Buying in the Suburbs: What You Get for $300,000 in Bexley, Dublin, Westerville and Obetz

If families on a tight budget are looking to move to the suburbs, here is a sampling of what is available in four economically varied communities, based on an early November review of Zillow listings.

Bexley

East Livingston Avenue $239,900* 894 square feet 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom This 81-year-old South Bexley home includes a one-car garage with a carport and a fenced-in yard.

*No other Bexley houses listed under $300,000.

Dublin

Houchard Road $289,900 1,457 square feet 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms This renovated, 49-year-old ranch house-style home features a 2.5-car garage plus workshop.

Westerville

St. Thomas Drive $284,900 2,020 square feet 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms This 42-year-old home includes an eat-in kitchen and owner’s bedroom with an en suite bath.

Obetz

Magoffin Avenue $299,900 2,361 square feet 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms This one-year-old home features an open-concept kitchen and living room, plus an upstairs laundry room.

