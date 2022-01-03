A Rundown of Five Excellent Parks near the Columbus Suburbs

Jeffrey Park in Bexley

At nearly 40 acres, Bexley’s Jeffrey Park features serene, mulched walking trails through natural woodland along Alum Creek. Other attractions include two playgrounds, tennis and pickleball courts, the city’s municipal pool facility, picnic areas and more.

Indian Run Falls Park in Dublin

Yes, Central Ohio has waterfalls—and one of the most interesting can be found at Indian Run Falls Park in Dublin. The parking lot off Shawan Falls Drive offers the quickest access to the falls, or park next to the library off North High Street for a longer stroll along the Indian Falls Trail. A boardwalk path includes access to two shelters and overlooks near the falls; the entire park comprises about 3.5 acres.

Seldom Seen Park in Powell

Named for its location along Seldom Seen Road, Seldom Seen Park in Powell is newly opened and ready … well, to be seen. At 23 acres, it includes soccer and baseball fields, a picnic shelter, multiuse paths and an extensive nature preserve with an educational wetlands area. Another big draw: a natural playground that incorporates rocks, a tree tunnel and more instead of typical plastic and metal equipment.

Cardiff Woods Park in Upper Arlington

Clocking in at just under 2 acres, Upper Arlington’s Cardiff Woods Park is a natural oasis just south of Lane Avenue. Stroll the mulched paths and tiny side trails to the pocket park’s center, where you’ll find a public art installation: four granite benches engraved with Latin names of four trees found in the park. Together with a granite entryway featuring a haiku by the late local poet Yvonne Hardenbrook, the installation is called “Into the Woods.”

Alum Creek Park North in Westerville

Not to be confused with the state park in Delaware, Westerville’s Alum Creek Park North features a paved river walk, fishing access, sand volleyball and basketball courts, a large natural sandbox, a picnic pavilion, a playground and more. Seasonal draws at the 12-acre park include a sledding hill and an amphitheater that hosts the city’s summer concert series, locally produced plays and other events.

