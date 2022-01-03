Buying in the Suburbs: What You Get for $300,000 in Bexley, Dublin, Westerville and Obetz

If families on a tight budget are looking to move to the suburbs, here is a sampling of what is available in four economically varied communities, based on an early November review of Zillow listings.

Bexley

East Livingston Avenue

$239,900*

894 square feet

2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

This 81-year-old South Bexley home includes a one-car garage with a carport and a fenced-in yard.

*No other Bexley houses listed under $300,000.

Dublin

Houchard Road

$289,900

1,457 square feet

4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

This renovated, 49-year-old ranch house-style home features a 2.5-car garage plus workshop.

Westerville

St. Thomas Drive

$284,900

2,020 square feet

4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

This 42-year-old home includes an eat-in kitchen and owner’s bedroom with an en suite bath.

Obetz

Magoffin Avenue

$299,900

2,361 square feet

4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

This one-year-old home features an open-concept kitchen and living room, plus an upstairs laundry room.

This story is from the December 2021 issue of Columbus Monthly.