Five New Taprooms in the Columbus Suburbs to Try

Nicholas Dekker

Getaway Brewing in Dublin

Like your last stop in the airport lounge before a vacation in the tropics, Dublin’s Getaway Brewing (108 N. High St.) offers a warm, relaxing atmosphere for drinks and good company. Its beers feature an international flare: rice lagers, Belgian ales, Baltic porters, German schwarzbiers—all ideal for sipping in the sun room or sitting at the bar, taking in the giant panorama featuring a jet airliner.

1487 Brewery in Plain City

Plain City’s 1487 Brewery (7620 Industrial Parkway) makes use of its expansive grounds, a former Napa Auto Parts store, to recreate the feel of Bavarian biergartens with rows of communal tables, liters heavy with German lagers and hearty food to boot. Hoist a glass filled with helles lager, dunkelweizen or a blood orange IPA, and pair it with a giant pretzel and pork schnitzel.

Crafted Culture Brewing Co. in Gahanna

In addition to being the region’s first Black-owned brewery, Crafted Culture Brewing Co. (505 Morrison Road) has built a community around beer and inclusive events. You’ll come to the comfortable Gahanna taproom for the Code Switch farmhouse ale or Mr. Ice Cream Man fruited sour, but you’ll stay for the live music, yoga classes, trivia nights and local food trucks.

Heart State Brewing in Gahanna

The recently established Heart State Brewing (750 Cross Pointe Road) on the edge of Gahanna has made its home in a spacious, industrial taproom. At any given time, the brewery has 10 of its beers on tap, plus a healthy selection of canned brews—both theirs and other locals. Gather your crew and find a table to sip a Strings amber ale or a punchy Throb West Coast IPA, then grab a six-pack to go.

Henmick Farm & Brewery in Delaware

Within days of opening, Delaware County’s Henmick Farm & Brewery (4380 N. Old State Road) established itself as one of Central Ohio’s favorite new destinations. The stunning grounds, fashioned from a renovated 1860s barn on a plot of century-old family farmland with big wooden benches, a handsome stone fireplace and ample outdoor spaces, quickly became a popular hangout. As a bonus: The beer is great. Brewer Zack Cline crafts a loveable lineup spanning pilsners, IPAs and sours.

