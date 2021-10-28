Things to See and Do in Columbus in November

Columbus Monthly staff

Palace Theatre

Since 1967, Chicago has recorded 37 albums and sold more than 100 million records. The group’s distinctive, horn-heavy sound produced a string of hits, including “Saturday In the Park,” “Feelin’ Stronger Every Day” and “25 or 6 to 4.” More than a half-century after the group was founded, several of the original band members are still touring. $50–$450.

Giuseppe’s Ritrovo

Attend this ticketed luncheon to meet “Gastro Obscura” co-author Cecily Wong, who will talk with Columbus culinary legend and City Barbecue co-founder, Jim Budros. Continent by continent, country by country, “Gastro Obscura” takes up the mantle of “Atlas Obscura” to radically expand our sense of wonder about the world—in this case, what humans eat and drink, which turns out to be far more marvelous than we could ever imagine. $60, includes lunch and a book.

More Columbus events delivered to your inbox:Subscribe to Monthly's weekly newsletter, Top Reads

Columbus Museum of Art

The museum will celebrate the opening of its George Bellows Center with a lecture by Mark Cole, a curator at the Cleveland Museum of Art. Born in New York in 1882, Bellows grew up in Columbus and attended Ohio State. He was known for his realistic paintings of sporting events, landscapes and life in New York, where he lived from 1904 until his death in 1925. $5.

Columbus Metropolitan Library

The annual fundraiser for the Columbus Metropolitan Library Foundation will feature a talk by 2020 MacArthur genius grant recipient and four-time Newbery Award winner Jacqueline Woodson, author of “Brown Girl Dreaming” and “Red at the Bone.” Starts at $1,250 for two registrants.

Nationwide Arena

Famous for ’90s hits like “Crash Into Me,” lead vocalist Dave Matthews’ voice is recognizable to those even vaguely familiar with American pop. In recent years, the Dave Matthews Band has put environmental concerns at the forefront of their image, and the band is encouraging fans to add $2 to their ticket purchase in order to help the band plant 1 million more trees (the band sponsored a million in 2020) through their partnership with The Nature Conservancy. $55–$115.

Southern Theatre

ProMusica’s slate for Nov. 6 and 7 will be an experience of battling textures. Combining Beethoven’s Septet and Schnittke’s Concerto Grosso No. 1 is the sonic equivalent of holding silk in one hand and sandpaper in the other. Beethoven soars, croons and rolls, as if a friend was alternating between whispering an intimate secret and talking as fast and as loud as possible; Schnittke plucks, strains and dizzies, as if your muscles were being slowly pulled from your body. The two-night concert series will feature Vadim Gluzman, violinist and ProMusica’s principal guest artist, and will be the ProMusica debut of violinist Julian Rhee. Gluzman and Rhee’s technical and musical abilities will be best showcased in the Concerto Grosso, which is scored for two violins, accompanied by a string orchestra. $16-$58.

Ohio Theatre

The Columbus Symphony hosts American classical pianist Claire Huangci for a performance of works that share the melodic richness and lyricism that we call romanticism, including Evan Williams’ “The Dream Deferred,” Franz Liszt’s Piano Concerto No. 2 and Johannes Brahms’ Symphony No. 2. $30-$80.

Columbus Museum of Art

In addition to more than a dozen paintings, drawings and prints by Van Gogh, this exhibition examines his influences by assembling more than 100 works that inspired him, including paintings by Monet, Pissarro and Gauguin, as well as lesser-known artists. The exhibition also celebrates Van Gogh’s love of literature with early editions of novels by Dickens, Hugo, Poe and more. $9–$18 museum admission; special exhibition is an additional $10. Free admission Sundays; reduced price Thursday evenings.

Nationwide Arena

Though he’s been called America’s funniest dad, Jim Gaffigan’s true comedy sweet spot is food—stinky tofu, the absurdity of appetizers and, above all, the profound shame associated with eating a Hot Pocket. Gaffigan is also known to riff on regional delicacies. Here’s hoping someone introduces him to the Thurmanator before his gig. He could probably get 20 minutes of material out of that burger alone. $39.75-$198.50.

Ohio Theatre

Broadway touring groups are returning to Columbus, and theatergoers will cheer for the arrival of this critically acclaimed show, a haunting journey to the underworld and back. Winner of eight Tony Awards, “Hadestown” intertwines the mythic tale of Orpheus and Eurydice with that of King Hades and his wife, Persephone. $39-$99.

The Athenaeum Theatre

A grungy, alternative rock band with albums dating back to the late ’80s, the Lemonheads are back for their first North American tour in years. Frontman Evan Dando, the only remaining member of the original band, will lead a night of both older songs, such as their 1993 single “Into Your Arms,” and newer hits from their 2019 album “Varshons 2.” $25–$30.

Shadowbox Live

Columbus’ resident sketch comedy and musical theater troupe will kick off the holiday season with the 2021 version of its annual festive revue, followed by the debut on Nov. 28 of a new original holiday musical, “Not So Silent Night,” the story of a radio DJ taking requests on Christmas Eve. Tables for two or four priced from $80–$260.

Columbus Dance Theatre

Grab the chance to see some of the unique artistry of area dancers and choreographers at this community-centered, adjudicated performance hosted by Hixon Dance. Works chosen by dance experts will be selected to create a showcase of local dance talent. $10–$15.

Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

The Conservatory’s annual holiday light extravaganza will showcase debut exhibits as well as classic favorites. New features will include lighted topiary animals in illuminated habitats and a Candyland-inspired children’s area complete with a life-size gingerbread house and a lollipop forest. Returning favorites include the glass ornament trees, the animated light show, the rainbow tunnel and the holiday-themed Paul Busse Garden Railway. $6-$11 for members; $12-22 for nonmembers. Children 3 and under are free.

Columbus Commons

Participate, volunteer, donate or come out and cheer at this race sponsored by an organization that seeks to inspire girls to build confidence and make intentional decisions while fostering care and compassion for self and others. $5-$35.

Villa Milano

This charitable event focused on the OSU-Michigan rivalry features lots of stories and a chance to mingle with football players. Funds raised support Unverferth House, a temporary residence for OSU Wexner Medical Center patients and families who live outside Franklin County. $150 for individual ticket.

COSI

Marvel fans, unite! Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes debuts at COSI with displays of more than 300 original artworks, costumes and props from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the comics that inspired it. Noteworthy displays include costumes worn by the late Chadwick Boseman and others in “Black Panther,” Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man suit (pictured at right), and even the only known surviving piece of original art from Marvel Comics #1, released in 1939. $18-$25; children 2 and under and teachers (with ID) are free.

Check it out:COSI Announces a Marvel-ous New Superhero Exhibit Opening in November