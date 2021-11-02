Weekend Getaways: Miami's Tiki Drinks, Classic Daiquiris and Stunning Biscayne Bay Views

From swanky rooftop bars overlooking Biscayne Bay to rum-soaked speak-easies, Miami’s bar scene has something for everyone. In South Beach, a trip to Sweet Liberty Drink & Supply Co. is compulsory. The laid-back bar offers some of the best tiki drinks in the city, including a stellar piña colada. Meanwhile, devotees of Anthony Bourdain will want to pay Mac’s Club Deuce a visit. The neon-adorned SoBe dive, founded in 1933, was one of the chef’s favorite bars. For a late-night option with a sophisticated speak-easy vibe, check out Swizzle Rum Bar & Drinkery at The Stiles Hotel. The bar boasts more than 150 rums, some of which show up in Cuban classics like the El Presidente or Swizzle’s own Nastyface Grog.

Miami isn’t all beach and bars. Be sure to check out The Pérez Art Museum Miami, a contemporary art museum in downtown Miami that is, architecturally, a masterwork itself. Its large terrace restaurant offers bay views—an ideal spot for sipping on sangria. While in the vicinity, catch the sunset at Sugar. Perched on the 40th floor of the EAST Miami hotel, this rooftop patio/garden oasis offers cocktails and Asian-inspired small plates.

A trip to Miami isn’t complete without a visit to Little Havana and a classic daiquiri from Café La Trova, where celebrated cantinero Julio Cabrera keeps the rich tradition of Cuban bartending alive. The retro Cuban atmosphere is accompanied by a food menu from James Beard Award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein.

Flights from Columbus to Miami American, two to three daily; Southwest, weekly; both airlines fly to Miami International Airport. The Kids Conundrum If you must travel with unvaccinated children, avoid crowds, mass transit and close contact with unvaccinated people and high-risk populations, such as seniors and immunocompromised individuals.

This story is from the October 2021 issue of Columbus Monthly.