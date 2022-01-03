Buying in the Suburbs: What You Get for $300,000 in Bexley, Dublin, Westerville and Obetz
If families on a tight budget are looking to move to the suburbs, here is a sampling of what is available in four economically varied communities, based on an early November review of Zillow listings.
Bexley
East Livingston Avenue
$239,900*
894 square feet
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
This 81-year-old South Bexley home includes a one-car garage with a carport and a fenced-in yard.
*No other Bexley houses listed under $300,000.
Dublin
Houchard Road
$289,900
1,457 square feet
4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
This renovated, 49-year-old ranch house-style home features a 2.5-car garage plus workshop.
Westerville
St. Thomas Drive
$284,900
2,020 square feet
4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
This 42-year-old home includes an eat-in kitchen and owner’s bedroom with an en suite bath.
Obetz
Magoffin Avenue
$299,900
2,361 square feet
4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
This one-year-old home features an open-concept kitchen and living room, plus an upstairs laundry room.
Discover more of Central Ohio:Subscribe to Columbus Monthly's weekly newsletter, Top Reads
This story is from the December 2021 issue of Columbus Monthly.