Mill Drive, Hilliard, 614-293-3873

Jeffrey M. Fowler, Laparoscopic Surgery, Gynecologic Cancers, Robotic Surgery, Pelvic Reconstruction; JamesCare Gynecologic Oncology, 3651 Ridge Mill Drive, Hilliard, 614-293-3873

David M. O’Malley, Robotic Surgery, Gynecologic Cancers; JamesCare Gynecologic Oncology, 3651 Ridge Mill Drive, Hilliard, 614-293-3873

Luis Vaccarello, Gynecologic Cancers; The Mark H. Zangmeister Cancer Center, 3100 Plaza Properties Blvd., Columbus, 614-383-6000

Hand Surgery

Deals with problems affecting the hand, wrist and forearm

Paul A. Cook, Hand & Upper Extremity Surgery, Hand Reconstruction; Hand & Microsurgery Associates, 1210 Gemini Place, Suite 200, Columbus 614-262-4263

Charan Gowda, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand & Wrist Surgery; Hand & Microsurgery Associates, 1210 Gemini Place, Suite 200, Columbus, 614-262-4263

Kanu S. Goyal, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Hand & Upper Extremity Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-366-4263

Ryan D. Klinefelter, Hand & Wrist Surgery; OrthoNeuro, 6770 Avery Muirfield Drive, Dublin, 614-890-6555

James F. Nappi, Hand & Upper Extremity Surgery, Hand Reconstruction, Peripheral Nerve Surgery, Microsurgery; Hand & Microsurgery Associates, 1210 Gemini Place, Suite 200, Columbus, 614-262-4263

Marlo Van Steyn, Hand & Wrist Surgery; Orthopedic ONE, 4605 Sawmill Road, Upper Arlington, 614-827-8700

Raymond K. Wurapa, Hand & Wrist Surgery; Orthopedic ONE, 170 Taylor Station Road, Columbus, 614-545-7900

Hematology

Treats such conditions as anemia, clotting disorders, sickle cell disease, hemophilia, leukemia and lymphoma

Scott C. Blair, Columbus Oncology and Hematology Associates, 810 Jasonway Ave., Columbus, 614-442-3130

John C. Byrd, Leukemia-Chronic Lymphocytic; The James Cancer Hospital & Solove Research Institute, Hematology & Transplant Clinic, 460 W. 10th Ave., Floor 5, Columbus, 614-293-3196

Spero R. Cataland, Hematologic Malignancies, Bleeding/Coagulation Disorders, Clinical Trials; JamesCare at University Hospital East, 181 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-9441

Yvonne A. Efebera, Amyloidosis, Bone Marrow & Stem Cell Transplant, Multiple Myeloma; The James Cancer Hospital & Solove Research Institute, Hematology & Transplant Clinic, 460 W. 10th Ave., Floor 5, Columbus, 614-293-3196

Andrew V. Grainger, Columbus Oncology and Hematology Associates, 810 Jasonway Ave., Columbus, 614-442-3130

Michael R. Grever, Hematologic Malignancies, Leukemia, Drug Development, Clinical Trials; The James Cancer Hospital & Solove Research Institute, Hematology & Transplant Clinic, 460 W. 10th Ave., Floor 5, Columbus, 614-293-3196

Joseph Hofmeister, Columbus Oncology and Hematology Associates, 810 Jasonway Ave., Columbus, 614-442-3130

Eric H. Kraut, Hematologic Malignancies, Leukemia, Drug Development, Clinical Trials; The James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-9441

Tzu-Fei Wang, Thrombotic Disorders, Benign Hematology, Thrombocytopenic Purpura, Bleeding/Coagulation Disorders; The James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-9441

Hospice & Palliative Medicine

Specialist who focuses on comfort care for the very ill until death

Philip H. Santa-Emma, Palliative Care; Mount Carmel Palliative Medicine, 1144 Dublin Road, Columbus, 614-234-0200

Infectious Disease

Internist who deals with infectious diseases of all types and in all organs

Timothy W. Anderson, Columbus Infectious Disease Specialists, 625 Africa Road, Suite 320, Westerville, 614-508-0110

Joseph M. Gastaldo, Infections in Immunocompromised Patients; OhioHealth Physician Group, 3555 Olentangy River Road, Suite 3000, Columbus, 614-788-5200

George J. Gianakopoulos, Travel Medicine; OhioHealth Physician Group, 3555 Olentangy River Road, Suite 3080, Columbus, 614-788-5200

Susan L. Koletar, AIDS/HIV, Clinical Trials; Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center-Infectious Disease, McCampbell Hall, 1581 Dodd Drive, Floor 4, Columbus, 614-293-4854

Julie E. Mangino, Fungal Infections; Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center-Infectious Disease, McCampbell Hall, 1581 Dodd Drive, Floor 4, Columbus, 614-293-4854

Kurt B. Stevenson, Antibiotic Resistance, HIV/AIDS; Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center-Infectious Disease, McCampbell Hall, 1581 Dodd Drive, Floor 4, Columbus, 614-293-4854

David A. Wininger, AIDS/HIV; Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center-Infectious Disease, McCampbell Hall, 1581 Dodd Drive, Floor 4, Columbus, 614-293-4854

Internal Medicine

Personal physician who provides long-term, comprehensive care in the office and the hospital, managing both common and complex illnesses of adolescents, adults and the elderly

Gerald French, OhioHealth Primary Care Physicians, 454 W. Central Ave., Delaware, 740-369-1010

Kevin P. Henzel, Memorial Internal Medicine, 660 London Ave., Suite A, Marysville, 937- 642-1550

Marietta A. Hofmeister, Columbus Internal Medicine, 4895 Olentangy River Road, Suite 200, Columbus, 614-326-1502

Daria J. Hopkins, Whitehall Family Health Center, 882 S. Hamilton Road, Columbus, 614-235-5555

D. Matthew Koehler, OhioHealth Primary Care Physicians, 454 W. Central Ave., Delaware, 740-369-1010

Cynthia G. Kreger, Women’s Health, Preventive Medicine, Chronic Illness; Stoneridge Medical Services, 3900 Stoneridge Lane, Suite B, Dublin, 614-293-0080

Yasmin Q. McInerney, Central Ohio Primary Care, Westerville Internal Medicine, 625 Africa Road, Suite 200, Westerville, 614-891-8080

David E. McMahon, OhioHealth Physician Group, Internal Medicine, 9085 Southern St., Suite A, Orient, 614-277-4670

Mary B. Mischler, Ohio Health Primary Care Physicians, 6870 Perimeter Drive, Suite B, Dublin, 614-788-9700

Brian Phipps, Central Ohio Primary Care Physicians, Knightsbridge Internal Medicine, 4830 Knightsbridge Blvd., Suite A, Columbus, 614-451-2174

Patricia A. Ryan, Ohio State Outpatient Care Lewis Center, 6515 Pullman Drive, Suite 2200, Lewis Center, 614-688-7150

David H. Sharkis, Jasonway Internal Medicine, Central Ohio Primary Care, 770 Jasonway Ave., Suite G-2, Columbus, 614-459-3687

Geoffrey Vaughan, Ohio State Outpatient Care Upper Arlington, 1800 Zollinger Road, Floor 3, Columbus, 614-293-2130

Interventional Cardiology

Uses specialized imaging and other diagnostic techniques to evaluate blood flow and pressure in the coronary arteries and chambers of the heart; uses technical procedures and medications to treat abnormalities that impair the function of the heart

Peter Amsterdam, Peripheral Vascular Disease; OhioHealth Physician Group, 765 N. Hamilton Road, Suite 120, Gahanna, 614-533-5000

Konstantinos D. Boudoulas, Stoneridge Medical Services, 3900 Stoneridge Lane, Suite A, Dublin, 614-293-7677

Ernest L. Mazzaferri Jr., Acute Coronary Syndromes, Cardiac Catheterization, Angioplasty & Stent Placement, Clinical Trials; Richard M. Ross Heart Hospital, 452 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-7677

Tejas A. Mehta, OhioHealth Heart & Vascular Physicians, 551 W. Central Ave., Suite 204, Delaware, 740-615-0400

Mitchell J. Silver, Peripheral Vascular Disease; OhioHealth Physician Group, Heart & Vascular Physicians, 3705 Olentangy River Road, Suite 100, Columbus, 614-262-6772

Maternal & Fetal Medicine

Also known as perinatology; focuses on health concerns of the mother and fetus before, during and shortly after pregnancy

Mark B. Landon, Diabetes in Pregnancy, Pregnancy-High Risk; Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Department of Maternal & Fetal Medicine, 1800 Zollinger Road, Floor 4, Columbus, 614-293-2222

Christopher Timothy Lang, Mount Carmel Saint Ann’s Women’s Pavilion, Obstetrics/Gynecology Clinic, 500 S. Cleveland Ave., Floor 1, Westerville, 380-898-4591

Philip Samuels, Epilepsy in Pregnancy, Hypertension in Pregnancy, Pregnancy & Hematologic Abnormalities; Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Department of Maternal & Fetal Medicine, 1800 Zollinger Road, Floor 4, Columbus, 614-293-2222

Cynthia S. Shellhaas, Pregnancy-High Risk, Fetal Ultrasound/Obstetrical Imaging, Amniocentesis, Fetal Abnormalities; Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Department of Maternal & Fetal Medicine, 1800 Zollinger Road, Floor 4, Columbus, 614-293-2222

Phillip J. Shubert, Perinatal Medicine, Obstetric Ultrasound, Fetal Ultrasound, Fetal Diagnosis & Therapy; Mount Carmel Saint Ann’s Women’s Pavilion Obstetrics/Gynecology Clinic, 500 S. Cleveland Ave., Floor 1, Westerville, 380-898-4055

Stephen F. Thung, Pregnancy-High Risk; Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Department of Maternal & Fetal Medicine, 1800 Zollinger Road, Floor 4, Columbus, 614-293-2222

Internist who specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of all types of cancer and other benign and malignant tumors

Sonia M. Abuzakhm, Columbus Oncology and Hematology Associates, 810 Jasonway Ave., Columbus, 614-442-3130

Robert A. Baiocchi, Lymphoma, AIDS Related Cancers, Immunotherapy, Hematology; The James Cancer Hospital & Solove Research Institute, Hematology & Transplant Clinic, 460 W. 10th Ave., Floor 5, Columbus, 614-293-3196

Marcelo Raul Bonomi, Lung Cancer, Head & Neck Cancer; The James Cancer Hospital & Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Floor 5, Columbus, 614-293-0463

David Carbone, Lung Cancer, Mesothelioma, Thymoma and Thymic Cancer, Immunotherapy; The James Cancer Hospital & Solove Research Institute, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-

293-6786

Steven K. Clinton, Genitourinary Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Nutrition & Cancer Prevention/Control; The James Comprehensive Cancer Center, Division of Medical Oncology, 300 W. 10th Ave., Room 112, Columbus, 614-293-6196

Shabana J. Dewani, Columbus Oncology and Hematology Associates, 810 Jasonway Ave., Columbus, 614-442-3130

Patrick C. Elwood, Lymphoma; The Mark H. Zangmeister Cancer Center, 3100 Plaza Properties Blvd., Columbus, 614-383-6000

Christopher George, Columbus Oncology and Hematology Associates, 810 Jasonway Ave., Columbus, 614-442-3130

Aruna C. Gowda, Licking Memorial Hospital, Hematology/Oncology, 1320 W. Main St., Floor 5, Newark, 220-564-4475

Peter J. Kourlas, Columbus Oncology and Hematology Associates, 810 Jasonway Ave., Suite A, Columbus, 614-442-3130

Kavya Krishna, Hematologic Malignancies, Breast Cancer; Columbus Oncology and Hematology Associates, 810 Jasonway Ave., Suite A, Columbus, 614-442-3130

Maryam B. Lustberg, Breast Cancer, Cancer Survivorship; Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center, 1145 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-293-0066

Alice Mims, Leukemia, Hematology; The James Cancer Hospital & Solove Research Institute, Hematology & Transplant Clinic, 460 W. 10th Ave., Floor 5, Columbus, 614-293-3196

J. Paul Monk, Genitourinary Cancer; The James Comprehensive Cancer Center, Division of Medical Oncology, 300 W. 10th Ave., Room 112, Columbus, 614-293-6196

D’Anna Mullins, Licking Memorial Hospital, Hematology/Oncology, 1320 W. Main St., Floor 5, Newark, 220-564-4475

Nseobong Ntukidem, Columbus Oncology and Hematology Associates, 810 Jasonway Ave., Columbus, 614-442-3130

Gregory A. Otterson, Lung Cancer; The James Cancer Hospital & Solove Research Institute, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-6786

Ashley Rosko, Multiple Myeloma, Hematology; The James Cancer Hospital & Solove Research Institute, Hematology & Transplant Clinic,

460 W. 10th Ave., Floor 5, Columbus, 614-293-3196

Sagar Sardesai, Breast Cancer; Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center, 1145 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-293-0066

Peter G. Shields, Lung Cancer, Medical Oncology-Consultation, Hematology, Cancer Prevention; The James Cancer Hospital & Solove Research Institute, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-6786

Thomas Sweeney, Columbus Oncology and Hematology Associates, 810 Jasonway Ave., Columbus, 614-442-3130

Jeffrey VanDeusen, Breast Cancer, Gastrointestinal Cancer; Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center, 1145 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-293-0066

Nicole Williams, Breast Cancer, Breast Cancer Genetics; Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center, 1145 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-293-0066

Jennifer Woyach, Leukemia & Lymphoma, Hematology; The James Cancer Hospital & Solove Research Institute, Hematology & Transplant Clinic, 460 W. 10th Ave., Floor 5, Columbus, 614-293-3196

Jeffrey Zangmeister, Medical Oncology-Consultation; The Mark H. Zangmeister Cancer Center, 3100 Plaza Properties Blvd., Columbus, 614-383-6000

Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine

Pediatrician who is the principal care provider for sick newborns

Leif D. Nelin, Prematurity/Low Birth Weight Infants, Neonatal Chronic Lung Disease (CLD), Lung Disease in Newborns, Neonatal Respiratory Care; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Neonatology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2000

Nephrology

Internist who treats disorders of the kidneys, high blood pressure, fluid and mineral balance, and dialysis of body wastes when the kidneys do not function

Anil K. Agarwal, Polycystic Kidney Disease, Kidney Disease-Chronic, Dialysis Care, Kidney Stones; CarePoint East, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-4837

Saleem H. Bharmal, Kidney Failure, Kidney Disease-Chronic, Hypertension, Dialysis Care; Hypertension-Nephrology Consultants, 285 E. State St., Suite 150, Columbus, 614-460-6100

Udayan Bhatt, Kidney Disease-Chronic, Hypertension; CarePoint East, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-4837

Wesley V. Forgue, Dialysis Care, Hypertension; Central Ohio Nephrology Associates, 285 E. State St., Suite 360, Columbus, 614-621-0101

Aijaz Gundroo, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Division of Nephrology, 370 W. Ninth Ave., Columbus, 614-293-4837

Nabil Haddad, Diabetic Kidney Disease, Hypertension; Ohio State Outpatient Care East, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-4837

Uday Nori, Transplant Medicine-Kidney, Transplant Medicine-Pancreas, Kidney Disease-Chronic; Ohio State University Wexner Comprehensive Transplant Center, 300 W. 10th Ave., Floor 11, Columbus, 614-293-8746

Kevin P. O’Reilly, Columbus Nephrology, 5775 N. Meadows Drive, Suite D, Grove City, 614-224-4200

Todd E. Pesavento, Transplant Medicine-Kidney, Transplant Medicine-Pancreas; Ohio State University Wexner Comprehensive Transplant Center, 300 W. 10th Ave., Floor 11, Columbus, 614-293-8746

Brad H. Rovin, Glomerulonephritis, Lupus Nephritis, Vasculitis, Immunotherapy; Ohio State Outpatient Care East, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-4837

Kevin L. Schroeder, Hypertension; Ohio Kidney Consultants, 929 Jasonway Ave., Columbus, 614-538-2250

Dan N. Spetie, Kidney Disease-Chronic; Stoneridge Medical Services, 3900 Stoneridge Lane, Suite A, Dublin, 614-366-5001

Nicholas A. Stoycheff, Columbus Nephrology, 5775 N. Meadows Drive, Suite D, Grove City, 614-224-4200

Christopher Valentine, Diabetic Kidney Disease, Hypertension, Kidney Stones, Dialysis Care; Ohio Kidney Consultants, 929 Jasonway Ave., Columbus, 614-538-2250

Neurological Surgery

Provides the operative and nonoperative management of disorders of the central, peripheral and autonomic nervous systems

Rebecca P. Brightman, Brain & Spinal Surgery, Cerebrovascular Neurosurgery; OhioHealth Neurological Physicians, 3555 Olentangy River Road, Suite 2001, Columbus, 614-533-5500

James B. Elder, Brain & Spinal Tumors, Minimally Invasive Surgery; Ohio State Brain and Spine Hospital, Department of Neurological Surgery, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-685-1965

Robert Gewirtz, Aneurysm, Brain & Spinal Tumors, Minimally Invasive Spinal Surgery, Chiari Malformations; Mount Carmel Central Ohio Neurological Surgeons, 955 Eastwind Drive, Westerville, 888-444-1203

Jeffrey R. Leonard, Pediatric Neurosurgery, Chiari Malformations, Brain & Spinal Cord Tumors; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Neurosurgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2010

Russell R. Lonser, Brain Tumors, Spinal Cord Tumors, Brain & Spinal Cord Tumors, Brain Injury; Ohio State Brain and Spine Hospital, Department of Neurological Surgery, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-685-1965

Ehud Mendel, Spinal Surgery; Ohio State Brain and Spine Hospital, Department of Neurological Surgery, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-685-1965

Shahid M. Nimjee, Endovascular Surgery, Stroke; Brain and Spine Hospital, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-8714

Daniel M. Prevedello, Skull Base Tumors, Pituitary Tumors, Acoustic Neuroma/Schwannoma, Meningioma; The James Cancer Hospital & Solove Research Institute, Department of Neurological Surgery, 460 W. 10th Ave., Floor 5, Columbus, 614-685-1965

Specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of all types of diseases or impaired functions of the brain, spinal cord, peripheral nerves, muscles and autonomic nervous system

Deeksha Agrawal, Clinical Neurophysiology; OhioHealth Neurological Physicians, 4343 All Seasons Drive, Suite 250, Hilliard, 614-533-5500

Punit Agrawal, Movement Disorders, Parkinson’s Disease; Mid-Ohio Neurology, 1916 Tamarack Road, Newark, 740-522-6110

Erick A. Arce, Electromyography (EMG), Stroke, Epilepsy, Neuromuscular Disorder; OhioHealth Neurological Physicians, 931 Chatham Lane, Columbus, 614-533-5500

Jason Barfield, Botox, Movement Disorders, Multiple Sclerosis, Neuromuscular Disorders; OhioHealth Neurological Physicians, 1010 Refugee Road, Suite 310, Pickerington, 614-533-5500

Bryan K. Berger, Epilepsy/Seizure Disorders; OhioHealth Neurological Physicians, 3555 Olentangy River Road, Suite 2002, Columbus, 614-533-5500

Jason R. Bisping, Epilepsy/Seizure Disorders; OhioHealth Neurological Physicians, 3555 Olentangy River Road, Suite 2002, Columbus, 614-533-5500

Aaron L. Boster, Multiple Sclerosis, Neuro-Immunology, Neurosarcoidosis, Spasticity Management; The Booster Center for Multiple Sclerosis, 8000 Ravines Edge Court, Suite 200, Columbus, 614-304-3444

Geoffrey Eubank, Electromyography (EMG), Stroke, Epilepsy, Multiple Sclerosis; OhioHealth Neurological Physicians, 931 Chatham Lane, Columbus, 614-533-5500

Robert J. Fallis, Multiple Sclerosis, Autoimmune Disease, Demyelinating Neuropathy; Martha Morehouse Medical Plaza, 2050 Kenny Road, Floor 3, Columbus, 614-293-4969

Miriam Freimer, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Myasthenia Gravis, Neuromuscular Disorders; Martha Morehouse Medical Plaza, 2050 Kenny Road, Floor 3, Columbus, 614-293-4969

Pierre Giglio, Brain & Spinal Cord Tumors, Neuro-Oncology; Brain & Spine Hospital, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-4448

David Hinkle, Parkinson’s Disease/Movement Disorders, Dystonia; OhioHealth Neurological Physicians, 3535 Olentangy River Road, Suite 1501, Columbus, 614-533-5500

J. Chad Hoyle, Neuromuscular Disorders, Electromyography (EMG); Martha Morehouse Medical Plaza, 2050 Kenny Road, Floor 3, Columbus, 614-293-4969

Yasushi Kisanuki, Neurogenetics, Ataxia, Spasticity Management, Spinal Disorders; CarePoint

Gahanna, 920 N. Hamilton Road, Suite 500, Gahanna, 614-293-4969

Stephen J. Kolb, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Neurogenetics, Neuromuscular Disorders; Martha Morehouse Medical Plaza, 2050 Kenny Road, Floor 3, Columbus, 614-293-4969

Sandra K. Kostyk, Huntington’s Disease, Parkinson’s Disease, Movement Disorders, Spinal Cord Disorders; Martha Morehouse Medical Plaza, 2050 Kenny Road, Floor 3, Columbus, 614-293-4969

Zarife Sahenk, Neuro-Pathology, Neuromuscular Disorders; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Neurology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Douglas Scharre, Behavioral Neurology, Alzheimer’s Disease, Memory Disorders, Aphasia-Primary Progressive; Martha Morehouse Medical Plaza, 2050 Kenny Road, Floor 3, Columbus, 614-293-4969

Andrew P. Slivka Jr., Stroke; Martha Morehouse Medical Plaza, 2050 Kenny Road, Floor 3, Columbus, 614-293-4969

Neuroradiology

Radiologist who diagnoses and treats diseases using imaging procedures as they relate to the brain, spine, spinal cord, head, neck and organs of special sense in adults and children

Eric C. Bourekas, Brain & Spinal Imaging, Brain & Spinal Tumors, Stroke, Osteoporosis Spine-Vertebroplasty; Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Department of Radiology, 395 W. 12th Ave., Room 487, Columbus, 614-293-2773

Peter J. Pema, Interventional Neuroradiology; Riverside Radiology and Interventional Associates, 3525 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-340-7741

Possesses special knowledge, skills and professional capability in the medical and surgical care of the female reproductive system and associated disorders

Leah Maderia Adkins, Adolescent Gynecology, Menopause Problems, Women’s Health, Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome; MaternOhio Premier, 5150 Bradenton Ave., Suite A, Dublin, 614-459-1000

Steven Balaloski, Menopause Problems, Menstrual Disorders, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Pregnancy; WomanKind Obstetrics and Gynecology, 725 Buckles Court N, Suite 230, Gahanna, 614-759-6626

Deborah A. Bartholomew, Colposcopy, Vulvar Disease, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Pelvic Surgery; Ohio State OB/GYN at Worthington, 160 W. Wilson Bridge Road, Suite 2101, Worthington, 614-293-3069

James F. Beattie, 1125 Yard Street, Grandview Heights, 614-434-2400

Michael L. Blumenfeld, Gynecology Only, Gynecologic Ultrasound, Uterine Fibroids, Minimally Invasive Surgery; Center for Women’s Health, 1800 Zollinger Road, Floor 5, Columbus, 614-293-2076

Joanna Buell, Pregnancy, Women’s Health; Professionals for Women’s Health, 430 Altair Parkway, Suite 100, Westerville, 614-268-8800

Michael Cackovic, Pregnancy-High Risk, Maternal & Fetal Medicine, Pregnant Athlete, Multiple Gestation; Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Department of Maternal & Fetal Medicine, 1800 Zollinger Road, Floor 4, Columbus, 614-293-2222

Renee Caputo, Urogynecology, Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair, Pelvic Reconstruction; Mount Carmel Medical Group, Urogynecology & Pelvic Floor Specialists, 5300 N. Meadows Drive, Building 2 - Suite 3800, Grove City, 614-663-3866

Tracy Cook, Pregnancy-High Risk, Endometriosis, Contraception; Avina Women’s Care, 7450 Hospital Drive, Suite 200, Dublin, 614-659-9519

Christopher M. Copeland, Infertility, Ultrasound, Laparoscopic Surgery; Kingsdale Gynecologic Associates, 1315 W. Lane Ave., Columbus, 614-457-4827

Donna T. Diaz, Menopause Problems, Infertility; MaternOhio Premier, 5150 Bradenton Ave., Suite A, Dublin, 614-459-1000

Mollie Ezzie, 1125 Yard Street, Grandview Heights, 614-434-2400

Dorrie A. Friday, Columbus Obstetricians-Gynecologists, 150 Taylor Station Road, Suite 300, Columbus, 614-434-2400

Melissa Goist, Obstetrics & Gynecology at Kenny Road, 2020 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-3069

David Goldfarb, OhioHealth Physician Group OB/GYN, 600 N. Pickaway St., Noecker Building, Floor 2, Circleville, 740-474-5024

Harold N. Green, Columbus Obstetricians-Gynecologists, 150 Taylor Station Road, Suite 300, Columbus, 614-434-2400

William Hammet, Robotic Surgery; OhioHealth Obstetrics & Gynecology Physicians, 460 W. Central Ave., Suite D, Delaware, 740-615-2700

Matthew Hazelbaker, MaternOhio Clinical Associates, 150 Morey Drive, Marysville, 937-644-1244

Geri D. Hewitt, Pediatric & Adolescent Gynecology; Ohio State OB/GYN at Worthington, 160 W. Wilson Bridge Road, Suite 2101, Worthington, 614-293-3069

Laura Houser, Gynecology Only; Columbus Obstetricians-Gynecologists, 150 Taylor Station Road, Suite 300, Columbus, 614-434-2400

Todd A. Jenkins, Ultrasound, Infertility; Matern-Ohio Premier, 5150 Bradenton Ave., Suite A, Dublin, 614-459-1000

Julie Jones, Columbus Obstetricians-Gynecologists, 7450 Hospital Drive, Dublin, 614-434-2400

Stuart Jones, Endometriosis, Uterine Fibroids; Avina Women’s Care, 7450 Hospital Drive, Suite 200, Dublin, 614-659-9519

Carl Krantz, Pregnancy-High Risk, Menopause Problems; Avina Women’s Care, 7450 Hospital Drive, Suite 200, Dublin, 614-659-9519

Madhuri Kurup, Columbus Obstetricians-Gynecologists, 150 Taylor Station Road, Suite 300, Columbus, 614-434-2400

Suzanne Lin, Gynecology Only, Women’s Health over age 40; OhioHealth Obstetrics & Gynecology Physicians, 460 W. Central Ave., Suite D, Delaware, 740-615-2700

Hariklia Louvakis, OhioHealth Obstetrics & Gynecology Physicians, 460 W. Central Ave., Suite D, Delaware, 740-615-2700

Kathleen Q. Lutter, Gynecology Only, Women’s Health, Adolescent Gynecology, Menopause Problems; Riverside Methodist Hospital, Avina Women’s Care, 3545 Olentangy River Road, Suite 401, Columbus, 614-261-0101

Marcie Maffett, Laparoscopic Hysterectomy; Avina Women’s Care, 7450 Hospital Drive, Suite 200, Dublin, 614-659-9519

Komal Narula, Women’s Health, Adolescent Gynecology, Menopause Problems, Gynecologic Ultrasound; MaternOhio Premier, 5150 Bradenton Ave., Suite A, Dublin, 614-459-1000

Elizabeth A. Orwick, MaternOhio Premier, 5150 Bradenton Ave., Suite A, Dublin, 614-459-1000

John P. Paraskos, MaternOhio Premier, 5150 Bradenton Ave., Suite A, Dublin, 614-459-1000

Jennifer B. Powell, Mount Carmel OBGYN, 54 W. High St., Suite B, London, 614-663-3888

Jacqueline Rohl, Gynecology Only, Gynecologic Surgery, Minimally Invasive Surgery; CarePoint East, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-3069

David A. Ruedrich, Obstetric Ultrasound, Infertility; MaternOhio Premier, 5150 Bradenton Ave., Suite A, Dublin, 614-459-1000

Alan R. Sacolick, 1125 Yard Street, Grandview Heights, 614-434-2400

Milroy J. Samuel, Gynecology Only; Complete Healthcare for Women, 5888 Cleveland Ave., Columbus, 614-882-4343

Trista K. Schrickel Feller, MaternOhio Clinical Associates, 150 Morey Drive, Marysville, 937-644-1244

Carrie Soder, Pregnancy, Women’s Health; Professionals for Women’s Health, 430 Altair Parkway, Suite 100, Westerville, 614-268-8800

Katherine Strafford, Ohio State OB/GYN at Worthington, 160 W. Wilson Bridge Road, Suite 2101, Worthington, 614-293-3069

Marcia L. Summers, 1125 Yard Street, Grandview Heights, 614-434-2400

John N. Teteris, MaternOhio Premier, 5150 Bradenton Ave., Suite A, Dublin, 614-459-1000

Wayne C. Trout, Ohio State OB/GYN at Worthington, 160 W. Wilson Bridge Road, Suite 2101, Worthington, 614-293-3069

Brett Worly, Sexual Dysfunction, Pain-Chronic Pelvic, Menstrual Disorders, Vaginal Surgery; Obstetrics & Gynecology at Kenny Road, 2020 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-3069

Ann M. Wurst, Professionals for Women’s Health, 430 Altair Parkway, Suite 100, Westerville, 614-268-8800

Medically trained to diagnose, monitor and medically or surgically treat all ocular and visual disorders

Trent D. Albright, Cataract Surgery, LASIK-Refractive Surgery; Worthington Ophthalmology, 89 E. Wilson Bridge Road, Worthington, 614-885-8833

N. Douglas Baker, Glaucoma, Glaucoma-Pediatric; Ophthalmic Surgeons and Consultants of Ohio, 262 Neil Ave., Suite 430, Columbus, 614-221-7464

Kenneth Beckman, Cataract Surgery, Cornea & External Eye Disease, Cornea Transplant, Dry Eye Syndrome; Comprehensive EyeCare of Central Ohio, 450 Alkyre Run Drive, Suite 100, Westerville, 614-890-5692

Kenneth A. Boyle; Northwest Eye Surgeons, 2250 N. Bank Drive, Columbus, 614-451-7550

Don Bremer, Pediatric Ophthalmology, Strabismus Retinopathy of Prematurity; Pediatric Ophthalmology Associates, 433 N. Cleveland Ave., Westerville, 614-224-6222

Kenneth V. Cahill, Eyelid Surgery, Eyelid/Tear Duct Reconstruction, Orbital Surgery, Oculoplastic Surgery; Ophthalmic Surgeons and Consultants of Ohio, 262 Neil Ave., Suite 430, Columbus, 614-221-7464

Cybil B. Cassady, Pediatric Ophthalmology, Glaucoma; Pediatric Ophthalmology Associates, 555 S. 18th St., Suite 4C, Columbus, 614-224-6222

David Castellano, Corneal Disease & Surgery, LASIK-Refractive Surgery; Ohio State Eye & Ear Institute, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5000, Columbus, 614-293-8116

Colleen M. Cebulla, Retinal Detachment, Melanoma-Ocular, Macular Degeneration, Retinal Disorders; Ohio State Eye & Ear Institute, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5000, Columbus, 614-293-8116

Megan M. Chambers, Glaucoma; Ophthalmic Surgeons and Consultants of Ohio, 262 Neil Ave., Suite 430, Columbus, 614-221-7464

George M. Chioran, LASIK-Refractive Surgery; Comprehensive EyeCare of Central Ohio, 450 Alkyre Run Drive, Suite 100, Westerville, 614-890-5692

Brandon C. Cho, Oculoplastic Surgery; Gallo Eye and Facial Plastic Surgery, 6620 Perimeter Drive, Suite 100, Dublin, 614-766-5438

Raymond Cho, Eyelid/Tear Duct Disorders, Oculoplastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Orbital Surgery; Ohio State Eye & Ear Institute, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5000, Columbus, 614-293-8116

Alice T. Epitropoulos, Cataract Surgery; Ophthalmic Surgeons and Consultants of Ohio, 262 Neil Ave., Suite 430, Columbus, 614-221-7464

Gloria P. Fleming, Glaucoma; Ohio State Eye & Ear Institute, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5000, Columbus, 614-293-8116

Jill Foster, Oculoplastic Surgery, Eyelid Surgery/Blepharoplasty, Botox, Cosmetic Surgery-Face & Eyes; Ophthalmic Surgeons and Consultants of Ohio, 262 Neil Ave., Suite 430, Columbus, 614-221-7464

Andrew Hendershot, Cornea & External Eye Disease, Cataract Surgery; Ohio State Eye & Ear Institute, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5000, Columbus, 614-293-8116

Shelly Gupta Jain, Glaucoma; Ohio State Eye & Ear Institute, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5000, Columbus, 614-293-8116

Curtin G. Kelley, Corneal Disease, LASIK-Refractive Surgery; Arena Eye Surgeons, 262 Neil Ave., Suite 320, Columbus, 614-228-4500

Marilyn K. Kosier, Cataract Surgery, Eyelid Surgery, Glaucoma, Macular Degeneration; Kosier Eye, 1520 Sheridan Drive, Lancaster, 740-654-8424

Rebecca Kuennen, Cornea & External Eye Disease, Corneal Disease & Surgery; Ohio State Eye & Ear Institute, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5000, Columbus, 614-293-8116

Julie M. Lange, Pediatric Ophthalmology; Pediatric Ophthalmology Associates, 555 S. 18th St., Suite 4C, Columbus, 614-224-6222

David M. Lehmann, Glaucoma; Ophthalmic Surgeons and Consultants of Ohio, 262 Neil Ave., Suite 430, Columbus, 614-221-7464

Mary Lou McGregor, Pediatric Ophthalmology, Low Vision Strabismus; Pediatric Ophthalmology Associates, 555 S. 18th St., Suite 4C, Columbus, 614-224-6222

Cameron B. Nabavi, Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery, Eyelid Surgery, Eye Trauma, Orbital Surgery; Ophthalmic Surgeons and Consultants of Ohio, 262 Neil Ave., Suite 430, Columbus, 614-221-7464

Matthew Ohr, Cornea & External Eye Disease, Diabetic Eye Disease/Retinopathy Laser Refractive Surgery, Macular Degeneration; Ohio State Eye & Ear Institute, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5000, Columbus, 614-293-8116

Karl S. Pappa, Cataract Surgery, Glaucoma, LASIK-Refractive Surgery; Arena Eye Surgeons, 262 Neil Ave., Suite 320, Columbus, 614-228-4500

Chirag C. Patel, Retinal Disorders; The Retina Group, 262 Neil Ave., Suite 220, Columbus, 614-464-3937

Andrea Sawchyn, Glaucoma; Ohio State Eye & Ear Institute, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5000, Columbus, 614-293-8116

Mark Slabaugh, Glaucoma; Ohio State Eye & Ear Institute, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5000, Columbus, 614-293-8116

Daniel G. Straka, Cosmetic Surgery-Face & Eyes, Eyelid Surgery/Blepharoplasty, Oculoplastic & Reconstructive Surgery; Ophthalmic Surgeons and Consultants of Ohio, 262 Neil Ave., Suite 430, Columbus, 614-221-7464

Amit Tandon, Cataract Surgery, LASIK-Refractive Surgery; Ohio State Eye & Ear Institute, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5000, Columbus, 614-293-8116

Michael B. Wells, Retinal Disorders, Diabetic Eye Disease/Retinopathy, Macular Degeneration; Ohio State Eye & Ear Institute, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5000, Columbus, 614-293-8116

Orthopedic Surgery

Involved with the care of patients whose musculoskeletal problems include congenital deformities, trauma, infections, tumors, metabolic disturbances of the musculoskeletal system, injuries and degenerative diseases of the spine, hands, feet, knees, hips, shoulders and elbows in children and adults

R. Earl Bartley III, Hip & Knee Replacement; OhioHealth Physician Group, 303 E. Town St., Floor 3, Columbus, 614-788-5000

Keith R. Berend, Hip & Knee Reconstruction, Hip & Knee Replacement, Minimally Invasive Surgery; JIS Orthopedics, 7277 Smith’s Mill Road, Suite 200, New Albany, 614-221-6331

Gregory C. Berlet, Foot & Ankle Surgery, Sports Injuries-Foot & Ankle; Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Center, 350 W. Wilson Bridge Road, Suite 200, Worthington, 614-895-8747

Julie Y. Bishop, Arthroscopic Surgery, Shoulder Surgery, Shoulder Replacement, Sports Medicine; Jameson Crane Sports Medicine Institute, 2835 Fred Taylor Drive, Columbus, 614-293-2663

Brian L. Davison, Hip & Knee Surgery, Shoulder Surgery, Reconstructive Surgery, Trauma; Orthopedic ONE, 170 Taylor Station Road, Columbus, 614-545-7900

Robert Fada, Joint Replacement, Hip & Knee Surgery, Hip Replacement & Revision, Knee Replacement & Revision; OhioHealth Physician Group, 303 E. Town St., Floor 3, Columbus, 614-788-5000

Bruce French, Trauma; OhioHealth Orthopedic Trauma & Reconstructive Surgery, 285 E. State St., Suite 500, Columbus, 614-566-7777

Adam T. Groth, Foot & Ankle Surgery, Foot & Ankle Deformities; Ohio State Outpatient Care East, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-2663

David Hannallah, Orthopedic ONE, 170 Taylor Station Road, Columbus, 614-545-7900

Christopher A. Iobst, Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, Limb Lengthening; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Center for Limb Lengthening & Reconstruction, 479 Parsons Ave., Columbus, 614-722-5175

Grant Jones, Sports Medicine; Jameson Crane Sports Medicine Institute, 2835 Fred Taylor Drive, Suite 2000, Columbus, 614-293-3600

Christopher C. Kaeding, Sports Medicine, Knee Injuries/ACL Shoulder Surgery, Rotator Cuff Surgery; Jameson Crane Sports Medicine Institute, 2835 Fred Taylor Drive, Columbus, 614-293-8813

Kevin E. Klingele, Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgery; Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Center, 584 County Line Road W, Westerville, 614-722-5175

Raymond J. Kobus, Hand & Upper Extremity Surgery; Hand & Microsurgery Associates, 1210 Gemini Place, Suite 200, Columbus, 614-262-4263

Thomas J. Kovack, Arthritis, Arthroscopic Surgery-Shoulder, Shoulder Replacement, Sports Medicine; Hand & Microsurgery Associates, 1210 Gemini Place, Suite 200, Columbus, 614-262-4263

Adolph V. Lombardi, Hip & Knee Reconstruction, Hip & Knee Replacement, Minimally Invasive Surgery; JIS Orthopedics, 7277 Smith’s Mill Road, Suite 200, New Albany, 614-221-6331

Thuan Ly, Trauma, Pelvic & Acetabular Fractures; Ohio State Outpatient Care East, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-2663

Joel L. Mayerson, Bone Tumors, Sarcoma-Soft Tissue, Limb Surgery/Reconstruction, Musculoskeletal Tumors; Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Musculoskeletal Oncology, 460 W. 10th Ave., Floor 5, Columbus, 614-293-4420

Timothy Lee Miller, Sports Medicine, Knee Injuries/ACL/Meniscus Tears, Knee & Shoulder Surgery, Arthroscopic Surgery-Shoulder; Jameson Crane Sports Medicine Institute, 2835 Fred Taylor Drive, Suite 2000, Columbus, 614-293-3600

Andrew S. Neviaser, Elbow Surgery, Shoulder Surgery; Jameson Crane Sports Medicine Institute, 2835 Fred Taylor Drive, Columbus, 614-293-2663

Laura Phieffer, Trauma, Fractures in the Elderly, Pelvic & Acetabular Fractures, Fractures-Complex & Non Union; Ohio State Outpatient Care East, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-2663

Joel R. Politi, Hip Replacement & Revision, Knee Replacement & Revision; Orthopedic ONE, 170 Taylor Station Road, Columbus, 614-545-7900

Robert N. Steensen, Knee Reconstruction & Revision, Knee Injuries/ACL, Arthritis-Knee, Cartilage Damage; Orthopedic ONE, 3777 Trueman Court, Hilliard, 614-488-1816

Larry W. Watson, Sports Injuries, Arthroscopic Surgery-Knee, Arthroscopic Surgery-Shoulder; Orthopedic ONE, 4605 Saw Mill Road, Upper Arlington, 614-827-8700

Joseph F. Wilcox, Arthroscopic Surgery, Arthritis-Knee, Knee Injuries/ACL/Meniscus Tears, Shoulder Arthroscopic Surgery; Hand & Microsurgery Associates, 1210 Gemini Place, Suite 200, Columbus, 614-262-4263

Elizabeth M. Yu, Spinal Disorders, Minimally Invasive Spinal Surgery, Spinal Stenosis, Spinal Disorders-Degenerative; Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Comprehensive Spine Center, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-2225

Head and neck surgeon who provides comprehensive medical and surgical care for patients with diseases and disorders that affect the ears, nose, throat, respiratory and upper alimentary systems and related structures

Oliver F. Adunka, Cochlear Implants, Otology & Neuro-Otology; Ohio State Eye & Ear Institute, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 4000, Columbus, 614-366-3687

Amit Agrawal, Head & Neck Cancer & Surgery, Head & Neck Cancer Reconstruction, Microvascular Surgery, Thyroid & Parathyroid Surgery; The James Cancer Hospital & Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Floor 5, Columbus, 614-293-8074

Ricardo L. Carrau, Skull Base Tumors & Surgery, Nasal & Sinus Cancer & Surgery, Endoscopic Surgery, Salivary Gland Surgery; The James Cancer Hospital & Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Floor 5, Columbus, 614-293-8074

Roberto J. Castellon, Riverview Ear Nose Throat Center of Central Ohio, 2405 N. Columbus St., Suite 230, Lancaster, 740-681-8300

Daniel W. Chase, Riverview Ear Nose Throat Center of Central Ohio, 2405 N. Columbus St., Suite 230, Lancaster, 740-681-8300

Brad W. deSilva, Laryngeal & Voice Disorders, Swallowing Disorders; Ohio State Eye & Ear Institute, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 4000, Columbus, 614-366-3687

Edward E. Dodson, Neuro-Otology; Ohio State University Department of Otolaryngology, 555 Metro Place N, Suite 475, Dublin, 614-366-3687

Alfred J. Fleming, Ear Disorders, Hearing & Balance Disorders, Nasal & Sinus Disorders, Throat Disorders; Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians, 974 Bethel Road, Suite A, Columbus, 614-273-2230

L. Arick Forrest, Voice Disorders, Swallowing Disorders, Head & Neck Surgery; Ohio State Eye & Ear Institute, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 4000, Columbus, 614-366-3687

Michael D. Martyn, Pediatric & Adult Otolaryngology; Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians, 974 Bethel Road, Suite A, Columbus, 614-273-2230

Douglas Massick, Mount Carmel ENT, 5969 E. Broad St., Suite 400, Columbus, 614-627-1330

Laura Matrka, Laryngeal & Tracheal Disorders, Laryngeal Stenosis Spectrum, Laryngeal & Vocal Cord Surgery, Laryngeal & Voice Disorders; Ohio State Eye & Ear Institute, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 4000, Columbus, 614-366-3687

Matthew Old, Head & Neck Cancer & Surgery, Head & Neck Reconstruction, Thyroid & Parathyroid Surgery, Vascular Lesions-Head & Neck; The James Cancer Hospital & Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Floor 5, Columbus, 614-293-8074

Bradley A. Otto, Nasal & Sinus Disorders, Nasal & Sinus Surgery; Ohio State Eye & Ear Institute, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 4000, Columbus, 614-366-3687

Enver Ozer, Head & Neck Cancer & Surgery, Robotic Surgery, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Head & Neck Reconstruction; The James Cancer Hospital & Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Floor 5, Columbus, 614-293-8074

James William Rocco, Head & Neck Cancer & Surgery; The James Cancer Hospital & Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Floor 5, Columbus, 614-293-8074

Cherie Ryoo, Ear Disorders, Hearing & Balance Disorders, Nasal & Sinus Disorders, Throat Disorders; Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians, 6573 E. Broad St., Columbus, 614-273-2230

John M. Ryzenman, Neuro-Otology; Ohio Ear Institute, 387 County Line Road W, Suite 115, Westerville, 614-891-9190

Evan Tobin, Nasal & Sinus Surgery, Pediatric & Adult Otolaryngology, Sleep Disorders/Apnea/Snoring, Nasal & Sinus Disorders; Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians, 6573 E. Broad St., Suite A, Columbus, 614-273-2230

Darryl N. Willett, Pediatric & Adult Otolaryngology; Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians, 974 Bethel Road, Suite A, Columbus, 614-273-2230

Otolaryngology/Facial Plastic Surgery

Surgically corrects and enhances the ears, nose, throat and related structures of the head and neck

Jeffrey A. Hall, Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Pediatric Facial Plastic Surgery; Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians, 974 Bethel Road, Suite A, Columbus, 614-273-2230

Stephen P. Smith Jr., Rhinoplasty, Facial Reconstruction, Cosmetic Surgery-Face, Laser Surgery; Smith Facial Plastics, 725 Buckles Court N, Suite 210, Gahanna, 614-245-4263

Pain Medicine

Provides a high level of care, either as a primary physician or consultant, for patients experiencing problems with acute, chronic and/or cancer pain in both hospital and ambulatory settings

Gregory M. Figg, Pain Management; OhioHealth Neurological Physicians, 300 Polaris Parkway, Suite 2350, Westerville, 614-533-5560

Yeshwant P. Reddy, Pain-Spine, Pain-Interventional Techniques, Pain-Back & Neck; OhioHealth Neurological Physicians, 931 Chatham Lane, Columbus, 614-533-5500

Melissa Tornero-Bold, Pain-Interventional Techniques; Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Comprehensive Spine Center, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-2225

Pathology

Deals with the causes and nature of disease and contributes to diagnosis, prognosis and treatment through knowledge gained by laboratory application of the biologic, chemical and physical sciences

Wei Chen, Pancreatic Cancer, Liver Cancer, Gastrointestinal Cancer; Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center-Pathology, 450 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-5905

Wendy L. Frankel, Gastrointestinal Pathology, Liver Pathology, Pancreatic Cancer; Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center-Pathology, 1645 Neil Ave., 129 Hamilton Hall, Columbus, 614-688-8660

Anil V. Parwani, Urologic Pathology, Prostate Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Kidney Pathology; Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center-Pathology, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-8496

Christopher R. Pierson, Neuro-Pathology, Brain Tumors, Central Nervous System Cancer, Perinatal Pathology; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Laboratory Medicine/Anatomic Pathology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-5450

Pediatric Allergy & Immunology

Allergist/immunologist who works with children

Elizabeth A. Erwin, Asthma & Allergy, Immune Deficiency; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Allergy & Immunology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4404

Peter J. Mustillo, Immunology, Allergy; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Allergy & Immunology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4404

David R. Stukus, Asthma, Food Allergy; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Allergy & Immunology, 555 S. 18th St., Columbus, 614-722-6200

Pediatric Cardiology

Treats heart diseases and abnormalities in children

Curt J. Daniels, Congenital Heart Disease, Pulmonary Hypertension, Cardiac Catheterization; The Heart Center, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2555

Robert J. Gajarski Jr., Transplant Medicine-Heart; The Heart Center, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2555

Naomi J. Kertesz, Arrhythmias; The Heart Center, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2555

John P. Kovalchin, Echocardiography, Cardiac MRI, Congenital Heart Disease-Adult & Child, Cardiac Imaging; The Heart Center, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2555

Karen M. Texter, Fetal Echocardiography, Congenital Heart Disease; The Heart Center, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2555

Pediatric Endocrinology

Endocrinologist who works with children

Sasigarn A. Bowden, Diabetes, Metabolic Bone Disorders, Calcium Disorders, Obesity; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Endocrinology, Metabolism & Diabetes, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Monika Chaudhari, Diabetes, Turner Syndrome, Adrenal Disorders, Growth Disorders; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Endocrinology, Metabolism & Diabetes, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Robert P. Hoffman, Hypoglycemia, Diabetes; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Endocrinology, Metabolism & Diabetes, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Pediatric Gastroenterology

Gastroenterologist who works with children

John A. Barnard, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Gastroenterology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Carlo Di Lorenzo, Gastrointestinal Motility Disorders, Gastrointestinal Functional Disorders; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Gastroenterology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Ivor D. Hill, Celiac Disease, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Malabsorption Syndrome, Diarrheal Diseases; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Gastroenterology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Kent C. Williams, Gastrointestinal Functional Disorders, Endoscopy, GI Disorders in Autism; Nationwide Childrens Hospital, Department of Pediatric Gastroenterology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Pediatric Hematology-Oncology

Diagnoses and treats blood diseases and cancers in children

Rolla F. Abu-Arja, Bone Marrow Transplant, Immune Deficiency; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3250

Jeffery J. Auletta, Bone Marrow & Stem Cell Transplant, Infections in Cancer Patients, Immunotherapy, Pediatric Cancers; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3250

Timothy P. Cripe, Solid Tumors, Bone Tumors, Neuroblastoma; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3250

Amy L. Dunn, Hemophilia, Thrombotic Disorders; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Way, Columbus, 614-722-3250

Bryce A. Kerlin, Thrombotic Disorders, Bleeding/Coagulation Disorders; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3250

Randal S. Olshefski, Brain Tumors; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3250

Mark A. Ranalli, Neuroblastoma, Kidney Cancer, Germ Cell Tumors, Melanoma; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3250

Nicholas Yeager, Bone Tumors, Sarcoma-Soft Tissue; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3250

Pediatric Infectious Disease

Internist who deals with infectious diseases of all types and in all organs, as they present in children

William J. Barson, Streptococcal Infections, Meningitis; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Infectious Disease, 555 S. 18th St., Columbus, 614-722-4450

William Garrett Hunt, Tuberculosis Infections in Immunocompromised Patients, Infectious Disease-Perinatal; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Infectious Disease, 555 S. 18th St., Columbus, 614-722-4450

Octavio Ramilo, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Infectious Disease, 555 S. 18th St., Columbus, 614-722-4450

Pablo J. Sanchez, Infectious Disease-Perinatal; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Infectious Disease, 555 S. 18th St., Columbus, 614-722-4450

Pediatric Nephrology

Nephrologist who works with children

John D. Mahan, Dialysis Care, Renal Replacement Therapy, Kidney Disease-Chronic, Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Nephrology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Hiren P. Patel, Kidney Disease-Chronic, Hypertension; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Nephrology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Beth A. Vogt, Hypertension, Kidney Disease-Chronic, Dialysis Care; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Division of Nephrology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Pediatric Otolaryngology

Otolaryngologist who works with children

Charles A. Elmaraghy, Sinus Disorders/Surgery, Airway Disorders, Head & Neck Tumors; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Otolaryngology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3150

Jonathan M. Grischkan, Airway Disorders, Sleep Disorders/Apnea, Head & Neck Surgery; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Otolaryngology, 555 S. 18th St., Columbus, 614-722-6200

Meredith N. Merz Lind, Airway Disorders, Head & Neck Surgery, Sleep Apnea; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Otolaryngology, 555 S. 18th St., Columbus, 614-722-6200

James M. Ruda, Sinus Disorders, Sleep Disorders/Apnea, Voice Disorders; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Otolaryngology, 555 S. 18th St., Columbus, 614-722-6200

Gregory James Wiet, Vocal Cord Disorders, Voice Disorders, Ear Infections, Cleft Palate/Lip; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Otolaryngology, 555 S. 18th St., Columbus, 614-722-6600

Pediatric Pulmonology

Treats diseases of the lungs in children

Karen S. McCoy, Cystic Fibrosis, Asthma; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Division of Pulmonary Medicine, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4766

Shahid I. Sheikh, Asthma, Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia, Cystic Fibrosis; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Division of Pulmonary Medicine, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4766

Richard D. Shell, Cystic Fibrosis, Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia, Asthma, Pulmonary Complications-Neurodisability; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Division of Pulmonary Medicine, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4766

Mark Splaingard, Sleep Disorders, Ventilation Management-Long Term, Apnea in Infants, Pulmonary Complications-Neurodisability; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Division of Pulmonary Medicine, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4766

Pediatric Rheumatology

Treats disorders of the joints, muscles, bones and tendons in children

Stacy P. Ardoin, Lupus/SLE; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Division of Rheumatology, 700 Children’s Drive, Floor 4, Columbus, 614-722-5525

Pediatric Surgery

Manages a broad spectrum of surgical conditions affecting almost any area of the body in children

Gail E. Besner, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3900

Renata B. Fabia, Burn Care, Trauma; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3900

Jonathan I. Groner, Trauma; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3900

Brian D. Kenney, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Critical Care; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3900

Marc P. Michalsky, Bariatric/Obesity Surgery, Robotic Surgery, Neonatal Surgery; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3900

Benedict C. Nwomeh, Inflammatory Bowel Disease; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3900

Oluyinka O. Olutoye, Fetal Surgery, Congenital Malformations, Congenital Anomalies-Neonatal, Spina Bifida; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-5121

Rajan K. Thakkar, Trauma, Burn Care; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3900

Pediatric Urology

Deals with disorders of the urinary system in children

Venkata R. Jayanthi, Urinary Tract Infections, Hydronephrosis, Hypospadias, Laparoscopic Surgery; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Urology, 555 S. 18th St., Suite D, Columbus, 614-722-6630

Deals with the physical, emotional and social health of children from birth to young adulthood

Hanaa Abdelmessih, Licking Memorial Pediatrics-Tamarack, 1865 Tamarack Road, Suite G, Newark, 220-564-4934

Nikola Al-ain, Marysville Pediatrics, 610 S. Plum St., Marysville, 937-644-1920

Richard Baltisberger, Licking Memorial Pediatrics-Tamarack, 1866 Tamarack Road, Suite G, Newark, 220-564-4940

Carrie J. Barnes-Mullett, Pediatric Associates, 905 Old Diley Road, Pickerington, 614-864-3222

Kathleen Blake, Pediatric Associates, 7420 Gooding Blvd., Suite 100, Delaware, 740-657-8000

Jennifer Burkham, Pediatric Associates, 7420 Gooding Blvd., Suite 100, Columbus, 740- 657-8000

Shari L. Burns, Pediatric Associates, 905 Old Diley Road, Pickerington, 614-864-3222

Jennifer H. Campbell, Central Ohio Primary Care, Building Blocks Pediatrics, 6503 E. Broad St., Suite 100, Columbus, 614-434-5437

Amy E. Deibel, Pediatric Associates, 905 Old Diley Road, Pickerington, 614-864-3222

Kevin Dickerson, Central Ohio Primary Care Physicians, 4885 Olentangy River Road, Suite 2–10, Columbus, 614-267-7878

Julie M. Dunlea, Pediatric Associates, 905 Old Diley Road, Pickerington, 614-864-3222

Michael R. Franks, Powell Pediatric Care,

55 Clairedan Drive, Powell, 614-888-8989

Jumana C. Giragos, Pediatric Associates, 4595 Trueman Blvd., Hilliard, 614-529-0771

Megan E. Heitzman, Pediatric Associates, 905 Old Diley Road, Pickerington, 614-864-3222

Michele M. Hensley, Pediatric Associates of Lancaster, 1554 Wesley Way, Lancaster, 740-687-6386

Christopher B. Houts, Powell Pediatric Care, 55 Clairedan Drive, Powell, 614-888-8989

Cheryl K. Kirkby, Mill Valley Pediatrics, 17853 State Route 31, Suite C, Marysville, 937-578-4210

William E. Knobeloch, Nutrition, Telemedicine, ADD/ADHD; American Health Network, 1671 W. Main St., Newark, 740-522-5437

Irene P. Koesters, Newborn Care; Olentangy Pediatrics, 4775 Knightsbridge Blvd., Suite 207, Columbus, 614-442-5557

Justin A. Krueger, Newborn Care; Central Ohio Primary Care, Marysville Primary Care, 140 Colemans Crossing Blvd., Suite 210, Marysville, 937-644-1441

Robert C. LaMonte, Pediatric Associates, 4595 Trueman Blvd., Hilliard, 614-529-0771

William W. Long, Pediatric Associates, 905 Old Diley Road, Pickerington, 614-864-3222

Jennifer Lynn Miller, Pediatric Associates of Lancaster, 1554 Wesley Way, Lancaster, 740-687-6386

Mark A. Muresan, Professional Pediatrics of Hilliard, 5510 Nike Drive, Hilliard, 614-529-4260

Garey H. Noritz, Neurodevelopmental Disorders, Complex Diagnosis; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Complex Health Care Clinic, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-5808

Autumn M. O’Brien, Newborn Care; Olentangy Pediatrics, 4775 Knightsbridge Blvd., Suite 207, Columbus, 614-442-5557

Janet S. Orr, Central Ohio Primary Care, Building Blocks Pediatrics, 6503 E. Broad St., Suite 100, Columbus, 614-434-5437

Brad T. Pfau, American Health Network, 1671 W. Main St., Newark, 740-522-5437

Barbara B. Rayo, Pediatric Associates, 4595 Trueman Blvd., Hilliard, 614-529-0771

Purbi S. Sahai, Ohio Center for Pediatrics, 6255 Emerald Parkway, Building A - Suite A, Dublin, 614-766-3344

Elizabeth Schloss, Hilliard Pediatrics, 3855 Trueman Court, Hilliard, 614-777-1800

Robert W. Snyder, Newborn Care; Hilliard Pediatrics, 3855 Trueman Court, Hilliard, 614-777-1800

Donna L. Sterling, Central Ohio Primary Care Physicians, 4885 Olentangy River Road, Suite 2–10, Columbus, 614-267-7878

Nicholas S. Stevens, Pediatric Associates, 905 Old Diley Road, Pickerington, 614-864-3222

Nazhat Taj-Schaal, Ohio State Outpatient Care Lewis Center, 6515 Pullman Drive, Lewis Center, 614-688-7150

Katrina S. Tansky, Nutrition, Obesity; Central Ohio Primary Care, Step by Step Pediatrics, 540 N. Cleveland Ave., Suite 200, Westerville, 614-891-9505

Timothy A. Teller, Newborn Care; Hilliard Pediatrics, 3855 Trueman Court, Hilliard, 614-777-1800

John D. Toth, Pediatric Associates, 7420 Gooding Blvd., Suite 100, Delaware, 740-657-8000

H. Scott Tyson, Pediatric Associates, 905 Old Diley Road, Pickerington, 614-864-3222

Diana T. Wagner, Pediatric Associates, 4595 Trueman Blvd., Hilliard, 614-529-0771

Ray Wheasler, Professional Pediatrics of Hilliard, 5510 Nike Drive, Hilliard, 614-529-4260

Jennifer R. White, Newborn Care; Central Ohio Primary Care Physicians, 4885 Olentangy River Road, Suite 2–10, Columbus, 614-267-7878

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation

Also referred to as rehabilitation medicine; diagnoses, evaluates and treats patients with physical disabilities

Sheital Bavishi, Botox, Brain Injury Rehabilitation, Spasticity Management; Ohio State University, Davis Outpatient Care, 480 Medical Center Drive, Columbus, 614-366-9211

Albert C. Clairmont, Spasticity Management, Electrodiagnosis; Martha Morehouse Outpatient Care, Department of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-366-9211

Samuel C. Colachis III, Spinal Cord Injury Rehabilitation, Electrodiagnosis; Martha Morehouse Outpatient Care, Department of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-366-9211

Karl W. Klamar, Brain Injury Rehabilitation, Concussion Movement Disorders; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-5050

Michelle A. Miller, Pediatric Rehabilitation, Trauma Rehabilitation; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-5050

Walter J. Mysiw, Brain Injury Rehabilitation; Martha Morehouse Outpatient Care, Department of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-366-9211

William S. Pease, Electromyography (EMG), Stroke Rehabilitation, Gait Disorders, Spasticity Management; Martha Morehouse Outpatient Care, Department of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-366-9211

Jonathan S. Pedrick, Brain Injury Rehabilitation, Concussion; Physical Medicine Associates, 3555 Olentangy River Road, Suite 1010, Columbus, 614-566-4191

Robert H. Perkins, Musculoskeletal Disorders, Sports Medicine; Physical Medicine Associates, 3555 Olentangy River Road, Suite 1010, Columbus, 614-566-4191

Jeffrey A. Strakowski, Musculoskeletal Disorders, Sports Injuries; Physical Medicine Associates, 3555 Olentangy River Road, Suite 1010, Columbus, 614-566-4191

Plastic Surgery

Deals with the repair, reconstruction or replacement of physical defects of form or function involving the skin, musculoskeletal system, facial structures, hands, extremities, breasts, trunk and external genitalia

Tyler Angelos, Cosmetic Surgery-Body, Cosmetic Surgery-Face & Breast; Columbus Aesthetic & Plastic Surgery, 5005 Arlington Centre Blvd., Columbus, 614-246-6900

Rajiv Y. Chandawarkar, Cancer Reconstruction, Microsurgery; Ohio State University Plastic Surgery, 181 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-8566

Albert Chao, Cancer Reconstruction, Microvascular Surgery; Ohio State University Plastic Surgery, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 2140, Columbus, 614-293-8566

Robert T. Heck, Cosmetic Surgery, Reconstructive Plastic Surgery, Breast Reconstruction; Columbus Aesthetic & Plastic Surgery, 5005 Arlington Centre Blvd., Columbus, 614-246-6900

Jeffrey E. Janis, Abdominal Wall Reconstruction, Cosmetic Surgery-Face & Breast, Liposuction & Body Contouring, Migraine; Ohio State University Plastic Surgery, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 2140, Columbus, 614-293-8566

Richard Eugene Kirschner, Cleft Palate/Lip, Craniofacial Surgery; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Suite 20558, Columbus,

614-722-6299

Jason Brett Lichten, Central Ohio Plastic Surgery, 135 N. Ewing St., Suite 202, Lancaster, 740-653-5064

James D. McMahan, Cosmetic Surgery-Face & Body, Cosmetic Surgery-Breast, Liposuction & Body Contouring; Advanced Aesthetic & Laser Surgery, 4845 Knightsbridge Blvd., Suite 230, Columbus, 614-459-0060

Amy M. Moore, Hand Surgery, Pediatric Plastic Surgery; Ohio State University Plastic Surgery, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 2140, Columbus, 614-293-8566

John Wakelin, Breast Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery, Breast Reduction, Cosmetic Surgery-Body, Liposuction; Columbus Aesthetic & Plastic Surgery, 5005 Arlington Centre Blvd., Columbus, 614-246-6900

Mark D. Wells, Reconstructive Plastic Surgery, Hand Surgery, Cosmetic Surgery; OhioHealth Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeons, 285 E. State St., Suite 600, Columbus, 614-566-9496

Psychiatry

Specializes in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of mental, addictive and emotional disorders

Smitha Patel, Memorial Psychiatry, 773 S. Walnut St., Marysville, 937-578-4301

James Young, Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT), Addiction/Substance Abuse, Mood Disorders; Ohio State Harding Hospital, 1670 Upham Drive, Columbus, 614-293-9600

Pulmonary Disease

Internist who treats diseases of the lungs and airways

Peter R. Bachwich, OhioHealth Pulmonary Physicians, 7630 Rivers Edge Drive, Columbus, 614-533-4999

Aneesa M. Das, Sleep Disorders/Apnea; Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center-Pulmonary Disease, Martha Morehouse Medical Plaza, 2050 Kenny Road, Suite 2200, Columbus, 614-293-4925

Asok Dasgupta, Sleep Disorders/Apnea, Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (COPD), Interstitial Lung Disease, Lung Cancer; Mount Carmel Pulmonary & Sleep, 150 Taylor Station Road, Suite 200, Columbus, 614-627-1300

Philip T. Diaz, Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (COPD), Emphysema; Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center-Pulmonary Disease, Martha Morehouse Medical Plaza, 2050 Kenny Road, Suite 2200, Columbus, 614-293-4925

Ulysses J. Magalang, Sleep Disorders/Apnea; Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center-Pulmonary Disease, Martha Morehouse Medical Plaza, 2050 Kenny Road, Suite 2200, Columbus, 614-293-4925

Jonathan Parsons, Asthma, Breathing Disorders, Bronchitis, Cough; Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center-Pulmonary Disease, Martha Morehouse Medical Plaza, 2050 Kenny Road, Suite 2200, Columbus, 614-293-4925

Mahmoud Qadoom, Sleep Disorders; Pulmonary & Sleep Consultants, 450 Alkyre Run Drive, Suite 230, Westerville, 614-898-9340

Paresh J. Timbadia, Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (COPD), Interstitial Lung Disease, Sleep Disorders/Apnea, Airway Disorders; Mount Carmel Pulmonary & Sleep, 15 Taylor Station Road, Floor 200, Columbus, 614-627-1300

Radiation Oncology

Deals with the therapeutic applications of radiant energy and its modifiers and the study and management of diseases, especially malignant tumors

Arnab Chakravarti, Brain Tumors; The James Cancer Hospital & Solove Research Institute, Department of Radiation Oncology, 460 W. 10th Ave., Suite 252F, Columbus, 614-293-0222

John Grecula, Head & Neck Cancer, Lung Cancer; The James Cancer Hospital & Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Floor 2, Columbus, 614-293-8415

Douglas D. Martin, Brachytherapy, Cervical Cancer, Chemo-Radiation Combined Therapy, Gynecologic Cancers; The James Cancer Hospital & Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Floor 2, Columbus, 614-293-8415

Julia R. White, Breast Cancer; Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center, 1145 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-688-7040

Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility

An obstetrician/gynecologist who can manage complex problems relating to reproductive endocrinology and infertility

Akas Jain, Women’s Health, Infertility-IVF, Reproductive Gynecology; 540 N. Cleveland Ave., Suite 100, Westerville, 614-895-3333

Laura C. Londra, Infertility, Infertility-IVF, Miscarriage-Recurrent, Tubal Ligation Reversal; Ohio Reproductive Medicine, 4830 Knightsbridge Blvd., Suite E, Columbus, 614-451-2280

Rheumatology

An internist who treats diseases of the joints, muscles, bones and tendons; diagnoses and treats arthritis, back pain, muscle strains, common athletic injuries and collagen diseases

Ali Ajam, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Gout, Lupus/SLE, Spondyloarthritis; Stoneridge Medical Services, 3900 Stoneridge Lane, Suite A, Dublin, 614-293-7677

Abha R. Gupta, Memorial Health Department of Rheumatology, 500 London Ave., Marysville, 937-578-2020

Wael N. Jarjour, Lupus/SLE; CarePoint East, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-4837

Seth M. Kantor, Osteoporosis; OhioHealth Physician Group, 303 E. Town St., Floor 3, Columbus, 614-788-5000

Catherine Lee, Autoimmune Disease, Osteoarthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis; Columbus Arthritis Center, 1211 Dublin Road, Columbus, 614-486-5200

Zhanna Mikulik, Psoriatic Arthritis, Gout, Rheumatoid Arthritis; CarePoint East, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-4837

Matthew L. Mundwiler, Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis, Autoimmune Disease; Columbus Arthritis Center, 1211 Dublin Road, Columbus, 614-486-5200

Sleep Medicine

Specialist trained to treat sleep disorders

John S. Kim, Sleep Disorders/Apnea, Sleep Disorders, Narcolepsy; Sleep & Breathing Research Institute, 1251 Dublin Road, Columbus, 614-297-7704

Specialist trained for the enhancement of health and fitness, and for the prevention of injury and illness

James R. Borchers Jr., Musculoskeletal Injuries, Repetitive Strain Injuries, Pediatric Sports Medicine, Orthopaedics-non surgical; Jameson Crane Sports Medicine Institute, 2835 Fred Taylor Drive, Suite 2000, Columbus, 614-293-3600

Monique S. Brady, MAX Sports Medicine, 1010 Refugee Road, Floor 2 - Suite 200, Pickerington, 614-788-4222

Darrin L. Bright, OhioHealth MAX Sports Medicine, 5868 N. Hamilton Road, Suite 200, Columbus, 614-533-6600

B. Rodney Comisar, Shoulder & Knee Surgery; OrthoNeuro, Pickerington Physician Office, 1030 Refugee Road, Pickerington, 614-890-6555

Jason J. Diehl, OhioHealth MAX Sports Medicine, 6955 Hospital Drive, Dublin, 614-566-1420

Douglas J. Diorio, OhioHealth MAX Sports Medicine, 3705 Olentangy River Road, Suite 260, Columbus, 614-533-6600

Anthony J. Ewald, OhioHealth Physician Group, 300 Polaris Parkway, Suite 2150, Westerville, 614-533-3280

Thomas G. Hospel, OhioHealth MAX Sports Medicine, 6955 Hospital Drive, Dublin, 614-566-1420

Michael Jonesco, Primary Care Sports Medicine; Jameson Crane Sports Medicine Institute, 2835 Fred Taylor Drive, Suite 2000, Columbus, 614-293-3600

Donald C. Lemay, MAX Sports Medicine, 1010 Refugee Road, Floor 2 - Suite 200, Pickerington, 614-788-4222

Robert A. Magnussen, Sports Injuries, Knee Injuries/Ligament Surgery, Knee Injuries/ACL; Jameson Crane Sports Medicine Institute, 2835 Fred Taylor Drive, Suite 2000, Columbus, 614-293-3600

Kendra McCamey, Primary Care Sports Medicine; Jameson Crane Sports Medicine Institute, 2835 Fred Taylor Drive, Suite 2000, Columbus, 614-293-3600

Thomas L. Pommering, Pediatric Sports Medicine; Nationwide Children’s Sports Medicine, 584 County Line Road W, Westerville, 614-722-6200

Vismai C. Sinha, OhioHealth MAX Sports Medicine, 3705 Olentangy River Road, Suite 260, Columbus, 614-533-6600

Bryant James Walrod, Musculoskeletal Injuries, Concussion, Repetitive Strain Injuries; Jameson Crane Sports Medicine Institute, 2835 Fred Taylor Drive, Suite 2000, Columbus, 614-293-3600

Marguerite W. Weston, MAX Sports Medicine, 300 Polaris Parkway, Suite 2150, Westerville, 614-533-3280

Randall R. Wroble, Shoulder & Knee Surgery; Orthopedic ONE, 170 Taylor Station Road, Columbus, 614-545-7900

Manages a broad spectrum of surgical conditions affecting almost any area of the body

Doreen Agnese, Breast Cancer & Surgery, Melanoma, Cancer Genetics; Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center, 1145 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-293-4040

Sylvester M. Black, Transplant-Multi Organ, Liver & Biliary Surgery, Liver & Biliary Cancer; Ohio State University Wexner Comprehensive Transplant Center, 300 W. 10th Ave., Floor 11, Columbus, 614-293-8746

William E. Carson III, Breast Cancer & Surgery, Melanoma; Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center, 1145 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-293-4040

Daniel Eiferman, Trauma/Critical Care, Abdominal Wall Reconstruction, Critical Care, Hernia-Complex; McCampbell Outpatient Care, Trauma & Critical Care, 1581 Dodd Drive, Columbus, 614-293-2101

William B. Farrar, Breast Cancer; Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center, 1145 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-293-4040

Valerie P. Grignol, Breast Cancer & Surgery, Sarcoma, Sarcoma-Soft Tissue; Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center, 1145 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-293-4040

Jeffrey W. Hazey, Laparoscopic Surgery; Memorial General & Colorectal Surgery, 140 Colemans Crossing Blvd., Suite 100, Marysville, 937-578-2650

Donald E. Hura, OhioHealth Surgical Specialists, 5131 Beacon Hill Road, Suite 220, Columbus, 614-544-1880

Bradley J. Needleman, Bariatric/Obesity Surgery, Laparoscopic Surgery-Advanced; Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Department of Surgery, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-366-6675

Michael (Shay) S. O’Mara, Trauma, Critical Care; Grant Medical Center, 111 S. Grant Ave., Columbus, 614-566-8765

Timothy M. Pawlik, Liver Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Gastrointestinal Cancer, Gallbladder & Bile Duct Cancers; The James at Martha Morehouse Medical Plaza, Department of Surgery, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-7171

Raphael E. Pollock, Sarcoma; The James at Martha Morehouse Medical Plaza, Department of Surgery, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-7171

Benjamin K. Poulose, Abdominal Wall Reconstruction, Hernia, Minimally Invasive Surgery; Outpatient Care Upper Arlington, 1800 Zollinger Road, Columbus, 614-293-3230

Stephen P. Povoski, Breast Cancer & Surgery, Sentinel Node Surgery; Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center, 1145 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-293-4040

David J. Robertson, General Surgical Associates, Fairmore Medical Building, 618 Pleasantville Road, Suite 301, Lancaster, 740-687-5437

Kristine D. Slam, Breast Cancer & Surgery; Central Ohio Surgical Associates, 6075 E. Broad St., Columbus, 614-864-6363

Allan Tsung, Hepatobiliary Surgery, Liver & Biliary Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Liver Cancer-Metastatic; The James at Martha Morehouse Medical Plaza, Department of Surgery, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-7171

Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery

Provides the operative, perioperative and critical care of patients with pathologic conditions in the chest

Geoffrey B. Blossom, OhioHealth Heart, Lung & Vascular Surgeons, 3525 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5300, Columbus, 614-566-3500

P. Aryeh Cohen, Cardiac Surgery-Adult, Heart Valve Surgery, Video Assisted Thoracic Surgery (VATS), Lung Surgery; Fairfield Healthcare Professionals, 618 Pleasantville Road, Suite 202, Lancaster, 740-681-9020

Steven B. Duff, Cardiac Surgery, Lung Surgery; OhioHealth Heart, Lung & Vascular Surgeons, 3525 Olentangy River Road, Suite 530, Columbus, 614-566-3500

Mark E. Galantowicz, Cardiothoracic Surgery; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3101

Robert E. Merritt, Esophageal Cancer, Lung Cancer; The James at Brain and Spine Institute, Division of Thoracic Surgery, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-9059

Nahush Mokadam, Transplant-Heart, Stem Cell Therapy & Biosurgery, Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD), Heart Valve Surgery; Richard M. Ross Heart Hospital, 452 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-5502

Patrick Wells, Cardiac Surgery, Lung Surgery; OhioHealth Heart, Lung & Vascular Surgeons, 3525 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5300, Columbus, 614-566-3500

Urogynecology/Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery

Focuses on disorders of the female pelvic floor, including pelvic organ prolapse, urinary or fecal incontinence and constipation

Nicole M. Book, Pelvic Floor Disorders, Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair; OhioHealth Urogynecology Physicians, 3555 Olentangy River Road, Suite 4050, Columbus, 614-566-2727

Andrew Hundley, Bladder Disorders, Incontinence-Urinary, Pelvic Floor Reconstruction, Minimally Invasive Surgery; Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery, 1800 Zollinger Road, Floor 4, Columbus, 614-293-4643

James Q. Pulvino, Pelvic Floor Disorders, Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair; OhioHealth Urogynecology Physicians, 3555 Olentangy River Road, Suite 4050, Columbus, 614-566-2727

Urology

Manages benign and malignant medical and surgical disorders of the genitourinary system and the adrenal gland

Ronney Abaza, Robotic Surgery, Urologic Cancer, Reconstructive Surgery; Central Ohio Urology Group, 350 W. Wilson Bridge Road, Worthington, 614-396-2684

Geoffrey N. Box, Endourology, Prostate Cancer/Robotic Surgery, Genitourinary Cancer, Ureter & Renal Pelvis Cancer; The James Comprehensive Cancer Center, Department of Urology, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-685-4263

Jeffrey M. Carey, Incontinence-Male & Female, Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair; Central Ohio Urology Group, 701 Tech Center Drive, Suite 100, Gahanna, 614-396-2684

Fadel S. Elkhairi, OhioHealth Urology Physicians, 500 Thomas Lane, Suite 3G, Columbus, 614-788-2870

George T. Ho, OhioHealth, 600 N. Pickaway St., Suite 402, Circleville, 740-420-7882

Bodo E. Knudsen, Kidney Stones, Prostate Benign Disease (BPH), Minimally Invasive Surgery; Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center-Urology, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 2000, Columbus, 614-293-8155

Cheryl T. Lee, Urologic Cancer, Bladder Cancer; The James Comprehensive Cancer Center, Department of Urology, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-685-4263

E. Bradley Pewitt, Urologic Cancer; Central Ohio Urology Group, 701 Tech Center Drive, Suite 100, Gahanna, 614-396-2684

Kamal S. Pohar, Urologic Cancer, Testicular Cancer, Bladder Cancer; The James Comprehensive Cancer Center, Department of Urology, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-685-4263

Ahmad Shabsigh, Robotic Surgery, Kidney Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Penile Cancer; The James Comprehensive Cancer Center, Department of Urology, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-685-4263

William A. Stallworth, Licking Memorial Urology Services, 1272 W. Main St., Moundbuilders Doctors’ Park, Building 4, Newark, 220-564-1750

Stephen R. Vijan, Kidney Stones, Urologic Cancer, Minimally Invasive Surgery; Central Ohio Urology Group, 350 W. Wilson Bridge Road, Worthington, 614-944-4800

Eric Ward, OhioHealth Urology Physicians, 500 Thomas Lane, Suite 3G, Columbus, 614-788-2870

Vascular & Interventional Radiology

Radiologist who uses minimally invasive techniques to diagnose and treat disease in nearly every organ

Sumit Bhatla, Riverside Radiology and Interventional Associates, 3525 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-340-7741

Pablo Gamboa, Riverside Radiology and Interventional Associates, 3525 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-340-7741

Vascular Surgery

Manages disorders of the blood vessels, excluding the intercranial vessels and the heart, using surgery

David A. Epstein, Aneurysm-Aortic, Endovascular Surgery, Limb Salvage, Varicose Veins; OhioHealth Heart & Vascular Surgeons, 285 E. State St., Suite 260, Columbus, 614-566-9035

Michael Go, Varicose Veins, 1800 Zollinger Road, Columbus, 614-293-8536

Jean E. Starr, Peripheral Vascular Disease, Aneurysm-Aortic; 1800 Zollinger Road, Columbus, 614-293-8536

Bryan W. Tillman, Endovascular Surgery; 1800 Zollinger Road, Columbus, 614-293-8536

Patrick S. Vaccaro, Varicose Veins; 1800 Zollinger Road, Columbus, 614-293-8536