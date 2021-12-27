The 20 Most Popular Columbus Monthly Stories of 2021

From an inside look at Les Wexner’s neighborhood to a 1975 police brutality case that continues to resonate, here are the most-viewed stories published on Columbus Monthly's website over the past year.

Dave Ghose
Columbus Monthly
Ron Guzzo and Joe Garner with one of the homes they have built in the New Albany Farms area on Friday, October 23, 2020. (Rob Hardin / Monthly)

1. New Albany Farms: Les Wexner's Neighborhood

2. Forager Alexis Nikole Nelson Wants You to Go Outside

3. Five Top Restaurants in the Columbus Suburbs

4. The Clintonville Mystery House: New Life for the Curious Dwelling at Indianola and Tibet

5. Columbus Monthly’s 2021 Best New Restaurants

6. The Story Behind the Human Remains Found at Upper Arlington High School

7. Les Wexner Will Step Down as the Chair of the Columbus Partnership

8. How the Bishop Sycamore Football Saga Happened

9. Netflix's 'Monsters Inside' Tells the Story of Billy Milligan

10. 25 of the Best Sandwiches in Columbus

11. 10 Tips for Creating the Most Interesting Garden

12. Jeni's and Joe Biden: A Love Story

13. Columbus' Alt-Rock Radio Station Survives Another Move Down the Dial

14. Carfagna’s Market Prepares for Move to Polaris

15. On the Bourbon Hunt in Ohio

16. 12 Fabulous Vacation Rentals a Day’s Drive from Columbus

17. Meet Eight Columbus Bakers Without Storefronts

18. Once the World's Largest Working Farm, Hartman Stock Farm to be Google Computing Center

19. Heritage Preserved: The LeVeque Farmhouse Gets Updated

20. Remembering the Kahiki Incident