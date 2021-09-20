2021 Top Doctors Spotlight: Ohio State University Geriatrician Tanya Gure

What did the COVID-19 pandemic reveal about the care of older people in this country?

Our nation faced painful realizations about nursing home and congregate living spaces, where the highest proportions of deaths occurred. We also saw disparities in mortality outcomes between high- and low-resourced nursing homes. In addition, we’ve learned painful lessons about the impact of prolonged isolation on all of us, but especially among older adults.

What is the proudest moment of your career?

My Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center colleagues extended hands and resources to the nursing home community where our geriatric team works, offering much-needed support at a time of great desperation during a COVID-19 outbreak. We quickly assembled an on-site monoclonal antibody infusion service for over 100 assisted living and nursing home residents with acute COVID-19 infections, through collaboration of OSU infusion services, nursing and the divisions of pulmonary and infectious disease.

How has geriatrics changed since you started practicing?

The biggest change I’ve witnessed over my 15 years of practice is the broadening of telemedicine and home monitoring services. Prior to the pandemic, there was low receptivity among older adults to telemedicine visits. Therefore, most geriatric specialist care occurred through face-to-face visits in the home, clinic or another community setting. The public-health-mandated home restrictions during the pandemic facilitated a fast uptake of remote and virtual visits by older adults. In-person visits are still highly valued by patients and providers, but now there is a greater appreciation of how telemedicine care can be effectively utilized.

This story is from the August 2021 issue of Columbus Monthly.