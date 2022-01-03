Central Ohio Charitable Events in 2022

To share information about your 2023 charitable events, send an email to sgoldsmith@columbusmonthly.com.

Ongoing

The Big Ask/The Big Give

Benefiting: National Kidney Foundation Serving Central Ohio

Location: Virtual

Tickets: Free

Type of event: Virtual

Finding a Living Donor is a free, two-hour webinar designed to help kidney patients who are on the waiting list for a transplant find a living donor. Open to kidney patients, family members, friends and potential living donors, this workshop will provide interactive education about living donation and transplant and teach the best, most effective strategies and tips for finding a living donor. 614-882-6184 ext. 821, nkfohio.org

37th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Breakfast (Jan. 17)

Benefiting: Martin Luther King Breakfast Committee, Inc.

Location: Virtual

Tickets: $25 general admission; sponsorship and advertising opportunities available

Type of event: Virtual

Attend the popular, memorable Columbus flagship Martin Luther King Jr. Day event to honor the memory of Dr. King. This year’s featured keynote speaker will be Kristina M. Johnson, Ph.D., 16th president of the Ohio State University. Proceeds will support scholarship funds to Morehouse College (Dr. King’s alma mater) as well as The King Arts Complex. 614-863-6442, mlkjrbreakfast.com

Learning Through a Lifetime Gala (Jan. 20)

Benefiting: Columbus Early Learning Centers

Location: Online

Tickets: $125

Type of event: Virtual

Columbus Early Learning Centers’ mission is to help young learners develop, families succeed and neighborhoods thrive. Since 1887, CELC has provided education and care to children ages 6 weeks to 5 years old, the most critical period of a person’s life, through year-round, all-day programming and home visiting. 614-253-5525, ext. 204, celc2022gala.eventbrite.com (Note: This event was changed to a virtual event after the print edition of this calendar was published.)

Raise a Racket to End HPV-Related Cancers (Jan. 22)

Benefiting: The Diane Crawford Cervical Cancer Research, Education, Outreach Fund at the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute

Location: Wickertree Tennis Club, 5760 Maple Canyon Dr., Columbus, and Little Turtle Golf Club, 5400 Little Turtle Way W, Westerville

Tickets: TBD

Type of event: In-person

Raise A Racket has raised $250,000 in eight years to support cervical cancer education, awareness, research and outreach programs. The funds raised will be used to support our expanded mission to end HPV-related cancers, including development of educational materials and seminars that address the HPV epidemic. thecrawfordcrew.org

Dancing with Our Stars Gala (Feb. 5)

Benefiting: Down Syndrome Association of Central Ohio

Location: Archie M. Griffin Ballroom at the Ohio Union, 1739 N. High St.

Tickets: $100

Type of event: In-person

The Down Syndrome Association of Central Ohio is the leading source of information, support and referral assistance to more than 5,000 people with Down syndrome, their families and the community professionals who serve them, throughout 23 counties in Central and Southern Ohio. Funds raised at the gala will support families in their pursuit of discovering a lifetime of opportunities for their loved one with Down syndrome. 614-263-6020, dsaco.net

JCC Gala (Feb. 5)

Benefiting: JCC of Greater Columbus

Location: JCC, 1125 College Ave.

Tickets: TBD

Type of event: In-person

The JCC is a hub of community activity and engagement for physical, mental and social wellness, serving families and individuals from all backgrounds. This annual gala fundraiser supports ongoing programming and reduces financial barriers to participation in early childhood education, summer camp and youth-based programs. 614-231-2731, columbusjcc.org

Opera Columbus Annual Gala (Feb. 17)

Benefiting: Opera Columbus

Location: Ohio History Connection, 800 E. 17th Ave.

Tickets: TBD

Type of event: In-person

Opera Columbus is out to refresh—to breathe new life into—the way opera is performed and presented. This gala fundraiser helps the organization stay a vibrant and active member of the community. 614-461-8101 or 614-719-6614, operacolumbus.org

Buckeye Cruise for Cancer (Feb. 17–22)

Benefiting: The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute

Location: Labadee, Haiti (private island) and CoCoCay, Bahamas

Tickets: Package pricing varies

Type of event: In-person

The annual cruise sets sail with a ship full of Buckeye greats and fans in support of the Urban and Shelley Meyer Fund for Cancer Research. 614-792-6204, buckeyecruise.com

Menu of Hope (Feb. 22)

Benefiting: Children’s Hunger Alliance

Location: Hyatt Regency Ballroom Columbus, 350 N. High St., and streaming statewide

Tickets: See below

Type of event: Virtual and in-person

Over 700,000—or 1 in 4—children in Ohio struggle with hunger. Children’s Hunger Alliance, in collaboration with community and corporate partners, helps provide millions of meals each year to children in need. To discuss patronage opportunities, contact Cindi Marshall, cmarshall@childrenshungeralliance.org. 614-737-3756, childrenshungeralliance.org

Rockin’ to Beat Leukemia (Feb. 26)

Benefiting: Acute Myeloid Leukemia Research Pilot Program Fund at the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute

Location: Nationwide & Ohio Farm Bureau 4-H Center, 2201 Fred Taylor Dr.

Tickets: TBD

Type of event: In-person

This event was created in memory of Lauryn “Lu” Oliphant, who lost her battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia in May 2016 at the age of 17. Lu was known for her warm sense of humor and gentle spirit. She had a deep love for music and enjoyed singing in the choir and playing her guitar. lumemorialfund.com

SPRING, Date TBD

Celebration for Life

Benefiting: The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute

Location: Smith & Wollensky, 4145 The Strand W, Easton Town Center

Tickets: $2,500

Type of event: In-person

Celebration for Life is an annual event chaired by Judy and Steve Tuckerman to benefit The James Fund for Life, an annual fund established by Abigail and Les Wexner. cancer.osu.edu/celebrationforlife

CMA Comes Alive

Benefiting: Columbus Museum of Art

Location: Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St.

Tickets: TBD

Type of event: In-person

Columbus Museum of Art comes alive with fun and inspiring experiences for the whole family to enjoy together, including a collaborative Lego construction build, a dance party and art-making for all ages. 614-221-6801, columbusmuseum.org

Short North Gala

Benefiting: Short North Alliance

Location: TBD

Tickets: TBD

Type of event: TBD

The Short North Alliance is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that serves the property and business owners of the Short North Arts District and surrounding area. Funds raised benefit the area’s public art, events, safe and clean services, and inclusion, diversity, equity and access initiatives. 614-299-8050, shortnorth.org/gala

Step Up for Stefanie’s Champions

Benefiting: Stefanie Spielman Fund for Breast Cancer Research at the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute

Location: Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Cancer Center, 1145 Olentangy River Rd.

Tickets: TBD

Type of event: Virtual and in-person

This is a family-friendly 4-mile/1-mile walk or run. A program celebrates champions in the lives of survivors prior to the start. go.osu.edu/stepup

A Capital Valentine (March 4)

Benefiting: Ohio Cancer Research

Location: Hilton Columbus at Easton, 3900 Chagrin Dr.

Tickets: TBD

Type of event: In-person

Ohio Cancer Research is an independent, statewide, nonprofit organization dedicated to the cure and prevention of cancer and the reduction of its debilitating effects through seed money that is funded for groundbreaking new ideas in cancer research. Individual researchers have been funded throughout the state of Ohio, including researchers at Ohio State University and Nationwide Children’s Hospital. 614-224-1127, ohiocancer.org

Spirit of Hope Gala (March 5)

Benefiting: Catholic Social Services

Location: Walter Commons, St. Charles Preparatory School, 2010 E. Broad St., Bexley

Tickets: Sponsorship and table opportunities

Type of event: In-person

Funds raised at this event support Catholic Social Services, a multiservice agency that has been serving families and seniors in Central and Southern Ohio for 75 years. CSS helps clients use their own strengths and leverage the support of the entire community to help reach their goals and parters with the Wilson Sheehan Lab for Economic Opportunities at the University of Notre Dame to identify evidence-based practices. 614-857-1236, colscss.org

BRAVO! (March 26)

Benefiting: Bexley Education Foundation

Location: St. Charles Preparatory School, 2010 E. Broad St., Bexley

Tickets: TBD

Type of event: Virtual and in-person

BRAVO! is where the Bexley community gathers for a fun evening to support excellence in the Bexley City Schools. 614-338-2093, bexleyeducationfoundation.org

Spring Gala (DATE TBD)

Benefiting: CATCO

Location: TBD

Tickets: TBD

Type of event: In-person

CATCO harnesses the transformational power of theater for the current moment, building a community of empathy. Stories are an effective way to share values and experiences from one individual or community to the next. Funds raised will support education and the creation of extraordinary theatrical experiences rooted in social change. 614-719-6710, catco.org

Fiori Musicali (April 1)

Benefiting: Opera Project Columbus

Location: TBD

Tickets: TBD

Type of event: In-person

Opera Project Columbus aims to seek out, find and nurture raw and emerging operatic talent as the organization reinvents the art form to appeal to contemporary audiences. Funds raised will allow the group to continue enriching Columbus audiences with its programming and continue its educational offerings and outreach to make the arts more accessible. operaprojectcolumbus.com

Sleep Out Columbus (April 1)

Benefiting: Huckleberry House

Location: COSI’s English Plaza, 333 W. Broad St.

Tickets: $25–$100

Type of event: TBD

This overnight experience is designed to raise awareness of and funds for youth experiencing homelessness. Each participant will have a fundraising page and spot to sleep outside at COSI. 614-298-4105, huckhouse.org

Under One Roof (April 1)

Benefiting: Community Shelter Board

Location: TBD

Tickets: TBD

Type of event: TBD

Community Shelter Board leads a coordinated effort to make sure everyone has a place to call home, working relentlessly to achieve the best outcomes for people facing homelessness in Columbus and Franklin County. Funds raised support homeless and housing services for the most vulnerable men, women and children facing homelessness. 614-715-2524, csb.org/donate/under-one-roof

Lincoln Gala Celebration (April 7)

Benefiting: Lincoln Theatre Association

Location: Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

Tickets: $200

Type of event: In-person

Proceeds benefit the Lincoln Theatre Association’s mission to serve as the steward for the historic theater; as an incubator for talented, emerging artists in the community; as a presenter of the highest quality artists; and as a creative partner that is an economic catalyst for the revitalization of the King-Lincoln District. 614-719 6676, lincolntheatrecolumbus.com

Marburn Academy’s Gala: SHINE (April 23)

Benefiting: Marburn Academy

Location: TBD

Tickets: TBD

Type of event: TBD

Marburn Academy is an independent day school devoted to serving the educational needs of bright students who learn differently due to dyslexia, executive function difficulties and attention challenges. The annual gala benefits need-based student scholarships. 614-433-0822, marburnacademy.org

AmazeAbility Al Fresco (April 29)

Benefiting: Bridgeway Academy

Location: Bridgeway Academy, 1350 Alum Creek Dr.

Tickets: $125 and up

Type of event: Virtual and in-person

Bridgeway Academy is a nonprofit education and therapy center for children with autism and developmental disabilities. All funds raised at AmazeAbility Al Fresco support the staff, students, clients, families and mission of Bridgeway Academy—to inspire the potential and celebrate the ability of every child. 614-262-7520, bridgewayohio.org

Romancing the Grape (April 30)

Benefiting: Easterseals Central & Southeast Ohio

Location: The Huntington Club of Ohio Stadium, 411 Woody Hayes Dr.

Tickets: Early bird pricing (before March 31): VIP ticket $250, main event ticket $100

Type of event: In-person

Easterseals’ purpose is to change the way the world defines and views disability by making profound, positive differences in people’s lives every day. The funds raised at Romancing the Grape will go directly to Easterseals’ programs and services for individuals living with disabilities. 614-228-5523, romancingthegrape.org

The Breathing Association’s 115-Year Anniversary: Honoring our Mothers (Date TBD)

Benefiting: The Breathing Association

Location: TBD

Tickets: TBD

Type of event: TBD

Founded in 1906, the Breathing Association serves the community as the leading resource for promoting lung health and preventing lung disease through education, detection, service and treatment. The group fulfills its mission in its Lung Health Clinic, Home Energy Assistance program and home outreach programs.The Breathing Association continues the rich tradition of direct patient services to the underserved and underinsured. 614-457-4570, breathingassociation.org

Big Wheel (May 1)

Benefiting: LifeCare Alliance

Location: The Levee Event Center, 670 Harmon Ave.

Tickets: TBD

Type of event: In-person

Formed in 1898, LifeCare Alliance provides a comprehensive array of health and nutrition services to older adults and individuals living with a medical challenge or disability in Central Ohio—keeping them independent and in their own homes, where they want to be. The annual fundraiser benefits the clients of LifeCare Alliance. 614-278-3130, lifecarealliance.org

Les Chapeaux dans le Jardin (Hat Day) (May 6)

Benefiting: Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

Location: Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St.

Tickets: $350

Type of event: In-person

Hat Day is a premier social tradition and Franklin Park Conservatory’s signature spring fundraising event, welcoming more than 500 guests to the gardens for a fashionable and festive lunch and program in a day of celebration, camaraderie and philanthropy. All proceeds benefit the conservatory’s pre-K and K–12 education and outreach programs. 614-715-8044, fpconservatory.org/hatday

Handbag HULLABALOO! Dublin (May 6)

Benefiting: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio

Location: Crown Mercedes Benz, 6500 Perimeter Loop Rd., Dublin

Tickets: TBD

Type of event: Virtual and in-person

RMHC of Central Ohio keeps families near their children getting care at Columbus hospitals. Whether they stay at the Ronald McDonald House or take a break in one of the Ronald McDonald Family Rooms, these families can rest assured they’re not far from their child’s hospital room. 614-227-6034, rmhc-centralohio.org/event/handbag-hullabaloo-dublin-2022/

Big Hearts (May 13)

Benefiting: Furniture Bank of Central Ohio

Location: The Fives, 550 Reach Blvd.

Tickets: TBD

Type of event: In-person

The Furniture Bank of Central Ohio provides essential furniture to local families affected by poverty and in empty homes. Big Hearts is an opportunity where friends of the Furniture Bank, new and old, celebrate its legacy and build a future where every family lives in a furnished home of hope. 614-545-3833, furniturebankcoh.org/bighearts

Wonderball (May 13)

Benefiting: Columbus Museum of Art

Location: Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St.

Tickets: Starting at $100 for CMA members

Type of event: In-person

Dress up in your favorite black and white attire and experience Wonderball, celebrating the creative spirit of Columbus through collaboration with artists and performers who inspire. Proceeds benefit creative programs at Columbus Museum of Art, where imaginations run wild. 614-221-6801, columbusmuseum.org/wonderball

(Note: The date of this event was changed after the print edition of this calendar was published.)

CAPA Gala (May 14)

Benefiting: CAPA

Location: Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

Tickets: $750

Type of event: In-person

Proceeds from this event will support CAPA and its mission to enrich lives by cultivating and nurturing the arts, spreading an appreciation that can be felt in hearts, minds and the economy of local communities. 614-719-6702, capa.com

Hope is Essential Gala (May 14)

Benefiting: Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana

Location: Hilton Columbus at Easton, 3900 Chagrin Dr.

Tickets: TBD

Type of event: In-person

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Funds raised will help make more wishes come true for kids in the community. Wishes deliver hope, and now more than ever, hope is essential. 614-923-0555, wish.org/oki/central-ohio-hope-essential-gala

Race for the Cure (May 14)

Benefiting: Susan G. Komen Columbus

Location: Throughout Downtown Columbus

Tickets: $40

Type of event: Virtual and in-person

Support Komen’s mission to save lives by meeting the most critical needs in local communities and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer. 614-816-2551, komen.org/columbus

Bravo! Celebration (May 19)

Benefiting: St. Stephen’s Community House

Location: Brick & Mortar at North 4th Corridor, 580 N. Fourth St.

Tickets: TBD

Type of event: In-person

Founded in 1919, St. Stephen’s Community House serves the Linden neighborhood and greater Franklin County. St. Stephen’s commits to strengthening families and empowering the community by serving 24,000 individuals annually through five core service areas. For 30 years, the Bravo! event has raised critical dollars to support the mission of the agency. 614-294-6347, saintstephensch.org

Eldon & Elsie Ward Family YMCA Legacy Celebration (May 19)

Benefiting: YMCA of Central Ohio

Location: TBD

Tickets: TBD

Type of event: TBD

The Eldon & Elsie Ward Family YMCA is a historic center serving Columbus’ Near East Side, continuing a 100-plus-year tradition of strengthening community. Funds raised at this annual celebration support year-round operations to enrich the lives of local children, from summer camp to teen leadership experiences and more. 614-389-3544, ymcacolumbus.org/ward (Editor's note: the date of this event changed after this calendar was published in print.)

Anniversary Gala (May 20)

Benefiting: King Arts Complex

Location: The Fives, 550 Reach Blvd.

Tickets: TBD

Type of event: Virtual and in-person

The Martin Luther King Jr. Performing and Cultural Arts Complex connects community through the arts. All proceeds from the evening supports artistic and youth programming that challenges and inspires. 614-645-5464, kingartscomplex.com

Village Maker’s Festival (May 21)

Benefiting: Central Community House

Location: English Center for Art & Community, 1251 Bryden Rd.

Tickets: TBD

Type of event: In-person

Join Central Community House for fun, food, live music and performances, and more on May 21. The organization will send out additional updates as they unfold and post them to the event webpage. 614-252-3157, cchouse.org/village-maker-festival

Play to Work: Columbus Chamber Foundation Golf & Tennis Invitational (May 23)

Benefiting: Columbus Chamber Foundation

Location: New Albany Country Club, 1 Club Lane, New Albany

Tickets: TBD

Type of event: In-person

All proceeds will benefit the education and workforce development efforts of the Columbus Chamber Foundation. The Foundation strives to create greater opportunity for the Columbus Region’s workforce through job readiness and preparation for the critical roles that will help the area thrive. 614-221-1321, columbus.org/playtowork

Evening with Greater Columbus Right to Life (Date TBD)

Benefiting: Columbus Right to Life Educational Foundation

Location: TBD

Tickets: Complimentary with a freewill donation

Type of event: In-person

Greater Columbus Right to Life affirms and advances the dignity of all human life from conception until natural death. The organization is especially motivated to work against abortion, assisted suicide, euthanasia and defend the rights of conscience associated with those principles. Call for sponsorship options. Funds will go to support the mission and programs of GCRTL. 614-445-8508, gcrtl.org/banquet

Fight for Air Climb Columbus (June 1)

Benefiting: The American Lung Association

Location: Lower.com Field, 96 Columbus Crew Way

Tickets: $35

Type of event: Virtual and in-person

The American Lung Association is saving lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease. It is America’s trusted source for lung health education, lung disease research, support, programs, services and advocacy. 614-279-1700, fightforairclimb.org/columbus

Drinks + Drag (June 2)

Benefiting: Opera Columbus and Stonewall Columbus

Location: TBD

Tickets: TBD

Type of event: In-person

Opera Columbus is out to refresh—to breathe new life into—the way opera is performed and presented. At its Drinks + Drag fundraising event, the organization will do just that and support Stonewall Columbus at the same time. 614-461-8101, operacolumbus.org/party-series

Bexley House & Garden Tour (June 5)

Benefiting: Bexley Women’s Club

Location: Throughout Bexley

Tickets: $25 presale, $30 day-of

Type of event: In-person

The Bexley House & Garden Tour is the primary fundraiser for the Bexley Women’s Club Scholarship Fund, which provides cash scholarships to further the education of high school seniors living in Bexley. Tour proceeds also provide funds for the club's service and community missions and operations. 614-403-0113, bexleywomen.org

Netcare Foundation Golf Tournament (June 6)

Benefiting: Netcare Foundation

Location: Jefferson Country Club, 7271 Jefferson Meadows Dr., Blacklick

Tickets: Sponsorship packages available

Type of event: In-person

The Netcare Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) fundraising organization that raises funds to offer support to the programs, staff and clients of Netcare Access. 614-278-0109, netcareaccess.org/about/netcare-foundation/netcare-foundation-annual-golf-tournament

Bash at the Barn (June 9)

Benefiting: Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

Location: Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St.

Tickets: $75

Type of event: In-person

This annual event brings together corporate sponsors, executive leaders, emerging professionals and philanthropists to support the conservatory’s educational outreach initiatives and community impact. Bash features delicious food, craft beers and specialty cocktails from local purveyors—complemented by live entertainment and a silent auction—all set within the conservatory’s gardens. 614-715-8044, fpconservatory.org/bash

JR Memorial Cruise for a Cure (June 18)

Benefiting: The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute

Location: Venues on Indian Lake in Logan County

Tickets: TBD

Type of event: In-person

This cruise starts at Cranberry Resort at 1 p.m., will head to Acheson’s at 2:30 p.m. and will finish the day at Mimi’s, where there will be live music, auctions and great food. jrmemorial.com

JCC Open (June 20)

Benefiting: JCC of Greater Columbus

Location: Columbus Country Club, 4831 E. Broad St.

Tickets: TBD

Type of event: In-person

The JCC is a hub of community activity and engagement for physical, mental and social wellness serving families and individuals from all backgrounds. The JCC Open features golf, tennis and pickleball competitions in support of ongoing JCC programs and services. Proceeds enable financial assistance for early childhood education, summer camp and youth-based programs. 614-231-2731, columbusjcc.org

RMHC Joe Mortellaro Golf Classic (July 19)

Benefiting: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio

Location: Multiple golf courses in Dublin

and Powell

Tickets: TBD

Type of event: In-person

RMHC of Central Ohio keeps families near their children as they get the care they need from Columbus hospitals. Every dollar raised goes directly toward keeping families close. 614-227-3729, rmhc-centralohio.org/event/golf-2022

The Ohio Eggfest (July 20)

Benefiting: The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute

Location: The Fortress Obetz, 2015 Recreation Trail, Obetz

Tickets: TBD

Type of event: In-person

A fundraising event and celebration of family, food and cooking outdoors. It is a grilling, smoking, barbecuing and cooking competition that features the Big Green Egg, a kamado-style charcoal grill. 614-261-0824, theohioeggfest.com

Pan Ohio Hope Ride (July 21–24)

Benefiting: American Cancer Society

Location: Cleveland to Cincinnati

Tickets: Free; fundraising minimums apply

Type of event: In-person

This noncompetitive one-, two- or four-day cycling event supports the American Cancer Society. The ACS mission is to save lives, celebrate lives and lead the fight for a world without cancer. 513-323-6564, pohr.org

Bourbon & BBQ (Date TBD)

Benefiting: Easterseals Central & Southeast Ohio

Location: TBD

Tickets: $125

Type of event: In-person

Easterseals’ purpose is to change the way the world defines and views disability by making profound, positive differences in people’s lives every day. The funds raised at Bourbon & BBQ will go directly to its programs and services for individuals living with disabilities. 614-228-5523, eastersealscentralohio.org

C2C Relay Run (Aug. 1)

Benefiting: American Cancer Society

Location: Cincinnati to Columbus

Tickets: N/A

Type of event: In-person

Teams of eight runners will take turns running three legs each for a total of approximately 139 miles, from Cincinnati to Columbus. The event supports the American Cancer Society, where the mission is to save lives, celebrate lives and lead the fight for a world without cancer. 614-726-4482, c2crelayrun.org

Symphony Gala (Aug. 1)

Benefiting: Columbus Symphony Orchestra

Location: TBD

Tickets: $750

Type of event: In-person

Proceeds from this party directly benefit the Columbus Symphony’s mission to inspire and build a strong community through music and the symphony’s innovative new three-year plan centered on extraordinary and meaningful service to Central Ohio, called “We are here for you.” 614-719-6710, columbussymphony.com

Pelotonia (Aug. 5–7)

Benefiting: The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute

Location: Throughout Central Ohio

Tickets: Varies

Type of event: Virtual and in-person

Founded in 2008, Pelotonia was established with the objective to fund innovative cancer research. As a centerpiece of its year-round fundraising efforts, Pelotonia hosts a three-day experience that includes a weekend of cycling, entertainment and volunteerism. 614-221-6100, pelotonia.org

Taste the Future (Aug. 9)

Benefiting: Columbus State Community College Foundation

Location: Columbus State Community College, 550 E. Spring St.

Tickets: $100

Type of event: Virtual and in-person

Taste the Future is a culinary showcase of Central Ohio’s best in food—a tasty fundraiser to support the students of Columbus State. 614-287-5101, tastethefuture.com

Papa John’s Charity Challenge (Aug. 22)

Benefiting: The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute

Location: The Medallion Club, 5000 Club Dr., Westerville

Tickets: TBD

Type of event: In-person

This sixth annual golf outing benefits the Urban and Shelley Meyer Fund for Cancer Research. 614-296-7136, pjcharitychallenge.com

Field to Table (Aug. 26)

Benefiting: Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

Location: Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St.

Tickets: $350

Type of event: In-person

Presented by the conservatory’s Women’s Board, Field to Table welcomes 700-plus guests and celebrates the bounty of Ohio’s late-summer harvest. From garden-inspired appetizers to a multicourse seasonal meal set among the conservatory’s lush outdoor gardens, Field to Table raises funds to benefit the conservatory’s community outreach, education and access programs. 614-715-8044, fpconservatory.org/fieldtotable

FALL, Date TBD

Art Celebration

Benefiting: Columbus Museum of Art

Location: Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St.

Tickets: $750 and up

Type of event: In-person

Art Celebration is the Columbus Museum of Art’s signature fundraising gala. It provides critical operating support for the museum’s award-winning programs, exhibitions and cherished collections, as well as everyday access for Columbus’ diverse community. 614-221-6801, columbusmuseum.org

Columbus Mac and Cheese Festival

Benefiting: The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute

Location: Easton Town Center

Tickets: TBD

Type of event: In-person

This event features macaroni and cheese tastings from the best Columbus restaurants. Funds raised will support adolescent and young adult cancer research at the OSUCCC – James. fundraising.events@osumc.edu, cancer.osu.edu/macandcheese

Drexel Gala

Benefiting: Friends of the Drexel, Inc.

Location: TBD

Tickets: $250

Type of event: In-person

The proceeds from the Gala will support the Friends of the Drexel, Inc.’s mission to secure and sustain the future of the historic Drexel Theatre as a distinctive cultural asset to Bexley and the greater Columbus community. 614-719-6710, drexel.net

Harvest of Hope

Benefiting: The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute

Location: TBD

Tickets: $600 and up

Type of event: In-person

This fundraising gala benefiting the OSUCCC – James promises to be an elegant evening featuring a sophisticated wine and culinary experience. It supports the James’ efforts in immuno-oncology research—the next frontier in cancer prevention and treatment. fundraising.events@osumc.edu, cancer.osu.edu/harvestofhope

Need Knows No Season

Benefiting: The Salvation Army in Central Ohio

Location: TBD

Tickets: TBD

Type of event: TBD

The event provides funds for programs and services that produce measurable, life-enhancing results for individuals and families in Central Ohio. The Salvation Army is still one of the most effective organizations in the world, with 89 cents of every dollar going directly to client assistance. 614-437-2145, salvationarmycentralohio.org

Wigs Off for Cancer

Benefiting: Wigs Off for Cancer

Location: TBD

Tickets: TBD

Type of event: In-person

Wigs Off for Cancer works to raise money to support those who have been diagnosed with cancer. 614-579-2733, wigsoff.org

Strides for Hope (Date TBD)

Benefiting: Ovarian Cancer Alliance of Ohio

Location: TBD

Tickets: TBD

Type of event: Virtual and in-person

The Ovarian Cancer Alliance of Ohio promotes early detection of ovarian cancer with advocacy, education, awareness and public outreach to improve outcomes and help save lives. The group also works to support women who have been diagnosed with ovarian cancer, as well as their family members. 614-546-9498, ocao.org

Easterseals Golf Classic (Date TBD)

Benefiting: Easterseals Central & Southeast Ohio

Location: The Country Club at Muirfield Village, 8715 Muirfield Dr., Dublin

Tickets: $600 per team, $150 per individual

Type of event: In-person

Easterseals’ purpose is to change the way the world defines and views disability by making profound, positive differences in people’s lives every day. The funds raised at this event will support programs and services for individuals living with disabilities. 614-228-5523, eastersealscentralohio.org

Helping Horses Help Kids & Others (Date TBD)

Benefiting: PBJ Connections

Location: TBD

Tickets: TBD

Type of event: Virtual and in-person

PBJ Connections provides professional behavioral health therapy to children, adults and families through horses, counseling and nature. The organization offers telehealth, in-office and equine-assisted psychotherapy to Central Ohio and offers scholarships to clients in need of financial assistance. 740-924-7543, pbjconnections.org

Bids, Boards & Bottles (Sept. 1)

Benefiting: Scholarship Opportunities for Success

Location: York Golf Club, 7459 N. High St.

Tickets: TBD

Type of event: Virtual and in-person

SOS, an all-volunteer organization, supports local women with unmet financial needs for education, covering expenses including tuition and beyond—books, transportation, child care, etc. In 20 years, SOS has helped 191 women achieve higher education, providing over $922,000 for education-related expenses. 740-815-3520

Brighter Days Invitational Gala & Concert and Celebrity Golf Outing (Sept. 1)

Benefiting: Thoracic Oncology Center Support Fund and The Adinel Day Professorship Fund at the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute

Location: Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 Powell Rd., Powell, and Double Eagle Golf Club, 6025 Cheshire Rd., Galena

Tickets: TBD

Type of event: In-person

This annual event will include dinner with an opportunity to encounter the wildlife at the zoo, a live concert featuring a national music act, and silent and live auctions. The Brighter Days Foundation will also host its annual golf outing with the opportunity to play with celebrity golfers. 330-316-0867, brighterdaysfoundation.com

Eat Up Columbus (Labor Day weekend)

Benefiting: Freedom a la Cart

Location: TBD

Tickets: TBD

Type of event: In-person

This annual dinner party supports Freedom a la Cart’s initiatives empowering survivors of sex trafficking and exploitation to build lives of freedom and self-sufficiency. The group believes that giving a woman practical job skills and developing a strong work ethic is vital for creating a pathway to freedom. 614-992-3252, freedomalacart.org/eat-up

Breakfast with the Bishop (Sept. 9)

Benefiting: Catholic Social Services

Location: TBD

Tickets: TBD

Type of event: In-person

Each year, proceeds from Breakfast with the Bishop help reduce poverty, lift up lonely seniors, and create opportunities for those in need. Call to learn about sponsorship opportunities. 614-857-1236; colscss.org

Chix with Stix (Sept. 9)

Benefiting: Stefanie Spielman Fund for Breast Cancer Research at the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute

Location: Raymond Memorial Golf Course, 3860 Trabue Rd.

Tickets: TBD

Type of event: In-person

An annual “fun-raising” golf outing for the Columbus architectural and design community. facebook.com/Chix-With-Stix-Columbus-Ohio-115819653448

Paint the Town Center Red (Sept. 9)

Benefiting: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio

Location: Throughout Easton Town Center

Tickets: TBD

Type of event: In-person

RMHC of Central Ohio keeps families near their children as they get the care they need from Columbus hospitals. Every dollar raised goes directly toward keeping families close. 614-227-6034, rmhc-centralohio.org/event/ptcr-2022/

Herbert J. Block Memorial Tournament (Sept. 12)

Benefiting: The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute

Location: Muirfield Village Golf Club, 5750 Memorial Dr., Dublin

Tickets: $1,500 per golfer

Type of event: In-person

The Herbert J. Block Memorial Tournament was founded in 1982 to benefit cancer research at the OSUCCC – James. fundraising.events@osumc.edu, go.osu.edu/blocktournament

Handbag HULLABALOO! Chillicothe (Sept. 15)

Benefiting: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio

Location: The Christopher Conference Center, 20 N. Plaza Blvd., Chillicothe

Tickets: TBD

Type of event: Virtual and in-person

RMHC of Central Ohio keeps families near their children as they get the care they need from Columbus hospitals. Families get the respite they need so they can stay close to their young patient. Every dollar raised goes directly toward keeping families close. 614-227-3729, rmhc-centralohio.org/event/handbag-hullabaloo-ross

Runway to Awearness Fashion Show (Sept. 22)

Benefiting: Patricia A DiNunzio Ovarian Cancer Fund

Location: Ivory Room, 2 Miranova Pl., Floor 6

Tickets: $125

Type of event: In-person

This organization raises money for ovarian cancer awareness and to support children’s bereavement programs. 614-208-5736, patdinunzio.org

RMHC Sporting Clays Tournament (Sept. 23)

Benefiting: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio

Location: Mad River Sportsman’s Club, 1055 County Hwy. 25 S, Bellefontaine

Tickets: TBD

Type of event: In-person

RMHC of Central Ohio keeps families near their children as they get the care they need from Columbus hospitals. Every dollar raised goes directly toward keeping families close. 614-227-6030, rmhc-centralohio.org/event/sporting-clays-2022

Columbus Buddy Walk (Date TBD)

Benefiting: Down Syndrome Association of Central Ohio

Location: TBD

Tickets: $21

Type of event: In-person

Over the arc of a lifetime, starting from diagnosis and along every step of the way, DSACO is there to help. Its robust services provide a broad spectrum of opportunities for those in the Down syndrome community. Join the Down Syndrome Association of Central Ohio to unite for a common cause and raise funds for the Columbus Buddy Walk. 614-263-6020, columbusbuddywalk.org

Clays for a Cause (Date TBD)

Benefiting: Easterseals Central & Southeast Ohio

Location: Cardinal Shooting Center, 616 State Route 61, Marengo

Tickets: Early bird pricing: $1,000/team, $250/individual

Type of event: In-person

Easterseals’ purpose is to change the way the world defines and views disability by making profound, positive differences in people’s lives every day. The funds raised at this clay-shooting event will go directly to Easterseals’ programs and services for individuals living with disabilities. 614-228-5523, eastersealscentralohio.org

Bed Race (Oct. 1)

Benefiting: Furniture Bank of Central Ohio

Location: Easton Town Center

Tickets: TBD

Type of event: In-person

The Furniture Bank of Central Ohio provides essential furniture to local families affected by poverty and in empty homes. At the Bed Race, the community races twin beds on wheels and raises funds to get children off the cold floor and into warm beds. 614-545-3833, furniturebankcoh.org/bedrace

HighBall Halloween (Oct. 1)

Benefiting: Short North Alliance

Location: Short North Arts District

Tickets: TBD

Type of event: In-person

The Short North Alliance is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that serves the property and business owners of the Short North Arts District and surrounding area. Funds raised benefit the area’s public art, events, safe and clean services, and I.D.E.A. initiatives of the Short North Alliance. 614-299-8050, highballcolumbus.org

Hall-Opera-Ween Gala (Oct. 1)

Benefiting: Opera Project Columbus

Location: TBD

Tickets: TBD

Type of event: In-person

Opera Project Columbus aims to seek out, find and nurture raw and emerging operatic talent as it reinvents the art form to appeal to contemporary audiences. The organization also aims to grow and raise the standards of the Central Ohio arts community by infusing it with its unique brand of opera. Funds raised will allow the group to continue enriching Coumbus audiences with its programming, as well as continue its educational offerings and outreach to make the arts more accessible. operaprojectcolumbus.com

Legends & Legacies (Oct. 1)

Benefiting: King Arts Complex

Location: TBD

Tickets: TBD

Type of event: Virtual and in-person

Legends and Legacies pays tribute to local, regional and national individuals who have shown a commitment to freedom through social justice, human rights, cultural democracy, artistic excellence and service. Proceeds from the event will support the many arts education programs offered by the King Arts Complex. 614-645-5464, kingartscomplex.com

A Night Of Hope and Support (Oct. 1)

Benefiting: The Columbus Cancer Clinic, an agency of LifeCare Alliance

Location: TBD

Tickets: $75

Type of event: In-person

Formed in 1921, the Columbus Cancer Clinic was the first screening and detection facility in the United States; it provides prevention and early detection, screenings and mammograms, regardless of an individual’s ability to pay. Proceeds from the fundraiser benefit the clients of the Columbus Cancer Clinic. 614-278-3130, lifecarealliance.org/nightofhope

Rock and Roll Over Brain Cancer - Tee It Off for Brain Tumors (Oct. 1)

Benefiting: Surgical Neuro Oncology Research Fund at the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute

Location: TBD

Tickets: TBD

Type of event: In-person

The annual Tee It Off for Brain Tumors golf outing will be hosted by Kevin Farrell, a brain tumor survivor, community activist and brain tumor volunteer. The golf outing will raise money to directly support the neuro-oncology department to help fund brain tumor research. rockandrolloverbraincancer.org

Campfire (Oct. 7)

Benefiting: Flying Horse Farms

Location: Flying Horse Farms, 5260 State Route 95, Mount Gilead

Tickets: TBD

Type of event: In-person

Flying Horse Farms is a medical specialty camp that offers children with serious illnesses a way to live without limitations for a week at a time. Funds raised at Campfire will support children and families attending Flying Horse Farms for their own healing, transformative experiences. 419-751-7077, flyinghorsefarms.org

Star House Annual Gala (Oct. 13)

Benefiting: Star House

Location: The Columbus Athenaeum, 32 N. Fourth St.

Tickets: TBD

Type of event: In-person

Star House is a social service agency that operates Central Ohio’s only drop-in center for youth ages 14–24 who are experiencing homelessness and their small children. In addition, along with Finance Fund and the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority, Star House operates Carol Stewart Village—a neighborhood for young adults, ages 18–24, with on-site programs and services. 614-563-2795, starhouse.us

Family Golf (Oct. 16)

Benefiting: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio

Location: TopGolf, 2000 Ikea Way

Tickets: No charge to register; each team is asked to raise a minimum of $600

Type of event: In-person

RMHC of Central Ohio keeps families near their children as they get care in Columbus hospitals, staying in the Ronald McDonald House or resting in the Ronald McDonald Family Rooms located inside two hospitals. Every dollar raised at this event helps keep families close. 614-227-6030, rmhc-centralohio.org/event/family-golf-2022

Maskquerade (Nov. 1)

Benefiting: Community Shelter Board

Location: TBD

Tickets: TBD

Type of event: In-person

Community Shelter Board leads a coordinated effort to make sure everyone has a place to call home, working relentlessly to achieve the best outcomes for people facing homelessness in Columbus and Franklin County. Funds raised support homeless and housing services for the most vulnerable men, women and children facing homelessness. 614-715-2540, maskquerade.org

Healthcare Justice Award and PrimaryOne Health 25th Anniversary (Nov. 1)

Benefiting: PrimaryOne Health

Location: TBD

Tickets: TBD

Type of event: Virtual and in-person

PrimaryOne Health is a comprehensive primary care organization serving more than 48,000 patients. The funds raised will support its Healthcare Justice Scholarship Fund. 614-859-1938, primaryonehealth.org

Celebration of Learning (Nov. 4)

Benefiting: Columbus Metropolitan Library Foundation

Location: Main Library, 96 S. Grant Ave.

Tickets: TBD

Type of event: Virtual and in-person

With community support, Columbus Metropolitan Libraries can adapt its services to meet the changing needs of its customers: assisting neighbors struggling to find work, supporting students in their efforts to learn and providing access to help narrow the digital divide. The foundation depends on contributions made to this event to help make its critical work possible. 614-849-1051, columbuslibrary.org/foundation/events

Handbag HULLABALOO! Powell (Nov. 10)

Benefiting: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio

Location: Bridgewater Banquet & Conference Center, 10561 Sawmill Pkwy., Powell

Tickets: TBD

Type of event: Virtual and in-person

RMHC of Central Ohio keeps families near their children in Columbus hospitals. All funds go toward keeping families close. 614-227-6034, rmhc-centralohio.org/event/handbag-hullabaloo-powell-2022

The Dash (Nov. 12)

Benefiting: The Central Ohio Diabetes Association, an agency of LifeCare Alliance

Location: TBD

Tickets: TBD

Type of event: In-person

The Central Ohio Diabetes Association helps Central Ohioans living with diabetes detect their condition, prevent onset and complications, and learn to live well with the challenge of diabetes. 614-278-3130, lifecarealliance.org/programs/coda/dash/

The RMHC Bake Sale (Nov. 18)

Benefiting: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio

Location: The Ronald McDonald House, 711 E. Livingston Ave.

Tickets: Free

Type of event: In-person

RMHC of Central Ohio keeps families near their children in Columbus hospitals. Families stay at the Ronald McDonald House or rest in one of its Ronald McDonald Family Rooms located in two Columbus hospitals. All funds go toward keeping families close. 614-227-1101, rmhc-centralohio.org/event/bake-sale-2022

John Hicks Unlimited Love (Nov. 22)

Benefiting: Unverferth House

Location: Villa Milano, 1630 Schrock Rd.

Tickets: $150

Type of event: In-person

Unverferth House provides free, temporary housing for patients and their families while at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. 614-294-2969, unverferthhouse.org

Columbus Turkey Trot (Nov. 24)

Benefiting: Easterseals Central & Southeast Ohio

Location: The race begins at The Shops on Lane Avenue, Upper Arlington

Tickets: $40 for 5-miler and 2.6-miler, $10 for Tot Trot

Type of event: TBD

Easterseals’ purpose is to change the way the world defines and views disability by making profound, positive differences in people’s lives every day. The funds raised at the Turkey Trot will go directly to Easterseals’ programs and services for children living with disabilities. 614-228-5523, columbusturkeytrot.com

Fry Out Cancer (Nov. 24)

Benefiting: Fry Out Cancer Fund supporting Pediatric Brain Cancer Research and Ovarian Cancer Research and Education in Gynecology at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute

Location: TBD

Tickets: $140

Type of event: In-person

Fry Out Cancer is an opportunity to support pediatric cancer research and ovarian cancer research at the OSUCCC – James. Patrons place their order for a fully prepared fried turkey and select a time to pick it up on Thanksgiving Day; 100 percent of proceeds raised will benefit the OSUCCC – James. Donors also have the option of donating their cooked turkey to a local homeless shelter. fryoutcancer.org

Andyman-A-Thon (Dec. 1)

Benefiting: CD 92.9 FM for the Kids

Location: 1036 S. Front St. and on-air

Tickets: N/A

Type of event: Virtual and in-person

The Andyman-A-Thon is a 48-hour-long live radio event used to raise money for various children’s charities in Central Ohio. 614-221-1025, cd1025forthekids.org

Power of Opportunity (Dec. 1)

Benefiting: Move to PROSPER

Location: TBD

Tickets: Free

Type of event: TBD

Move to PROSPER helps single moms have the opportunity to choose which Central Ohio neighborhood to raise their family, rather than having where they can afford rent dictate the choice. Your gift to Move to PROSPER helps with rental support, coaching and paving the path to economic security for these families. 614-787-7129, movetoprosper.org

The Nutcracker Ball (Dec. 10)

Benefiting: BalletMet

Location: TBD

Tickets: $600–$1,000 ($300 for young professionals)

Type of event: In-person

For more than 40 years, BalletMet has been inspiring audiences with world-class artistry, training generations of young dancers and bringing the joy of movement to children in their schools. Proceeds from The Nutcracker Ball support BalletMet performances and community education and engagement programs, reaching more than 100,000 individuals every year. 614-586-8672, balletmet.org

Charity Newsies Annual Paper Sale (Dec. 11)

Benefiting: Charity Newsies

Location: Collection sites around Columbus and at charitynewsies.org

Tickets: N/A

Type of event: In-person

Charity Newsies was founded in 1907 in Downtown Columbus. For 114 years, the Newsies have been supporting the community by providing new school clothes to any child in public, private, parochial or charter school, grades K–12. The paper sale is the central event to its fundraising, and all funds received go directly to the purchase of new clothes. 614-263-4300, charitynewsies.org

