Weekend Getaways: See Prince's Gem-Studded Shoes in Minneapolis

A visit to this city wouldn’t be complete without a stop at the Prince estate. “I like Hollywood. I just like Minneapolis a little bit better,” the music legend once said. Paisley Park, which served as Prince’s home and recording studio until his death in 2016, opened to the public in 1987. Guided tours allow visitors to explore the 65,000-square-foot complex, which includes a recording studio, concert venue and a museum full of artifacts from Prince’s personal archive.

Paisley Park’s current exhibit is The Beautiful Collection, which displays hundreds of the late performer’s shoes. “Prince saved almost everything from his career, including shoes,” says Makayla Elder. As the museum collections manager, Elder was tasked with choosing the 300 pairs that are on display from a collection of around 1,200. “We just dove in and found the shoes that have the best stories, the shoes that Prince wore throughout his life that were an iconic piece of his story,” she says. Those notable pieces—on display through at least the end of the year—include the blue ankle boots with hand-painted clouds that Prince wore in his “Raspberry Beret” music video; gem-studded white heels from his induction ceremony into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2004; and a pair of green and blue booties he donned at the 1985 American Music Awards when he performed “Purple Rain” and took home several awards. And in case you’re wondering what size shoe Prince wore, Elder says shoemakers estimate that he was a 7.

Flights from Columbus to Minneapolis Delta, three to four daily to Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport Traveling with the Right Mask While flying, use a KN95 mask, which is more comfortable than an N95 and filters better than a simple cloth mask.

This story is from the October 2021 issue of Columbus Monthly.